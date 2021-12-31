For Wazzu, it’s 1 more unusual challenge

They handled a midseason coaching swap with aplomb. They’ll try their hand now at a postseason opponent swap.
At least this time their opponent, by definition, is going through the same thing.
To cap a season full of hurdles, the Washington State Cougars try to surmount one final one at 9 a.m. Pacific today (CBS) when they face the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, just four days after learning that’s whom they’ll be playing.
“It’s been amazing,” newly hired WSU coach Jake Dickert said in a news conference Thursday. “Our group, they really don’t flinch. I know you guys might feel like that’s coachspeak, but they’ve taken everything in stride.”
As an example, he described edge rusher Ron Stone Jr.’s response Sunday to the news that Miami (Fla.) was withdrawing from the game because of a coronavirus outbreak on its team.
“After we got the bad news,” Dickert said, “RJ Stone raised his hand and said, ‘Coach, are we still going to Top Golf?’”
That’s a sprawling El Paso entertainment center the Cougs had been scheduled to visit. And did so. With Stone, though, the point probably wasn’t Top Golf. He was trying to change the subject to keep everyone’s spirits from plummeting.
“And everyone celebrated,” Dickert said, continuing his story. “They just love being around each other. I don’t know even how to express that. I think there’s a culture piece. Because what is forgotten in this, in the state of Washington we haven’t been able to eat much as a team (because of pandemic protocols). We’ve been very careful and it’s led to all of our success. So when we get to these events — that camaraderie, when you’re part of a team — to be at these events this week has really established and reaffirmed our culture.”
The next day, an outbreak on the Boise State team led to the cancellation of its Arizona Bowl matchup with the Chippewas, who therefore agreed to replace Miami. They drove from Tucson, Ariz., to El Paso on Thursday, arriving about 2 p.m. Pacific.
Hence a highly unusual matchup of teams that, four days ago, knew virtually nothing of each other’s personnel or schematics.
“At the end of the day, when you kick that ball off, it’s two teams competing, playing at their best, relying on rules and principles,” Dickert said, “because in three days of prep, no one’s going to get all that tricky or all that specific.”
As Dickert pointed out, the Cougars (7-5) are getting used to turmoil, having weathered the midseason firing of coach Nick Rolovich and four assistants.
“Anyone that’s really followed our story throughout the 2021 season knows that this group was equipped for this week,” said Dickert, who was named interim coach upon Rolovich’s departure and later was given the permanent job.
In Central Michigan (8-4), the Cougs are getting an upper-tier Mid-American Conference team on a four-game win streak, led by former Florida coach Jim McElwain and buoyed by productive running back Lew Nichols III (142 rushing yards per game).
Among the Cougs who’ve tasted extra anxiety lately is sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura, who missed a practice early this week because of travel snafus after spending holiday time in his native Honolulu.
Some of the Cougars’ recent challenges are of the “next man up” variety, chiefly regarding the decisions of running back Max Borghi, right tackle Abe Lucas and cornerback Jaylen Watson to skip the bowl and prepare for the NFL draft.
Borghi’s productive senior backup, Deon McIntosh, is another nonparticipant in the bowl, for unexplained reasons, putting the onus on third-stringer and probable 2022 starter Nakia Watson. Also being asked to step up are true freshman tackle Christian Helborn and transfer cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement.
“Our group has outlasted adversity, and it’s brought us closer,” Dickert said. “Adversity in life can be your ally for growth if you allow it to be. This group has allowed it.”
WSU (8-4) vs. Central Michigan (7-5)
What: Sun Bowl
Where: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
TV: CBS
Radio: KHTR-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)
Line: Washington State by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook and Pregame.com.
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Central Michigan’s trip west has turned wild, and the Chippewas still have the goal of winning a bowl game. It’s just a different bowl game. The team was in Tucson, Ariz., when Boise State bowed out of the Arizona Bowl on Monday because of COVID-19 issues. Miami did the same on Sunday with this game, so the Chippewas agreed Monday to switch to the game about a four-hour drive away in El Paso, Texas. It will be the first Sun Bowl for Central Michigan and the third for Washington State. The Chippewas are looking for their first bowl victory since 2012. The Cougars are 8-8 in bowls.
Key matchup: Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura vs. Central Michigan pass defense. The sophomore is averaging 250 yards passing per game with 23 touchdowns. The Chippewas are among the worst nationally against the pass, allowing an average of 266 yards per game.
Players to watch: Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III leads the nation with 1,710 yards rushing in the freshman’s first full season. He averaged 209 yards in the final three games of the regular season and scored eight touchdowns. Nichols has 15 scores for the season. ... Washington State receivers Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson are Florida natives who have shared the wealth. Harris finished the regular season third in the Pac-12 in catches (73) and yards (801) and second in touchdowns (nine). Jackson was fourth in receptions (63), second in yards (955) and third in touchdowns (seven). Jackson led the conference at 80 yards per game.