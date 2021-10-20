For Dickert, one more pivot

During the first nine years of Jake Dickert’s career, he coached at eight schools. That may be why someone in a Zoom news conference Tuesday asked him an unusual question.
“Do you own a home in Pullman?”
“I do,” he replied, laughing. “One with a trampoline in the backyard.”
Time will tell if Dickert will be allowed to lay down deeper roots here, but he surely raised his profile in the community this week by accepting the interim reins of the Washington State football program.
The Cougars’ defensive coordinator for the past season and a half, Dickert was chosen to fill a big void Monday when the school fired Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants for refusing to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.
It’s another quick career shift for Dickert, 38, who has seen plenty of them since taking a graduate assistant’s gig in 2007 at his alma mater, Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
It’s been a peripatetic, dues-paying journey that included stops at North Dakota State, South Dakota, Southeast Missouri State, Augustana, Minnesota State and South Dakota State— all sub-FBS schools.
The rapid changes have continued since he reached the FBS level as safeties coach at Wyoming in 2017. He was promoted to defensive coordinator two years later, then landed the same job at WSU after Rolovich took the helm in January 2020.
One thing hasn’t changed much: He has lived mostly in rural towns, beginning with his birthplace of Oconto, Wis. Pullman is just the latest.
“This how I grew up — small towns is what I know,” he said. “Great people is what I know. When the RVs come to town (for WSU game days), it takes me 10 minutes to get to work, and that’s a lot of traffic for me. I love Pullman. It fits me and it fits our family.”
He and his wife, Candice, have three children.
Dickert said he will continue as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach as he assumes head-coaching duties and, with help from administrators, looks to replace the fired assistants. He said the replacements will probably be a mix of present staff members and outside hires.
The Cougars (4-3) play Brigham Young (5-2) in a nonconference game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Dickert was asked if Rolovich left a parting message for the team.
“We had a brief conversation,” he said. “When we get into these situations, it’s hard and it’s challenging, but I think coach wants our guys to move on. We’ve always respected coach. We’ve always respected his decision. This day has come, and I truly believe in my heart coach wants us to move on.”
Engaging and talkative, Dickert is also described by players as a demanding and detail-oriented coach, and he has shown a knack for tailoring his distinctive schemes to his personnel. Early in the season, his spirited defense was carrying the team, but the offense has made recent strides and the Cougars have won three consecutive games.
“As we started contingency planning,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said of the past couple of weeks, as Rolovich looked resolved to avoid vaccination, “it was pretty evident really quickly that the best course of action would be to put coach Dickert in this acting coaching role.”
Dickert has also impressed WSU president Kirk Schulz.
“Every now and then, you come across a person that you sort of feel has been just preparing for this chance, this opportunity,” he said, “and that’s what we have in coach Dickert. He does a fantastic job with our defense.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.