For Idaho, a win at Sacramento State means everything

Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten, front, tries to make a catch as Portland State cornerback Isaiah Avery defends during an Oct. 22 Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

There is a lot on the line at 6 p.m. today at Hornet Stadium when No. 14 Idaho (5-2, 4-0) travels to Hornet Stadium to take on No. 2 Sacramento State (7-0, 4-0) in a huge Big Sky Conference showdown.

For the Vandals, they have another chance to play spoiler and continue their unforeseen run to a possible bid to the Football Championship Subdivision postseason.

