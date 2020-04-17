This is the fifth in a series of profiles on former Lewis-Clark State baseball players in the minor leagues.
To some extent, the Tampa Bay Rays scout and develop talent in the same vein as Lewis-Clark State’s baseball program.
“The Rays play the right way — they love grinders and hustlers,” said Seaver Whalen, the MLB organization’s 32nd-round pick who played with the Warriors for one season — in 2017. “It’s perfect for a guy like me.
“They’re all about utility guys. And if you can hit, they’ll find a spot for you. I’m very thankful I’m with them.”
Like the Warriors, the Rays are postseason contenders by way of recruited versatility and grindstone mentality.
Whalen fits the bill. The 48-game starter at shortstop with LCSC recently has been settling in at third base in the minor leagues, but prides himself on “always being available to play any position.”
“Give a simple, ‘Yessir,’ and give it everything you got. I feel like those are the guys they want,” said Whalen, who was the Avista NAIA World Series’ all-tournament shortstop.
In 2019, Whalen finished his first full minor-league season, splitting time between the High Single-A Charlotte (Fla.) Stone Crabs and the Low Single-A Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods. He batted .224 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 38 RBI, 26 walks and a .659 on-base-plus-slugging mark.
He recorded a pair of walk-offs in a four-game span in June. One of the pitchers on the losing end was soon after traded to the Rays.
“I was like, ‘Sorry about that, man,’” Whalen said, laughing.
Whalen slowed the game down and hit a late stride, compiling 16 total bases reached in his final 10 games for the Hot Rods, who qualified for the Midwest League playoffs. He had his first career two-homer game in his penultimate regular-season outing. Defensively, he logged a steady .966 fielding percentage.
“Right now, I feel like I can be a big-league hitter,” Whalen said. “I’ve always felt like I’m good defensively, never had a problem. At the end of the day, the best way to separate yourself is with the bat.
“At L-C, that was my mindset — every at-bat, try to hit a home run to center. ... (MLB) scout Don Reynolds told me, ‘In any situation, a double in the gap does the job.’”
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound NAIA World Series champion and graduate of Union High School in Camas, Wash., who played for four colleges — Santa Clara, Lower Columbia Community College, Loyola Marymount, then L-C — is “as locked in as I’ve ever been.”
The grind of the minors doesn’t faze Whalen, and he speaks of his sport with a refreshing clarity. After all, the 25-year-old has cleared some hurdles.
If the season — pushed back because of concerns with the coronavirus — were to have begun, Whalen figures he’d have either been sent to Charlotte or the Double-A Montgomery (Ala.) Biscuits in the Southern League. It’s not a bad pace for someone who was plugging away with the Princeton (W.Va.) Rays of the advanced rookie Appalachian League just two short seasons ago, and who missed all of 2018 with a foot injury.
“I know how many wish they were in my shoes. I have buddies that wanted to be drafted,” he said. “If I let my mentality slip, I’m doing all my boys a disservice. I have to stay focused, in the moment, and appreciate what I have.
“At the end of the day, I could have a 9-to-5. That’s a way harder grind than playing baseball in front of fans.”
Before his injury, Whalen drew a walk off Rays big-league starter Blake Snell in a 2018 spring training intrasquad game.
“He was pretty pissed about that. That was cool that I got to face him,” Whalen said.
Other memorable spring experiences include a conversation with former Ray and current Texas Rangers infielder Matt Duffy, which sticks with Whalen.
“We were just taking grounders and talking about staying motivated,” Whalen said. “He said it’s hard at the top, because you’re not chasing anyone.
“When I get there, I can’t coast. I have to find a way to stay motivated.”
Whalen recently returned to his mother’s home in Ridgefield, Wash., just outside Vancouver. He had been in Florida, keeping busy with Rays organization teammate Brent Honeywell of the Triple-A Durham Bulls.
This past week, he’s been exercising in a barn, which features a makeshift weight room, and — like under former coach Jeremiah Robbins at LCSC — doing some wood-chopping.
“That brought me back to my L-C days — that’s the best I’ve felt with a bat,” he said.
He’s been catching up with younger brother Brady, a first baseman in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Brother Caleb plays in the Brewers organization, and Seaver’s father, Shawn, is a former Padres first baseman/outfielder and current pro scout with Milwaukee.
“My dad played in the Midwest League too, so he’ll sometimes text me, ‘Hey I hit a home run there.’ All right, Pops, it’s on,” Whalen said. “I’ve been around the game all my life. It’s in my blood.”
Just as well, Warrior baseball has become part of Whalen, who batted .320 with 53 RBI and 13 homers here, and said nothing can compare to winning a national title in front of his hometown fan base.
He’s found himself taking a leadership role in the form of pushing his teammates, like he often did at LCSC. Put simply: Whalen just wants to win, and he’ll take whatever role he must to contribute.
The Warriors and the Rays undoubtedly liked that.
“To make it through L-C, you have to have that mentality. I hate losing,” he said. “You kinda have to take a step back in pro ball. If a guy doesn’t wanna run hard, he might get released, but it’s not on you.
“But when I get on guys, the Rays are all for it. ... They like me, which gives me peace, but I have to keep playing the right way, and the rest will come.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.