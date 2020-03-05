For LCSC’s Olsen, knowledge is confidence

Cole Olsen could have just bit the bullet. He could have sallied forth on a two-hour training run Sunday, simply because that’s what his workout schedule told him to do.
But with a national meet coming up, he thought there might be some error. He said something to his coach, and his coach was glad he did. Yes, it was time to cut back the training a little.
“He keeps me on my toes,” Mike Collins said.
Olsen doesn’t have a rich background in track and field, but his increasing resolve to learn the nuances of the sport goes a long way toward explaining his recent success.
The Lewis-Clark State junior from Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia was named Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in the NAIA West Region last week, and he’s aiming for a high placing this week in the 3,000 meters at the NAIA national indoor meet that begins today at Brookings, S.D. He’s ranked 10th in the field.
Olsen’s semifinal race is Friday, and the Warriors have entrants in five other events, including two relays. Clayton VanDyke is ranked fifth in the men’s 800 and Madi Carson is eighth in the women’s pole vault.
While many track athletes are drawn to the sport through the influence of parents or siblings, Olsen’s love of running during his teenage years developed largely on its own. Heading into his freshman year at Clearwater Valley, he signed up for what he thought was an LCSC track camp, only to learn it was a cross country camp. He wasn’t familiar with the term “cross country.”
But since then, he has become a student of the sport. To him, knowledge and confidence go hand-in-hand. If he knows what a particular workout is intended to accomplish, he thinks he’s more likely to accomplish it.
“It’s always good to understand the purpose of what you’re doing,” he said this week. “That can help just a little, mentally, getting through it. It’s kind of the placebo effect. If you believe it’s going to happen, it will.”
He takes the same meticulous approach to nutrition, not just because it dovetails with his running but because he’s genuinely interested in the subject. He’s majoring in kinesiology, but meanwhile he’s taking classes that will expedite his pursuit of a master’s degree in nutrition once he leaves the Lewiston college after the 2020-21 school year.
The eventual plan is to become a dietitian. Olsen isn’t as fastidious about his diet as he was in high school, but that’s a relative term. These days, if a friend offers him sushi, he’ll maybe accept white rice instead of holding out for brown. He mostly avoids dairy products but sometimes will allow himself frozen yogurt.
The West Region award he won Friday, as voted upon by the national track and cross country coaches association, speaks partly to his success in the fall, when he placed fourth in the NAIA national cross country meet. But it perhaps also speaks to his academic rigor. By the end of his third year at LCSC, he’ll have 119 credits under his belt, and his grade-point average is 3.87.
In any case, the award surprised him.
“There are so many amazing athletes around here,” he said. “It totally blew my mind.”
Collins, the 23rd-year LCSC coach who doubles as Lewiston mayor, said Olsen’s scholarly approach to track makes his job easier.
“A lot of our training is based on metabolics and neurology and some of the physical components of getting better,” he said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, and he’s asking about, ‘Hey, should we do this? What do you think about that?’ Some of it’s about timing — ‘How far out from a race should be be doing this?’ There are things I know go through my brain that I don’t always communicate. Sometimes it’s like, ‘OK, why is he asking me? Is there a reason? Am I missing something?’ And it makes me a better a coach. The big thing is, he’s communicating.”
And that training run Sunday? It was hardly kid’s stuff. Big meet or no, Olsen ran for 95 minutes that day.
LCSC national meet qualifiers
Men
800 — Clayton VanDyke, ranked No, 5, 1:53.65.
3,000 — Cole Olsen, ranked No. 10, 8:37.39.
Distance medley relay (any four of Olsen, VanDyke, Bryan Carter, Dillon Dawson, Josh Lay, Cameron Preston) — ranked No. 15, 10:25.32.
Women
3,000 — Emily Adams, No. 24 , 10:32.95.
1,600 relay — (Karlie Smith, McKinley Litton, Ashley Britt, Rebekka Kalmbach), ranked No. 23, 4:02.81.
Pole vault — Madi Carson, ranked No. 8, 12-1.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.