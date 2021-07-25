This is the first in a two-part series catching up with Clarkston High School graduate and former Oregon State star Jamie Scott (nee Weisner).
Down the road, when Jamie Scott reflects on the summer of 2021, she might well consider it the most challenging “growth period” that she’s encountered thus far in her basketball career.
When Scott “steps back and looks at this experience,” she said, “I know I’ll have learned a lot.
“I’ll be better because of it,” continued the pro veteran at guard, who’s always set herself apart by an extraordinary work ethic that has her clearly improving by the season.
Scott (nee Weisner) returned home to Phoenix on Friday after training with Team Canada ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
The 2012 Clarkston High School graduate and former Pac-12 player of the year at Oregon State had worked alongside the Canadian senior team since mid-May.
It began with camp in a bubble in Tampa, Fla. — because of Canada’s coronavirus-spurred travel restrictions — before a seven-game FIBA AmeriCup event in Puerto Rico.
Finally, on July 5, it was on to Team Canada’s host city for the Games in Kariya, Japan, about a four-hour drive from Tokyo.
There, Scott lived the demanding, lock-down life of an Olympian for these Games, but she will have to wait to make her debut on the world’s grand stage.
Scott learned in June she had been selected as an alternate, meaning she would be around to train with the team and fill a role if necessary, but was not a part of the official roster.
The Canadians added a few new players to the fold. Scott ended up as the last one out, and had to depart the country before the Games began.
It was especially frustrating considering that Scott has around 50 senior games under her belt in the past half-dozen years, and that she had been an active senior player for Canada during its unbeaten run through the Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgium early in 2020.
“It’s definitely heartbreaking because I thought I was going to make the team, but of course, nothing is guaranteed,” she said by phone last week from her room in Kariya. “If the Olympics were last year, like they were supposed to be, I would have.
“I’m just very in the moment right now, trying to do my best for the team and be whatever they need me to be every day, and just be super positive. I’m thinking about how I can be better in this kind of competition phase.”
Knowing how persistent his daughter is, Darcy Weisner expects Scott’s time in Japan to fuel the fire.
“She’ll be pretty focused over the next couple of years,” he said. “When Paris (the 2024 Games) comes around, yeah, I think she’ll be on that team.”
Scott’s college coach, 12th-year Beavers boss Scott Rueck, echoed the sentiment.
“She has an innate fire and desire that drives her to be elite, and she’s always acted on it,” he said.
Despite its unfavorable end, Scott finds value in her latest hoops experience, or as she termed it, another “growth period.”
After all, she was training against some of the world’s top women’s basketball players from a Canadian outfit that enters the Games ranked fourth, boasting a handful of WNBA players, including all-star Kia Nurse.
“Playing at this high of a level against some of the best athletes in the world, there’s always a chance for growth, whether it’s in your game or mental,” she said. “It’s definitely a grind. You feel like you’re on 24/7, but it has its rewards.”
One such benefit was adjusting to the “pressure system.”
“You’ve got to think and act on the fly,” she explained. “You can’t settle on a feeling, because the next day you’re in that moment again. So, how are you going to react and be better? I’ve grown as a person in how I carry myself.”
She also had to assume a coach-like role. Canada’s WNBA talent arrived about a week late to Kariya, so Scott and some of the other experienced players were charged with getting them up to speed.
Really, Canada’s roster has been undergoing changes since May — caused by injuries and general turnover — but Scott has been there all along as a stabilizing presence.
She formed bonds with her Canadian compatriots who shared in the pre-Games toil of hotel confinement with practices and meetings filling most hours of the day.
“We’ve been through a lot together,” Scott said. “Being with them all the time, you see people at their best and worst moments. Working together and knowing how to react to people is a life lesson.”
Daily coronavirus tests were required. Three-day periods of quarantine have been common throughout the summer as the team has done its share of traveling. So, Scott has taken to jumping rope on her hotel-room balconies.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been the easiest summer,” she said.
It’s no vacation, that’s for sure. Players couldn’t leave the bubble and explore the area, but Scott said she was impressed by her hosts in Kariya, who held a presentation about Japanese culture and had schoolchildren visit with the team via Zoom to ask about Canada.
“They worked in ways for us to be connected to the city,” she said.
On the court, Scott said she’s been a “role player” with Canada “for the last three years, depending on the tournaments and who’s there.”
She’s expected to provide energy and knock down open shots, which Scott never has had a problem with.
She is a 3-point sniper and has a knack for creating space in midrange. Scott often shoots around 50 percent from the floor in Europe, where she’s played five pro seasons in four countries since her short stint in the WNBA in 2016.
Scott has appeared in six major international tournaments with the Canadians, including the 2018 World Cup in Spain. She helped Canada win gold at the 2017 AmeriCup.
In non-exhibition games, she averages about seven points and four rebounds per game.
At age 19, Scott acquired Canadian citizenship — Darcy was born in Vancouver, B.C. Playing for the national team wasn’t something she considered much in her younger days.
“It was something where I said, ‘Hey, you can do it if you want,’ then she decided to do it,” Darcy said.
She recalls being influenced to try out by OSU teammate Ruth Hamblin, who’s played off and on with the Canadians. For her first act, Scott was an all-tournament player at the U19 World Championships.
Now, she’ll have her sights set on a grander stage.
“I’ve worked every step of the way to get to what I’ve achieved. It really has been no days off,” she said. “I’ll never relax until I hang up my shoes. It’s been a grind my entire career, and that’s what I hang my hat on. I’ve never been the most athletic, the tallest, the biggest, but nobody will outwork me. I’ll get up from every single punch.”
