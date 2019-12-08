KOOSKIA — The Troy High School girls’ basketball team rallied after being down most of the game, forced overtime, then the Trojans’ pressure defense revitalized their offense en route to a 49-46 Whitepine League Division I win Saturday against Clearwater Valley.
Trojans coach Aaron Dail said his team drew inspiration from watching the Troy boys rebound from a double-digit deficit earlier and upend the Rams in overtime.
“They feed off each other,” he said.
Troy (2-3, 2-1) stole the momentum by way of defensive performances from Isabelle Raasch and Morgan Blazzard, who combined for 11 steals. Raasch scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Blazzard had seven boards and eight points.
The Trojans were led offensively by Abby Weller’s 17 points on a night where “the shots just weren’t falling,” Dail said.
“We didn’t fold,” he said. “We were down six to eight points throughout the game. It would’ve been easy to say it wasn’t our night. They just fought and stuck with it. We hit another switch in that fourth quarter, got some shots to fall and some things to go our way.”
CV (1-5, 0-2), which attempted to rally but was held off down the stretch, got 16 points from Kaitlyn Mangun and 10 from Kadance Schilling.
TROY (2-3, 2-1)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 2 2-4 6, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 3, Isabelle Raasch 4 3-4 11, Morgan Blazzard 3 2-11 8, Abby Weller 7 1-4 17, Katie Gray 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 10-26 49.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-5, 0-2)
Ashton Mangun 3 0-0 7, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 6 4-6 16, Shada Edwards 2 0-0 5, Martha Smith 1 0-1 2, Kadance Schilling 4 2-2 10, Alicia Reuben 2 2-3 6, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-12 46.
Troy 3 9 9 16 12—49
Clearwater Valley 7 11 10 9 9—46
3-point goals — Weller 2, Foster, A. Mangun, Edwards.
Clarkston 62, Rockford 50
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Clarkston led by just a point entering the fourth before outscoring Freeman by 11 to nab a nonleague win.
Clarkston’s Ashlyn Wallace scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, and the Bantams also got eight points from AJ Sobotta.
“Ashlyn Wallace basically carried us offensively in the first half,” Bantams coach Debbie Sobotta said. “... It wasn’t until the second half we started getting more girls contributing. We were very cold in the first half.”
CLARKSTON (2-0)
Ashlyn Wallace 10 3-4 28, Mickala Jackson 1 0-0 2, Maggie Ogden 2 3-3 7, Jacey Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 0 2-4 2, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 2 2-4 8, Lauren Johnson 2 2-4 6, Jalena Henry 1 1-2 3, Samantha Chatfield 3 0-1 6. Totals 21 13-22 62
FREEMAN-ROCKFORD
Taylor Denenney 0 0-0 0, Sydney McLean 0 1-2 1, Macy Luhr 0 1-2 1, Sorrel Aldendorf 1 0-0 2, Ellis Crowley 2 7-10 11, Anna Chisholm 4 1-2 10, Sianna Gilbert 1 1-2 4, Maddie Phillips 0 0-0 0, Bradee Parisotto 5 2-3 12, Jordyn Goldsmith 3 2-4 9, Jaycee Goldsmith 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-25 50.
Clarkston 13 15 13 21—62
Freeman 9 8 23 10—50
3-point goals — Wallace 5, Sobotta 2, Gilbert, Phillips, J. Goldsmith
Potlatch 53, Kamiah 44
KAMIAH — Potlatch freshman Jordan Reynolds collected eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals as the Loggers opened their Whitepine League Division I season with a win against Kamiah.
Alyssa Hamburg tallied 11 points and six steals, Kennedy Thompson added nine rebounds and Emma Chambers seven boards. Taylor Carpenter had nine points and four steals.
“Our kids work extremely hard,” Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh said. “I saw my team grow by leaps and bounds.”
POTLATCH
Taylor Carpenter 4 0-7 9, Kyndal Cessnun 1 0-0 3, Emma Chambers 3 1-4 7, Alyssa Hamburg 4 3-4 11, Kennedy Thompson 3 2-2 8, Adriana Arciga 2 0-1 5, Charlee Beckner 0 2-2 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 2-5 8, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0, Katie Nygaard 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-25 53.
KAMIAH (2-3, 1-0)
Marlee Engledow 0 0-2 0, Logan Landmark 0 4-4 4, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Jazzy Oatman 2 0-0 4, Haleigh Wyatt 1 0-0 2, Mya Barger 3 4-6 10, Destiny Knight 4 4-14 12, Irene Popp 1 2-3 4, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 2 0-0 4, Claire McNall 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 14-30 41.
Potlatch 17 17 8 11—53
Kamiah 10 12 13 10—41
3-point goals — Cessnun, Arciga, Carpenter, McNall.
JV — Kamiah 23, Potlatch 12 (two quarters).
Timberlake 63, Lewiston 38
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Lewiston was competitive after falling into a deep first-quarter hole, but failed to close the gap on nonleague foe Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
“They were just hotter than hot can be,” Bengals coach Steve Lear said of Timberlake (4-2), which shot out to a 26-4 lead. “We were making some adjustments, and it just took us a while to get going.”
Timberlake’s Brooke Jessen topped all scorers with 19 points, while Tai Bausch led the way for Lewiston (1-4) with 13.
LEWISTON (1-4)
Emily Collins 2 0-0 5, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Tai Bausch 4 3-5 13, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 0 2-2 2, Anika Grogan 1 1-2 3, Jenika Ortiz 0 0-2 0, Gabby Johnson 2 1-4 5, Caitlin Richardson 4 2-5 10. Totals 13 9-18 38.
TIMBERLAKE-SPIRIT LAKE (4-2)
Taryn Soumas 4 5-6 14, Taylor Suko 5 0-0 15, Olivia Hammond 0 1-2 1, Peyton Kronenberg 1 0-0 2, Bernie Carhart 3 0-0 6, Karina Sande 1 0-0 2, Brooke Jessen 7 4-6 19, Blayre Jeffs 2 0-0 4, Kati Bain 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-14 68.
Lewiston 4 7 14 13—38
Timberlake 26 10 10 14—63
3-point goals — Bausch 2, Collins, Suko 5, Soumas, Jessen.
JV — Lewiston def. Timberlake.
Coeur d’Alene 51, Moscow 32
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow logged 19 steals and was within striking distance against Idaho Class 5A Coeur d’Alene at the half, but the Vikings eventually “got us out of rhythm,” Bears coach Karlee Wilson said, to claim a nonleague win.
Moscow (0-4) was led by Peyton Claus, who had 11 points and seven steals, and Peyton Watson, who collected 13 rebounds and another seven steals.
Moscow went 24-of-38 from the free-throw line. Wilson said Coeur d’Alene set an edge with its pace.
“They played a lot faster,” she said. “We have to be able to control our tempo and run our stuff. We need to be able to finish around the rim.”
The Vikings got a game-high 13 points out of Skylar Burke.
MOSCOW (0-4)
Megan Watson 0 6-7 6, Angela Lassen 1 3-4 5, Ellie Gray 1 1-3 3, Megan Heyns 0 2-4 2, Peyton Claus 2 7-10 11, Peyton Watson 1 5-10 7, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 24-38 32.
COEUR D’ALENE (6-0)
Nakisha Matheson 0 3-5 3, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 1 2-2 4, Emma Whiteman 4 3-4 11, Madi Symons 2 5-6 9, Alexis Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Tori Younker 0 0-0 0, Jaden Chavez 1 0-0 3, H Froehlich 0 0-0 0, L. Phenicie 0 0-0 0, Karlina Zanetti 3 2-4 8, Skylar Burke 6 1-1 13. Totals 16 16-22 51.
Moscow 5 9 7 11—32
Coeur d’Alene 13 8 15 15—51
3-point goals — J. Chavez.
JV — Moscow def. Coeur d’Alene, 34-33.
Colfax 54, Lakeside 40
COLFAX — Kierstyn York and Hannah Baerlocher each scored 10 points to power Colfax past nonleague opponent Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.
Baerlocher shot 2-for-3 from the field and four additional Bulldogs flirted with double-digit scoring. Those were Asher Cai (nine points), Skylre Sakamoto-Howell (nine), Shyah Antoine (eight) and Sydney Berquist (eight).
Cai added six rebounds, four steals and four assists.
LAKESIDE-NINE MILE FALLS
Katye Ustimenko 2 8-8 16, Julia Boykin 0 3-10 3, Lauren Hardman 4 4-6 14, Sophia Stadler 0 0-0 0, Jordan Leu 0 0-0 0, Gracie Stockert 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Newman 0 1-4 1, Nima Chittum 0 1-2 1, Jayne Mahowald 0 0-1 0, Mariah Nortz 0 5-6 5, Lily Allred 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 22-37 40.
COLFAX (2-1)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 0-0 9, Kaitlyn Cornish 2 0-0 4, Shyah Antoine 3 2-4 8, Asher Cai 4 0-1 9, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 5 0-1 10, Sydney Berquist 3 2-2 8, Hannah Baerlocher 2 5-6 10, Justice Brown 1 1-3 3, Abree Aune 0 3-4 3. Totals 23 13-21 64.
Lakeside 6 15 10 9—40
Colfax 18 14 16 16—54
3-point goals — Ustimenko 2, Hardman 2, Sakamoto-Howell 3, Cai, Baerlocher.
JV — Lakeside def. Colfax
Oakesdale 50, Genesee 29
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Genesee held a narrow lead through the first quarter, but Oakesdale gradually took over to run away with a nonleague victory.
“I think they’re just a more fundamental team than we are ultimately right now, and I think that caught up to us as the game wore on,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “We had some mental mistakes, and they capitalized on those.”
Claira Osborne led Genesee (2-4) with eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. Julie Baljo of Oakesdale was the game’s top scorer with 10 points.
GENESEE (2-4)
Lucie Ranisate 1 2-2 4, Molly Hanson 2 0-0 4, Mikacia Bartosz 1 1-2 3, Regan Zenner 0 3-4 3, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 3-4 5, Isabelle Monk 0 1-2 1, Makenzie Stout 0 1-2 1, Claira Osborne 4 0-0 8, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 11-16 29.
OAKESDALE
Jessie Reed 3 3-4 9, Lizzy Perry 3 1-1 8, Bree Rawls 3 2-2 9, Marilla Hockett 0 0-0 0, Julie Baljo 3 1-2 10, Kyla Hansen 2 0-0 6, Lauryn Rawls 1 0-0 2, Louellen Reed 3 0-1 6, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-12 50.
Genesee 8 7 8 6—29
Oakesdale 7 11 15 17—50
3-point goals — Baljo, Hansen, Perry, B. Rawls.
Logos 40, Timberline 24
MOSCOW — Lucia Wilson grabbed 13 rebounds and Logos broke open a close game with an 18-point fourth quarter to defeat Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II game.
The Knights dominated the boards, with Kirstin Wambeke and Lydia Urquidez nabbing 10 rebounds and Julia Urquidez adding 10.
Wambeke and Sydney Miller scored 11 points each for Logos, which played more crisply in the second half than in the first, coach Patrick Lopez said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 4 2-2 10, Krystal Dahl 3 3-6 9, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 1 1-5 3, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-13 24.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (3-2, 2-1)
Sydney Miller 3 5-10 11, Lucia Wilson 3 0-2 6, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 4 3-5 11, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 5 0-0 10, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 8-17 40.
Timberline 4 10 5 5—24
Logos 5 6 11 18—40
3-point goals — none.
Northwest Christian 61, Asotin 37
ASOTIN — Asotin employed a press defense and outscored Northwest Christian of Colbert by eight in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to come back as the Panthers dropped a Northeast 2B League game to the hot-shooting Crusaders.
Sophomore Kayla Payne had 17 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists to pace Asotin (0-3). Makenzie Stein added eight points.
NW Christian (3-0) hit eight 3s and built a 17-point lead by halftime.
“They just flat out hit more shots than us,” Panthers coach Krisi Pratt said. “The girls didn’t quit. ... We picked up the press, and it was more evident in the second half. Maybe I should’ve done it earlier — we caused some turnovers and scored off them.”
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (3-0)
Natalie Smith 5 0-2 12, Ellie Sander 8 0-1 18, Chiara Carey 2 2-4 6, Naomi Turner 1 2-4 4, N.L. Larson 0 1-3 1, Makenzie Nelson 3 0-2 9, Jazlynn Johnson 0 0-0 0, Avery Bowman 2 0-0 4, Integrity Larson 1 4-4 7, Eden Clemmer 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-20 61.
ASOTIN (0-3)
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 1-2 1, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bailey 1 0-2 3, Makenzie Stein 4 0-0 8, Kayla Payne 7 3-5 17, Taylor Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Karlie Koch 0 0-0 0, Megan Ball 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 1 0-0 3, Emmalyn Barnea 1 0-0 2, Emily Elskamp 0 2-3 2. Totals 14 6-12 37.
Northwest Christian 14 14 21 12—61
Asotin 4 7 6 20—37
3-point goals — M. Smith 2, E. Sander 2, M. Nelson 3, IN Larson, Bailey, Denham, Payne.
JV — Asotin 21, NW Christian 47
BOYS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 55, Freeman 43
ROCKFORD — Clarkston outscored Freeman 12-3 in the second quarter to take control of a nonleague game. The Bantams (3-0) were led by Tru Allen (28 points, five assists, five steals), Trey Dreadfulwater (11 points) and Gus Hagestad (11 rebounds).
Allen had 13 second-quarter points and Dreadfulwater had nine by halftime.
The Bantams, who’d lost to Freeman in blowout fashion last season, pulled away in the second quarter for a second consecutive game.
“I think right now it’s our bench,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “They’re just giving us such good minutes and when we go to our bench, we don’t go down.
“I feel like we’re able to maybe wear teams down. Right now, our bench has been a real difference.”
CLARKSTON (3-0)
Misael Perez 0 0-0 0, Christian Robbins 1 0-0 3, Tru Allen 11 5-7 28, Alex Italia 0 0-0 0, Trey Dreadfulwater 4 0-0 11, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 0 0-0 0, Gus Hagestad 2 1-3 5, Jayden Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Max Johnson 1 0-4 3, Wyatt Chatfield 2 1-3 5, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-17 55.
FREEMAN-ROCKFORD
T. Scarlett 6 0-1 15, G. Tippett 1 0-0 2, K. Ohler 4 2-2 12, D. Phelps 2 1-2 6, D. Goldsmith 0 0-0 0, D. Gady 0 0-0 0, Q. Goldsmith 1 0-0 3, T. Ohler 1 0-0 2, C. Clark 1 0-0 3, P. Phelps 0 0-0 0, C. Oyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-5 43.
Clarkston 14 12 14 15—55
Freeman 17 3 13 10—43
3-point goals — Allen, Robbins, Dreadfulwater 3, Johnson, Scarlett 3, K. Ohler 2, B. Phelps, Q. Goldsmith, C. Clark.
JV —Clarkston def. Freeman, 66-46.
Troy 64, Clearwater Valley 58 (OT)
KOOSKIA — Troy outscored Clearwater Valley 19-9 in the fourth quarter as the Trojans forced overtime on their way to winning a Whitepine League Division I game.
The Trojans (2-0, 2-0) were led by Zachary Stoner (20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals), Grayson Foster (19 points), Rhett Sandquist (nine points) and Kaiden Codr (nine points). Sandquist had six of his team’s 14 points in overtime, four on putbacks.
Foster and Reece Sanderson took “big” charges, coach Kelly Carlstrom said. The Trojans also got two steals from Sanderson and 10 rebounds from Tyler Heath.
“In the second half, we played a bit better defensively, got into a rhythm offensively and were able to come back and force overtime,” Carlstrom said. “A big shout-out to my assistant coaches. They did a really good job tonight helping us make adjustments.”
TROY (2-0, 2-0)
Grayson Foster 7 0-2 19, Zachary Stoner 7 6-9 20, Tyler Heath 2 3-4 7, Kaiden Codr 3 1-2 9, Brody Patrick 0 0-2 0, Reece Sanderson 0 0-0 0, Rhett Sandquist 3 3-4 9. Totals 22 13-21 64.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-1, 0-1)
Tate Pfefferkorn 5 4-6 14, Tyler Pressley 3 0-0 6, Connor Jackson 4 11-17 15, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 5 1-2 13, Joshua Francis 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 2 0-0 4, Laton Schlieper 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 16-25 58.
Troy 5 8 18 19 14—64
Clearwater Valley 16 14 10 9 9—58
3-point goals — Codr 2, Foster 5, Francis 2.
JV — Troy def. CV, 26-21.
Timberline 47, Logos 45
MOSCOW — Logos missed a last-second jumper and Timberline held off the Knights in a Whitepine League Division II game to improve to 2-0 on the year and in league.
“It was a pretty intense finish,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “Our big focus was not fouling. They missed the shot and we didn’t foul and held on to win.”
Cameron Summerfield led Timberline with 13 points and Rylan Larson added 11.
“We faced two of the toughest teams in our (league in our) opening games and we’re feeling good about squeaking those out,” Hunter said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (2-0, 2-0)
Rylan Larson 4 3-8 11, Carson Sellers 1 2-2 4, Parker Brown 1 0-0 3, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 4, Chase Hunter 0 0-0 0, Devon Wentland 2 1-2 5, Cameron Summerfield 4 5-7 13, Jaron Christopherson 3 1-2 7. Totals 17 12-21 47.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Jasper Whitling 2 1-2 5, Will Casebolt 8 2-2 19, Roman Nuttbrock 5 4-4 16, Isaac Blum 2 0-1 5, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-9 45.
Timberline 5 10 14 18—47
Logos 12 7 12 14—45
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 2, Casebolt, Blum, Brown.
Orofino 58, Colton 38
COLTON — Three players scored in double digits for Orofino as the Maniacs claimed a nonleague win against Colton.
Orofino coach Justin Haag specifically challenged his players to limit turnovers, and they committed only eight.
“Our goal was under 10, so we got it there,” Haag said.
Joe Sparano had a team-high 16 points for Orofino (2-0), while freshman Joel Scott scored 12 in his second varsity game and Jarom Scott tallied 10.
Kian Ankerson of Colton (1-1) led all scorers with 17 points.
OROFINO (2-0)
Slade Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Jose Barajas 2 0-0 5, Joe Sparano 7 2-5 16, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 5 0-0 10, Thomas Duncan 1 1-2 4, Joel Scott 4 4-7 12, Reid Thomas 2 3-4 7, Nick Graham 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 11-17 58.
COLTON (1-1)
Kian Ankerson 6 5-7 17, Chris Wolf 3 0-0 7, Jackson Meyer 3 2-3 10, Raphael Arnold 1 1-2 3, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 10-14 38.
Orofino 16 14 11 17—58
Colton 11 5 13 9—38
3-point goals — Barajas, Duncan, Meyer 2, Wolf.
JV — Orofino 24, Colton 6
Potlatch 62, Kamiah 25
KAMIAH — Potlatch blitzed to a 21-3 lead in the opening quarter and held Kamiah scoreless in the fourth en route to victory in both teams’ Whitepine League Division I season debut.
“I’m really pleased with the way the kids played defense in that first half — and then we had a good half offensively, too,” said Potlatch coach Ryan Ball, whose team shot 22-for-43.
Connor Akins of Potlatch (2-0, 1-0) was the game’s high-scorer with 21 points, while Brayden Hadaller and Tyler Wilcoxson recorded 12 apiece.
For Kamiah (0-2, 0-2), Kavan Mercer reached double digits at 10 points.
POTLATCH (2-0, 1-0)
Brayden Hadaller 5 2-6 12, Connor Akins 9 3-6 21, Tyler Wilcoxson 4 3-4 12, Ty Svancara 3 2-2 8, Justin Nicholson 0 2-4 2, Jerrod Nicholson 1 2-2 5, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 2-2 2, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-26 62.
KAMIAH (0-2, 0-2)
Titus Oatman 0 0-0 0, Kade Mercer 0 2-5 2, Sam Brisbois 0 0-0 0, Trent Taylor 2 0-0 4, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 2 5-9 10, Jace Sams 2 2-2 7, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 0 0-0 0, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 9-16 25.
Potlatch 21 17 14 10—62
Kamiah 3 8 14 0—25
3-point goals — Jerrod Nicholson, Wilcoxson, Mercer, Sams.
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch.
Colfax 73, Lakeside 64
COLFAX — John Lustig hit five 3s and shot 9-for-9 from the free-throw line as he totaled 30 points to lead Colfax to a nonleague victory against Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.
“He’s come out and had a good start to the season for us,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said of Lustig, who had scored 29 in the Bulldogs’ season debut against Pomeroy the day before.
The game was tied at 26 going into halftime, but Colfax exploded with seven 3s in the third quarter and withstood a fourth-quarter Lakeside rally thanks to clutch free-throw shooting.
Lane Gingerich made five 3s and added 17 points for Colfax (2-0).
LAKESIDE (2-1)
Homen 2 1-1 6, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Williams 9 9-11 34, Geisa 1 1-2 3, Say 0 0-0 0, Field 0 0-0 0, Mahowald 0 0-0 0, Paulin 2 0-0 4, Sossaman 4 0-0 11, Strong 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 11-14 64.
COLFAX (2-0)
Hunter Claassen 3 2-2 10, Cole Baerlocher 1 5-7 8, John Lustig 8 9-9 30, Gavin Hammer 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 3 0-0 6, Lane Gingerich 5 2-2 17. Totals 21 18-20 73.
Lakeside 13 13 15 23—64
Colfax 16 10 27 20—73
3-point goals — Williams 4, Sossaman 3, Homen, Lustig 5, Gingerich 5, Claassen 2, Baerlocher, .
JV — Lakeside def. Colfax.
Oakesdale 58, Genesee 42
OAKESDALE — Despite Dawson Durham’s 13 points and nine rebounds, Genesee dropped a nonleague contest to Oakesdale.
The Nighthawks raced out to a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter and hit 10 3s.
“We had a hand in their face on most of them,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “They were still able to hit them.”
GENESEE (1-2)
Owen Crowley 3 2-2 8, Lucas English 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 3 6-7 13, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 1 0-0 2, Dillon Sperber 3 3-8 9, Carson Schwartz 3 0-1 8. Totals 14 11-18 42.
OAKESDALE
Kit Hockett 6 2-4 16, Tyler Bobber 2 0-0 6, Jackson Perry 1 0-0 2, Ryan Henning 5 0-0 13, Matt Hockett 3 6-6 13, Simon Anderson 3 0-2 8. Totals 20 8-12 58.
Genesee 3 14 12 13—42
Oakesdale 18 20 13 7—58
3-point goals — K. Hockett 2,Bobber 2, Henning 3, M. Hockett, Anderson 2, Schwartz 2, Durham.
JV — Genesee def. Oakesdale.
Northwest Christian 35, Asotin 34
ASOTIN — Despite outscoring Northwest Christian 14-7 in the fourth, Asotin fell to its nonleague foe from Colbert, Wash.
The Panthers missed a last-moment shot. They’d gotten the ball for their final possession with nine seconds left, but didn’t have any timeouts.
Asotin had led by a point with less than 40 seconds left, when the Panthers turned the ball over on a charge. NWC scored on a putback with nine seconds left for the final margin.
“I know this sounds absolutely crazy,” Asotin coach Seth Paine said, “but I’m more proud of them with the loss than I was with the win last night because we learned a lot about ourselves.
“I think we were down 12 at one point, but our second unit came in and did a really god job of just getting in there and chipping away. ... Our second unit did an amazing job tonight.”
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT
Mitch Littleman 1 0-0 2, Justin Jones 0 0-0 0, Ian Wright 0 0-0 0, Malachi Kaiser 0 0-0 0, Eli Lewis 0 0-0 0, Aidan Tibbets 3 0-0 9, Adan Loranger 0 0-0 0, Geo Young 1 1-3 3, Mack Young 2 2-2 6, David Maynard 6 3-5 15. Totals 13 6-13 35.
ASOTIN (1-2)
Mason Nicholas 4 0-0 11, Preston Overberg 1 0-2 2, Brayden Barnea 0 1-2 1, Tanner Nicholas 1 0-0 2, Jace Overberg 0 0-0 0, Noah Renzelman 3 2-3 8, Kaden Aldus 0 1-4 1, Nick Heier 3 0-0 6, Aaron Boyea 1 1-3 2, Ryan Denham 0 0-4 0. Totals 13 5-18 34.
Northwest Christian 13 7 8 7—35
Asotin 3 9 8 14—34
3-point goals — Tibbets 3, Nicholas 3.
JV — NWC def. Asotin
WRESTLING
Victory for Vetter
BOISE — Moscow’s Cameron Vetter went 5-0 at 152 pounds in the Buck’s Bags wrestling tournament at Capital High School, where Moscow and Lewiston competed as teams.
Lewiston had a cumulative 5-2 record at the event, which was formatted as a series of team duals. The Bengals wrapped up their weekend falling 40-30 to Emmett before defeating Madison 33-29.
The Bears went 0-6 as a team. On the final day, Moscow fell 46-31 to Twin Falls, 31-28 to Boise and 63-21 to Timberline.
“We took down a really young team,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “A lot of freshmen and sophomores, and we’re pretty excited about what we saw of our young ones, our young kids. They got better every time they went out.”
Individual win-loss records for area wrestlers:
Lewiston — Tristan Bremer 5-2; Kolton Langager 3-4; Owen Hemphill 4-3; Landon Bennett 3-0; Gage Fiamengo 2-2; Austin Nine 3-4; Noah Jones 4-3; Rockwell Jones 6-1; Logan Hunt 3-4; Damon Shaw 6-1; Reuben Thill 6-1; Jacob Woody 4-2.
Moscow — Skyla Zimmerman 1-2; Kai Reynolds 0-3; Zach Domras 2-4; Jack Bales 2-4; Andrew Stone 2-4; Eli Lyon 3-3; Diego Deaton 2-4; Cameron Vetter 5-0; Logan Kearney 1-2; Bennett Marsh 1-3.
Zimmerman wins title
NAMPA, Idaho — Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow claimed the 101-pound title in the Ardis E Nash Memorial girls’ wrestling tournament.
In the championship match, Zimmerman pinned Samantha Del Fierro of Timberline-Boise in 2:29.
She also had won by fall in the semifinal round.
Four rule for Potlatch
POTLATCH — Kelton Saad, Kenon Brown, Izack McNeal and Eli Prather claimed titles to lead Potlatch to fourth place in its Dick Griswold Memorial Invitational.
Christian Fabbi and Keyan Boller won championships for Clearwater Valley, which placed sixth.
Nabbing girls’ titles were Taylor McPherson of Potlatch and Fallon Wilkins of CV.
Boys’ team scores
Kellogg 168, McCall-Donnelly 149½, Post Falls 135, Potlatch 123, St. Maries 112, Clearwater Valley 102½, Orofino 81, Moscow 32, Lewiston 31, Colfax 28, Enterprise 26, Pomeroy 24.
Championship matches
98 — Keyan Boller, CV, p. Zack Campbell, PF, 1:50.
106 — Connor McCarroll, PF, dec. Raymond Heely, Kel, 11-9.
113 — Dakota Eixenberger, Kel, maj. dec. Anthony Fabbi, CV, 9-1.
120 — Bradley Mason, PF, p. Kobe Burris, SM, 0:54.
126 — Ethan Guy, Kel, dec. Travis Lohr, Kel, 4-0.
132 — Christian Fabbi, CV, maj. dec. Arlen Main, MD, 9-0.
138 — Judson Hall, Kel, dec. Trace Evans, Ent, 12-7.
145 — Eli Prather, Pot, p. Andy Wallace, PF, 0:19.
152 — Gideon Lowen, MD, dec. Gabe Prather, Pot, 14-8.
160 — Izack McNeal, Pot, maj. dec. Trysten Lockridge, SM, 12-0.
170 — Austin Stepro, Kel, p. Thomas Vlaanderen, MD, 3:11.
182 — Kenon Brown, Pot, p. Beau Carr, MD, 2:55.
195 — Tuff Bentz, MD, def. Caden Noha, Colf, 6-3.
220 — Delbert Lambson, SM, p. Jake Carr, MD, 0:31.
285 — Kelton Saad, Pot, p. David Straw, MD, 2:51.
Girls’ 104 — Fallon Wilkins, CV, p. Raji Singh, PF, 3:07.
Girls’ 116 — Brelane Huber, PF, p. Heather Wallace, San, 1:46.
Girls’ 125 — Taylor McPherson, Pot, p. Paige Stewart, SM, 0:50.