Hogan Hatten

Idaho coach Jason Eck points at linebacker Hogan Hatten after Hatten blocked a Drake punt during the third quarter of Saturday’s nonconference game at the Kibbie Dome.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

MOSCOW — This game is personal for Hayden and Hogan Hatten.

Idaho plays Northern Arizona on Saturday in Flagstaff, Ariz., almost 150 miles from the Hattens’ hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tags

Recommended for you