For Idaho, a win at Sacramento State means everything

There is a lot on the line at 6 p.m. today at Hornet Stadium when No. 14 Idaho (5-2, 4-0) travels to Hornet Stadium to take on No. 2 Sacramento State (7-0, 4-0) in a huge Big Sky Conference showdown.
For the Vandals, they have another chance to play spoiler and continue their unforeseen run to a possible bid to the Football Championship Subdivision postseason.
Here’s how they can win:
Stopping the run
As good as Idaho’s offense has been at running the ball, it’s easy to forget how good the defense has been at stopping it.
The Vandals currently rank third in the Big Sky in run defense, allowing just 107 yards per game. While this has been a big factor all season in Idaho’s success, it’ll be paramount against Sacramento State, which prides itself on running the ball.
The Hornets are second in the Big Sky at 262 rushing yards per game. They tend to load the backfield with dangerous runners, and not just limited to the running back position.
Sacramento State uses two quarterbacks, who each have the ability to escape and run for chunk yardage. Asher O’Hara usually gets designed run plays, and he’s good on those. The senior is seventh overall in the Big Sky with 480 rushing yards and is second in the conference with 13 rushing touchdowns.
Sacramento State’s big-play guy is sophomore running back Cameron Skattebo, who is tops in the Big Sky with 851 yards rushing. He will be the best runner Idaho has faced all season, so keeping him under wraps will be a huge factor.
Force to pass
Talk about two things that go hand-in-hand. If the Vandals find a way to stop Skattebo and the Hornets’ rushing attack, they’ll be forced to pass.
Idaho’s ball-hawking secondary has put the defense at plus-11 in turnover margin, second in the FCS.
Sacramento State isn’t a team designed to pass, using the two-quarterback system to help the run game.
Jake Dunniway is the Hornets’ main thrower. He’s sixth in the Big Sky in passing yards with 1,405. Conversely, he’s been picked off seven times, tied for third-most in the conference.
Idaho’s 16 turnovers are tied for first in the Big Sky and third in the nation.
Go back to their roots
Last week, Portland State held the advantage in time of possession against the Vandals. Granted it was for less than a minute, but it still was the first time that had happened to Idaho this season.
Despite that, Idaho still earned a 56-21 victory. However, the Vandals will need to keep the ball away from the Sacramento State offense.
That will be a tough task. They’ll have to find ways to establish the run against the second-best run defense in the conference (107 yards per game allowed). The good news is the Vandals did it Oct. 1 at Montana. While Idaho didn’t run for a ridiculous amount of yards in that one, the commitment to the run allowed it to hold on to the ball and make enough plays with the play-action pass.