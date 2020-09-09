The Miami Marlins have outrighted Washington State alumnus Adam Conley, a left-handed pitcher, to their Triple-A team in Wichita, the organization announced Tuesday.
Conley is now out of Miami’s 60-man player pool, and off its 40-man roster, but he’ll remain part of the organization, per Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.
The former Cougar was one of 18 Marlins to land on the injured list because of the coronavirus earlier this summer. He signed a $1.525 million deal after the 2019 season, but didn’t pitch this year, and was designated for assignment on Aug. 31.
Conley was used primarily as a starter from 2015-16. He logged a 3.82 ERA in that stretch of 200-plus innings pitched. As a hard-throwing reliever from about mid-2017 on, he posted an ERA of 5.76 in 214 innings — a stat total compiled by Connor Byrne of mlbtraderumors.com.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Redmond, Wash., was drafted by the Marlins in the second round in 2011. In five big league seasons so far — all in Miami — he has a 25-30 record and a 4.82 ERA in 414 innings pitched. He has struck out 358 against 417 hits and 172 walks permitted.
Several publications predict this will mark the end of Conley’s tenure with the Marllins’ MLB squad, which is in the midst of a surprise playoff push.
In the past couple of years, however, he’s proved his arm strength, boosting his velocity from the high 80s and low 90s to a topping-off point of 95.3 mph, with decent control on his changeup and 80-mph curve.
Conley registered a 3.88 ERA at WSU from 2009-11, going 12-12 in 213 innings with 156 punch outs against 60 walks and 230 hits. The Cougs qualified for the NCAA tournament his first and second seasons.