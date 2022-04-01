When asked what he’s been working on during the offseason, Nakia Watson didn’t hesitate.
“Getting faster,” the Washington State junior running back said Thursday after the Cougars’ fifth practice of spring drills. “Speed kills, especially in the Pac-12.”
Especially for a former third-stringer climbing into the role as featured back.
Last year, the transfer from Wisconsin carried the ball only 36 times, far behind Deon McIntosh at 111 times and Max Borghi at 160. At 6 feet and 225 pounds, Watson can’t expect to match the elusiveness of those two as he moves into the presumed starting role. So he’s got to develop his initial burst.
“Being a bigger back like me, I have to create separation from the defender,” he said. “So getting faster was one of my main focuses, even in spring ball. Working on those first three steps to get separation.”
The Cougars stage their first spring scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.
Although the Cougars are reinstalling a version of the Air Raid they employed for eight years until 2020, they plan to do so with more of a rush presence.
“We will run the ball — that’s something I told the team multiple, multiple times,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Tuesday. “It was our first inside run drill today. There’s no RPOs. The offense knows you’re running, the defense knows you’re running. We’re loading the box, we’ve got to make movement, have some push and be physical. So we put them in some bad positions, and it’s fun to see.”
The ability to run the ball effectively might take a while to develop.
In bidding farewell to Borghi (880 yards rushing last year) and McIntosh (532), the Cougars are asking for a big jump from Watson, who averaged only 3.2 yards per carry in 2021. Behind him are Jouvensly Bazil, who has carried only once in his career (and has been hurt lately) and true freshman Djouvensky Schlenbaker.
The Cougs also lose three mainstays from their offensive line: tackles Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan and center Brian Greene.
The new emphasis on the run game is closely tied to the decision to restore tight ends to the offense for the first time in a decade. In addition to signing freshman tight end Andre Dollar in February, the Cougars are converting players like former edge rusher Moon Ashby to the position. Watson gave a shout-out Thursday to tight end Billy Riviere, a sophomore transfer from North Dakota.
“I saw Moon Ashby and some of these tight ends on some real physical blocks coming back, and our combinations are working strong,” Dickert said. “But we will run the ball. And that is a mentality and a mindset that we’ll always have in this program.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.