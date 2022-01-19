As an aspiring basketball coach, Khalil Stevenson learned some valuable lessons last season playing for a mature, cohesive team that sailed to a runner-up finish in the NAIA national tournament.
This season, he’s learning different types of lessons playing for a young, patched-together team that looks to him for leadership.
Stevenson is the only returning senior on a Lewis-Clark State men’s team that includes nine freshmen and two graduate transfers but nonetheless won its first seven games.
The Warriors, now 14-5 after a rough patch, take a 7-4 league record into a pair of Cascade Conference road games, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Evergreen State in Olympia, Wash.
“We have a lot of young guys, and we’re still trying to figure out different rotations and lineups,” Stevenson said this week. “We’ve missed different guys and haven’t had a full team all year. Just building cohesiveness I think is the biggest part.
“The freshmen are stepping into those big shoes and I think they’re filling them very well.”
Last year, cohesion came naturally. The Warriors had the rare luxury of six skilled, savvy seniors who were also the team’s top six scorers. They weathered the challenges of pandemic ball and wound up in the NAIA championship game against Shawnee State in Kansas City, Mo.
Stevenson, a hard-slashing 6-foot-3 guard, was one of those seniors, and now he’s capitalizing on the pandemic-spawned option of a bonus year. The other five turned down that option, so the 2021-22 Warriors are a much-altered team that asks for more and different contributions from Stevenson.
“This year’s team is bringing out a lot of things that I didn’t know I was fully capable of,” he said. “I had to hone in on different aspects. This year has been eye-opening in that sense.
“But also it’s been eye-opening in terms of flaws — things that last year’s team kind of made up for, because we were all high-IQ and that cohesiveness had already been built in. We knew how to cover each other’s tracks in help defense and things of that nature. So without me relying on that this year, it’s definitely bringing out some qualities I had to work on.”
For one thing, he has raised his 3-point shooting from 37.3 percent last season to 41.2 percent (35-for-85), which has helped him push his scoring average from 8.2 to 12.1.
“Khalil Stevenson has been really, really good,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “He’s taken a big step up.”
Stevenson grew up in Southern California, the only child of a high school basketball coach, Michelle Ortiz. Steeped in the game all his life, he decided he too wanted to coach and, during his high school years, got a taste of the craft working as a volunteer at summer basketball camps.
His interest in coaching was one reason he pulled the trigger on an extra year at LCSC, but he also needed one or two more classes to wrap up his bachelor’s degree. He’s scheduled to graduate in May in kinesiology, with an emphasis on coaching.
Besides, his relish for college basketball is all the keener because, three years ago, he thought it was done for him. For academic and other reasons, he was forced to leave the game after his freshman season at Fullerton (Calif.) College, a two-year school. He spent a year of limbo working various food-service jobs before Johnson, who had just begun his debut season as LCSC coach, phoned him in December 2018 and offered him a scholarship.
Stevenson never had heard of Lewiston, but because it was so late in the year he needed to give Johnson a yay or nay within a couple of weeks. He decided on yay, arrived at LCSC in time to watch a big game against Carroll College in early January 2019, then spent the rest of the season redshirting and getting acclimated. He knew he would have to adjust quickly to small-town life, but he found the area more populous than he’d been led to believe from a virtual campus tour.
He had no inkling of what he would experience the next two years as the Warriors won 51 of 56 games and achieved the school’s highest finish ever at the national tournament.
“That group of guys, the connection and the brotherhood that team had — it’s hard to build that on a college team, especially at this level, where there’s a mix of transfers and four-year guys, always an ebb and flow,” Stevenson said. “To have six or seven guys who were consistent for two or three years was really big. The memories that were built last year — endless memories.”
He knew this season would be different. Getting accustomed to making quick decisions, however, he wasted little time in telling Johnson he would stay for another go-round.
“I love the game so much, I couldn’t see myself passing up a free year and another team,” Stevenson said, “an opportunity to build camaraderie with another group of guys.”
