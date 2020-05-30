When James Williams ventured into a free-agent tryout with the Kansas City Chiefs last June, he knew he’d eventually experience an unpleasant “Welcome to the NFL” moment. He just didn’t know it would happen before the ball was ever snapped.
But there he was, getting cussed out for standing in the wrong place in the offensive huddle.
“Coach, I’ve never been in a huddle before,” he explained.
Alas, this quirk in Williams’ football history — the fact that he’d played exclusively in no-huddle offenses in college, high school, junior high — didn’t temper the coach’s ire.
The story pretty much encapsulates Williams’ 2019 summer in professional football.
If the former Washington State running back ever gets another shot at cracking a pro roster, he’ll do some things differently. For now, he’s making contingency plans and getting on with his life in Lewiston.
To wit: He and fiancee Rye Hewett are raising a young son, Rush, born last July, adding to a family that includes Hewett’s daughter Breezy. Williams is mulling the idea of becoming a coach. Bored by the social lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, he’s also churning out brief comic videos that put on display his ebullient personality and quirky sense of humor.
In short, it’s a period of decompression after a whirlwind summer in which Williams, as an undrafted free agent, landed three NFL tryouts and walked away bitterly disappointed each time.
The virus pandemic has dealt him a further blow.
Last winter he signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, of the Canadian Football League, whose season was originally scheduled to start in June. But his contract was of the “futures” variety, meaning it won’t take effect until the start of the CFL fiscal year, which has now been put on hold by the virus. The Canadian league, in fact, has been so devastated by the shutdown of the sporting world that it’s in danger of dissolving altogether.
There’s still a chance the NFL can muster some type of 2020 season, and still a chance Williams can be a part of it. But meanwhile he has resumed his WSU education, with plans to graduate in humanities in December, and he’s unofficially training a few young Lewiston athletes interested in getting a taste of college-level football drills.
The past couple of years Williams has discovered in himself a flair for mentoring and motivating young athletes, partly by talking about the roughest patches of his hardscrabble youth in Ohio and California. Well, the last several months have given him more rough patches to draw from.
After surprisingly going unchosen in the 2019 NFL draft, he tried and failed to make the rosters of the Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions. And although he confesses to certain missteps in the process, he also believes his free-agent status put him at a decisive disadvantage.
“Being an undrafted free agent is like being a walk-on in college,” he said this week. “I didn’t get the chances and the fair shots that the dudes who got drafted get, but that’s how it is. It’s a business, and I understand that now.”
Getting chewed out for an ignorance of huddle formations was one example. To be sure, Williams wouldn’t have learned a great deal about huddling from then-WSU coach Mike Leach, the Air Raid guru now at Mississippi State, and Williams agrees with those who say Leach’s extremely pass-oriented offense does little to prepare a running back for the NFL.
“As far as me catching the ball — yes,” said Williams, who led the nation in receptions by a running back in 2017 and 2018. “But I didn’t get many opportunities to carry the ball — maybe three or four games where I had over 10 carries.”
Williams’ relationship with Leach has been frosty since the running back’s decision, against Leach’s advice, to relinquish his senior season in 2019 and declare for the draft. Retired NFL star running back Eric Dickerson, who Williams said was acting in an agent’s role for him, accused Leach of “playing down” Williams and contributing to his going undrafted.
Williams doesn’t necessarily broach that subject these days, but he said Leach’s reluctance to run the ball made his offense predictable, especially during his seven straight Apple Cup losses to Washington between 2013 and 2019. Especially exasperating to the running back was a 28-15 loss in a snowy 2018 Apple Cup in which the Huskies stymied star Wazzu quarterback Gardner Minshew, who had grown up in the Deep South and was unfamiliar with snow.
“Teams knew when we were going to run, because coach Leach runs the same plays every single game,” Williams said. “That’s why we didn’t beat U-Dub, because he called the same six plays every single Apple Cup. Gardner had never even seen snow before, so I didn’t know why you’d expect him to have a great game in the air. I would have assumed we’d run the ball, but we didn’t. It’s kind of frustrating.”
Leach and Williams aren’t estranged, exactly. The coach checked out some of Williams’ video skits on social media and, out of the blue, sent him a text complimenting his acting ability. Williams isn’t sure what to make of that.
In any case, the Cougars’ run-pass ratio wasn’t the only factor in Williams’ low visibility in his pro tryouts. He thinks the nature of the NFL practices during that time — no pads, for the most part — disfavored players who, like him, rely heavily on instinctive, tackle-breaking moves.
He also thinks he should have asked more questions during meetings.
“I was in the running-back room with a whole bunch of vets and a guy that got drafted,” he said. “A lot of those dudes are making millions of dollars, and the coach was going at a little bit of a fast pace. I was one of those guys who didn’t want to raise my hand 30 times because I didn’t understand something.
“The Kansas City Chiefs playbook is the hardest playbook in the league. (Coach) Andy Reid goes crazy with his playbook. So I had a lot of questions that I didn’t want to ask, because I didn’t want to be that guy slowing everybody up. But it’s a business. I’m getting paid to do this. Next time I won’t be scared to do that. There were a lot of things I was nervous about. All the jitters and stuff — there’s no room for that in the league.”
Compounding his dismay was a snub from the fledgling XFL, none of whose teams saw fit to select Williams in its draft last October.
“They’re picking all these super-old running backs,” he said, “and I’m thinking, ‘This is crazy. I’m fresh out of college. Do I suck this bad?’ It killed my confidence.”
The whole process of auditioning for the pros has been jarring. It has even strained Williams’ relationship with Dickerson, of whom he used to speak glowingly. He has a new agent, Sean Stellato, who is trying to balance Williams’ NFL aspirations with his relationship with the Blue Bombers.
“I know they’re extremely high on him,” Stellato said by phone Friday, “but right now that (the CFL season) is pretty much in jeopardy. We’re trying to stay in talks with NFL teams, but with a very deep running-back draft class and no rookie minicamps, it’s such an unprecedented time right now. I feel confident, once he gets a shot — he’s a helluva player. If he can play in Canada, I have no doubt he’s going to play well and have an opportunity in the NFL.”
Williams, asked if he regrets leaving WSU early, gave a “yes and no” answer. With the emergence of then-sophomore running back Max Borghi last year, Williams might have found it even more difficult to distinguish himself and impress scouts. But if had known two years ago how the summer of 2019 and the winter/spring of 2020 would play out, he would have stayed in school.
Williams and Hewett, a former Lewiston High and Lewis-Clark State tennis standout, had been planning a wedding for early this month before the pandemic forced them to postpone indefinitely. On the plus side, the lockdown has given Williams plenty of time to spend with his young son. Rush and Breezy both play roles in Dad’s comic videos.
Also benefiting from Williams’ limbo are the young Lewiston athletes he’s training, ranging in age from 11-ish to 18, a couple of them graduates of a clinic he conducted here last summer.
Their mentor has been through a lot since then. So he’s got some new lessons to impart.
