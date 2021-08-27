For Savages, less has to be more

The Salmon River Savages aren’t necessarily lamenting the shallowness of their football roster, which is only 12 names long.
Hey, that’s four more than they finished the 2020 season with. And it’s pretty good considering they graduated five seniors and welcomed only one freshman.
But staying healthier than they did last season will be a priority for the Riggins-based Savages, a junior- and sophomore-oriented 8-man team that opens its season with a nonleague game at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Wilder.
Fortunately for the Savages, they haven’t quite run out of the scions of the Shepherd family, which has supplied them with a nonstop stream of athletes for more than a decade — all of them the sons of the brother trio of Charlie Sr., Mike and Ron.
This year, the team’s top returner is senior running back and linebacker Garret Shepherd (one of Mike’s three sons), who made the first unit of the All-Long Pin Conference team last year on defense and as a utility player.
The Savages also will look for prominent contributions from junior receiver and cornerback Tyrus Swift.
Beyond that, the team’s seasoning is thin.
At quarterback will be sophomore Gabe Zavala, who got his feet wet as an injury replacement last year and will be asked to learn quickly and throw the ball often in a spread offense designed to offset the Savages’ lack of size.
“We’ll try to make them cover every inch of the field — put them in unfavorable positions, because we aren’t going to be able to push them around,” said third-year coach Ty Medley, who ran the same offense a year ago.
Conversely, the Savages on defense will try to mitigate the perils of open space — in other words, tackle more effectively than they did last year.
“In 8-man, it’s a skill above all else,” Medley said. “The field’s the same size and we’ve got three less guys.”
Blind luck treated the Savages poorly in a 1-7 season last year, starting with a summer basketball injury that sidelined then-senior quarterback Jimmy Tucker until late in the campaign. In freak noncontact mishaps, the Savages also lost running back Justin Whitten to a hyperextended elbow and, in their season finale, Shepherd to a lower-leg injury.
In trying to bounce back this year, the Savages will focus on efficiency and making the most of their opportunities.
“We have to get all the juice out of the fruit,” Medley said. “We can’t leave any in there.”
Salmon River
COACH — Ty Medley (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 0-4 in Long Pin Conference, 1-7 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Garret Shepherd, sr., RB/LB; Tyrus Swift, jr., WR/CB; Mortaki Ceglia-Klaudt, jr., OL/DL; Cordell Bovey, soph., WR/LB; Gabe Zavala, soph., WR/DE.
Five Things to Watch
1. With their lack of numbers, the Savages will try to be more fundamentally sound than their opponents.
2. Sharp execution, in all situations, will be a goal.
3. On defense, Salmon River wants to vastly improve its tackling from 2020.
4. One big emphasis: consistency. No backsliding.
5. As much as any team out there, the Savages need to stay healthy.