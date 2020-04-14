Lewis-Clark State Hall of Famer Pei Yuin Keng’s collegiate tennis career and the scholarship endowment the school now offers in her name almost never were.
Keng, who was introduced to the sport and coached by her mother as a young girl and won national Malaysian junior titles at every level until she graduated high school in 2000, felt “burned out” and intended to give up the sport.
“I was originally wanting to stay in my home country and not play tennis at all,” she said. “When I was 18, my body physically and mentally was very worn out, and the thought of having to play tennis for four more years in college just wasn’t appealing to me, so I was planning to just hang up my tennis racket and concentrate on college.”
It was then that Keng received what would prove to be a blessing in disguise for herself and for the Warriors: rejection.
“My grades back then were considered pretty good, but at that time when I was applying for university in my home country, I did not get acceptance to any of the local universities,” she said. “That was very disappointing for me, so I reached out to some of my senior teammates that had already gone to the United States via tennis scholarship.”
One such associate connected her with L-C coach Kai Fong.
“We talked a couple times via email, and I got to think that Lewis-Clark State was probably suitable for a small-town girl like myself, since Lewiston is probably about the size of my hometown,” recalled Keng, who grew up in a city called Miri on the Malaysian island of Borneo.
Fong offered Keng a scholarship, arranged visas, and provided lodging for her upon her arrival at Lewis-Clark State, where she studied chemistry and found a job at the Shopko pharmacy while plunging back into the world of tennis. Fong helped her add spin to her serve and cut down on double faults, and taught her to play with increased patience and judicious shot selection in baseline rallies. Keng also found much benefit in playing practice matches over the weekends with her unorthodox coach.
“He’s like a ball machine, and a ball machine that is unpredictable,” she said. “He comes up with all these slices and lobs and this crazy serve, so I’d get a lot of practice just playing with someone that is so unpredictable and that has so many tools under his sleeve. So when I’m up against most of the women in NAIA or even some of the Division 2 or 3, they’re pretty straightforward to play.”
Just as importantly, she rediscovered the joy of the game.
“I just remember it being very fun,” she said of playing at L-C, where enthusiastic supporters would turn out for all of her home contests. “I just remember liking to play. My most memorable match was my first match at L-C, against University of Idaho, and I played second singles I think; if I remember correctly I was playing at home. ... I remember having a very close match that I ended up winning — ended up beating the No. 2 girl at U of I and that was my first match, and I just got to the United States.”
In her time with the Warriors, Keng would become the first — and to date, only — four-time NAIA first-team All-American, and a two-time academic All-American to boot. She and teammate Aibika Kalsarieva won a national small-college doubles championship in 2002 before Kalsarieva transferred to the University of Kentucky.
In singles competition, Keng compiled a career win-loss record of 65-6 and was ranked as high as No. 2 nationally. A final feather in Keng’s tennis cap came in her senior year when she received the national Arthur Ashe Award for sportsmanship and leadership.
“Pei’s success can be attributed to her work ethic, to her grittiness,” said Fong, who recalled Keng getting up early at hotels to put in hour-long solo workouts while the team was on the road. “She was quietly relentless in her approach to the training, to the game plan. She stuck with what she was supposed to do, and made her opponent hit shot after shot.”
Keng graduated cum laude in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She remained in the United States for the next several years, going to Arizona to complete her Ph.D, then to UCLA for postdoctoral studies and a position as an assistant professor of pharmacology.
After settling down in the early 2010s, Keng moved to her husband’s home country of Taiwan, where she gave birth to a son and a daughter and became an assistant professor of engineering at the prestigious Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu City. She has not been active in tennis in recent years, but has bought her children junior rackets in case they decide to take up the sport as she once did under her own mother’s tutelage. Her most recent visit to Lewiston came in 2017, when she returned for her induction into the Lewis-Clark State Hall of Fame.
Keng’s experiences at L-C inspired her to found the Pei Yuin Keng Endowed Scholarship, which benefits international students in financial need who are following in her footsteps by playing on the Warrior tennis team and maintaining GPAs of 3.0 or higher. Keng considers L-C a quality school for international students with its low student-to-instructor ratio allowing for individualized attention. She credits Fong, his late wife Judy and the Lewiston tennis community as a whole with helping her through her own time of need, and relishes the opportunity to give back.
“I just didn’t expect how well my tennis career went at L-C when I made that decision to go to Lewiston to do my bachelor’s degree there,” she said. “That opened up all the opportunities to get my graduate degree and now assistant professorship, so L-C was really my life-changer.”
