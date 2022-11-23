In his third year with the Philadelphia Phillies, Connor Brogdon did something no other Lewis-Clark State baseball player has done.

Brogdon, who played for the Warriors in 2016 and 2017, became the second Warrior to play in the MLB World Series but became the first to play in the NAIA and MLB championship rounds. Keith Foulke, who played one year for LCSC in 1994, played with the Boston Red Sox in 2004. However, Foulke never participated in the NAIA World Series, something Brogdon did twice, winning two championships.

