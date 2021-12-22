For WSU’s Aussie punter, football education continues

Nick Haberer admits he hasn’t memorized the football rulebook. But he’s working on it.
“My job’s pretty simple as a punter,” the Washington State true freshman from Australia said Tuesday in his first chat with WSU beat reporters. “Catch the ball, kick it and hopefully land it in the right place and give it enough hang time for the boys to go down and cover. That’s my job, and I try to do that to the best of my ability.”
The Cougars (7-5) are practicing in Pullman for the Sun Bowl, where they’ll play Miami (7-5) at 9 a.m. Pacific on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.
Miami announced it has entered coronavirus protocols but said it’s committed to participating in the game. The school didn’t indicate how many players are involved. One source told the Miami Herald it was more than a few players who have tested positive.
Haberer graduated from a punting and kicking school in Australia but never actually had played in a game before this season. Using a combination of conventional and offbeat punts, he averaged 42.7 yards on 45 kicks, pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 12 times.
To hear him talk is to be reminded of football’s endless complexity. He enrolled at WSU in January, watched scads of game film with special teams coordinator Kyle Krantz and others, and generally tried “to be a sponge,” he said. But the education continued once the games began.
“I’m always asking questions on the field,” he said. “What went on there? Why is that flag being thrown? I’m still learning the game, but I’m sure that’s going to take time. I’m sure that’s going to be my whole career, learning the game.”
Only occasionally did his inexperience show.
During an Oct. 2 win at California, he held the ball too long and watched a punt get emphatically blocked. In an Oct. 23 loss to BYU, his concentration lapsed for a moment in his seasonlong role as holder for placekicker Dean Janikowski: He fumbled a point-after snap.
But the Aussie kept his head, picking up the ball, scanning the scene and tried to throw a pass to Janikowski. It fell short.
“This being my first year, I’ve made some mistakes — I’m not going to lie,” Haberer said. “Just knowing those situations, and the feel of the game, is definitely going to help me moving forward, progressing into my sophomore year.”
There were other adjustments to make.
Haberer grew up in a coastal town in northeastern Australia, so he’s needed to adapt to chilly, inland Pullman. He has developed a friendship with Janikowski and enjoyed an offseason trip to the kicker’s home near San Diego, getting a chance to “feel the sand between the toes and all that good stuff,” he said. He went 11 months without seeing family members from Down Under, but they found a way to pay him a visit in November.
“It’s challenging,” he said of the adjustments. “You leave all your networks back home, especially family and your support system. So you have to try and build new support systems over here. That’s what’s been great about my coaches and whatnot. They’ve just taken me under their wing and told me a lot about the game. I see them as support systems.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.