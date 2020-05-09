Second of a two-part series on the LCO bowlers of the year. Men’s champion Keith Wilponen was featured in the May 2 edition.
When Catherine Rawsthorne used the term “challenge pattern” during a recent interview, she was referring to the lane conditions in one of her high-level bowling leagues.
But the phrase could easily be applied to her professional life these days.
Rawsthorne is a regional manager for American Red Cross disaster relief. And although she works in a region — Idaho and Montana — that’s been spared the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic so far, she and her colleagues around the world have been forced to rethink how they go about helping people in need.
Bowling in recent weeks has been placed on hold, but the Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Bowling Association recently announced Rawsthorne handily claimed her second consecutive women’s bowler of the year title. By the time the 2019-20 league season shut down in March because of physical distancing measures, she had collected 472 points in the LCO scoring system to outdo second-place Janevea Santos, who had 298.
No surprise there. Rawsthorne is a former pro bowler who, in choosing a career in the Red Cross a few years ago, put aside any thoughts of competing extensively on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association tour.
But she still enjoys bowling in leagues and occasional tournaments, and one way she keeps her game sharp is by participating in a league at Orchard Lanes in Lewiston that uses a “challenge pattern,” meaning it distributes oil on the lane in a way not necessarily conducive to high scores. She averaged about 200 in that league this past season and about 215 in the Terry Stricker League at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston.
When she faces a challenge in bowling, she can at least draw upon years of previous adjustments. In her working life, she and other Red Cross administrators are trying to adjust on the fly to conditions they’ve never seen before.
Accustomed to providing hands-on relief to disaster victims, they’re now seeking less direct methods that comply with physical distancing. It’s especially tricky because many of their volunteers, who are the lifeblood of the Red Cross, are of retirement age and more susceptible to the harshest symptoms associated with the virus.
In response to an apartment fire in April that displaced numerous families in Great Falls, Mont., Rawsthorne helped direct relief from afar and avoided the standard practice of setting up a shelter, instead moving families into hotel rooms and elsewhere.
“We’ve stopped doing certain things that put people out in the field or put people in close proximity with each other,” Rawsthorne said by phone. “But we still have that mission to respond to disasters. So when those things happen, it’s more challenging, I guess, to respond, because we’re not traveling and doing things we normally would. Everything that’s come up has really been a learning experience for us, which just makes it take that much longer. We’re having to double-check that everything we do is right.”
Rawsthorne grew up in Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle, where she was a high school bowling standout. When she advanced to the semifinal round of the 2009 Teen Masters in Las Vegas, the opponent who vanquished her was Danielle McEwan, now a five-time PWBA winner.
Rawsthorne earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of British Columbia (alas, the Thunderbirds didn’t have a bowling team), but then decided she needed a change in direction.
She found it seven years ago by joining AmeriCorps, essentially the domestic version of the Peace Corps. That was her introduction not only to the Inland Northwest, where she was stationed, but to the Red Cross, where she spent the first of her two years in the program.
The second year was devoted to substitute teaching, but she ultimately decided the Red Cross was her calling. She plunged into online courses and secured a master’s degree in emergency management from Arizona State University.
That pretty much eclipsed any notion of the PWBA tour. But she remains devoted to the sport. Even before the coronavirus upended her Red Cross work, this had been a busy spring for her, partly because she helped set the stage for the Idaho state men’s bowling tournament, a rotating event that was set to begin in early April at the Orchard and Lancer facilities.
For a stretch, there was a strong sense among the organizers that the tournament would be canceled, but that didn’t lessen the urgency they brought to the task in case it wasn’t.
Soon, of course, it was indeed scrapped. Within a few weeks, the league season was done too.
“I was frustrated that it ended early,” Rawsthorne said, “but I absolutely understand why that had to happen.”
Top 30 female bowlers
1, Catherine Rawsthorne 472; 2, Janevea Santos 298; 3, Patti Bangle 236; 4, Pam Rinard 169; T5, Debbie Harris 149; T5, Linda Simpson 149; 7, Kamie Hickle 113; 8, Lauren Grijalva 108; 9, Julia Allen 97; 10, Lisa Ristau 77; 11, Katie Rose 61; 12, Barb Wendt 57; 13, Mary Post 54; 14, Britt Merrill 53; 15, Jacci Pearce 51; 16, Pam Ingram 38; 17, Missy Knieriem 33; 18, Becky Truby 29; 19, Debbie Sholtys 28; 20, Jody Zumwalt 26; T21, Ann Munstermann 23; T21, Audra Stweart 23; 23, Alisha Weaver 19; 24, Rhonda Paluh 18; 25, Tiphanie Tomsick 14; 26, Janice Elder 13; 27, Patsy Greber 10; 28, Sioban Berreth 9; T29, Bonnie Vella 8; T29, Donna Roy 8; T29. Karin Allen, 8.
High average — Rawsthorne, 25.