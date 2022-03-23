Wait, there must be something wrong. Did a Washington State football coach really deliver a clear assessment of his quarterback situation heading into spring drills?
That was the case Tuesday as Jake Dickert addressed the media via Zoom, making it clear that sophomore transfer Cameron Ward will get the majority of reps starting today at Rogers Field in the first of the Cougars’ 15 spring practices.
It was notable for several reasons, including the fact Ward never has before practiced or played for the Cougars. Crucially, though, he’s seen plenty of action in the version of the Air Raid offense that coaches are introducing this spring.
“I think we all know where that needs to go,” Dickert said. “I’m excited that Cam’s ready to take that over.”
It wasn’t the news itself that was surprising. It was definitive tone with which it was announced. This is, after all, Washington State, which for four consecutive seasons has gone deep into preseason workouts — let alone spring camp — without narrowing its quarterback race to two contenders, never mind one.
As for spring drills, they’ve been hazier, at least in terms of lip service. Midway through the 2017 sessions, for example, then-coach Mike Leach described a race between 28-game starter Luke Falk and sophomore upstart Tyler Hilinski as “neck and neck.”
But this year is different on multiple levels.
With 14-game starter Jayden de Laura transferring to Arizona, Ward is the only quarterback on the roster who has started a college game, and he’s widely expected to make a nimble transition to the Pac-12 after two seasons at Incarnate Word, in San Antonio, where he passed for 47 touchdowns last year and made second-team FCS All-American.
Plus, he’s well-versed in the Air Raid variant being installed by new WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris, the former Incarnate Word head coach.
“This is a quarterback-driven offense,” Dickert emphasized. “There’s a lot of freedom at that position. He controls a lot of the things that we do.”
The schemes will be less familiar to other Wazzu quarterbacks like second-year freshman Xavier Ward (no relation), junior Victor Gabalis and true freshman Emmett Brown. They’ll get plenty of reps in the spring, but in a less formal way than has been recent norm here.
“In spring ball, that’s the beauty of it,” Dickert said. “You get to slice and dice. We don’t have a game on Saturday, and we don’t have a game in three weeks. So we’ll roll a lot of those guys in.”
It will be a spring of flux for everyone, including Dickert, the former WSU defensive coordinator who took interim reins of the program with the firing of Nick Rolovich in October, then landed the permanent job in November. The Cougars capped a 7-6 season with a loss to Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl.
Nine assistants, including Morris and defensive coordinator Brian Ward, will make their WSU practice debuts, at least in the Dickert tenure, and the Cougs will be more morning-oriented than before. Ten of their spring practices will start at 7 a.m.
Veteran slotback Renard Bell, who missed 2021 with a torn ACL, will participate in individual drills but will be withheld from contact. Defensive back Armauni Archie, another victim of a season-ending injury, also will be limited, as will edge rusher Quinn Roff.
Re-introducing tight ends to the Wazzu offense after a 10-year absence will be a featured task, and second-year freshman lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe will convert from defense to offense this spring.
The Cougs plan to scrimmage on April 2 and 16 before wrapping up spring drills with the Crimson and Gray game at 3 p.m. April 23 at Gesa Field.
