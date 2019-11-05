PULLMAN — Unsurprisingly, Washington State football coach Mike Leach says the Cougars didn’t accomplish as much as they’d intended during their bye week a month ago.
But they got a second chance these past several days.
“The last one was fairly disruptive,” Leach said Monday at his weekly news conference. “So far, this one’s been quite peaceful by comparison.”
In other words, his coaching staff remained intact and single-minded as the Cougs took another hiatus from competition last week and geared up for the final four games on their schedule, needing to win two of them to become bowl-eligible.
Washington State (4-4, 1-4) returns to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday when it plays California (4-4, 1-4) in a Pac-12 game at Berkeley, Calif. The Cougars are favored by 7½ points in a contest to be televised by the Pac-12 Network.
The Pullman school also learned that its home game Nov. 16 against Stanford is headed for one of two slots, with the other going to Arizona State at Oregon State. It will be either 1:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network or 4:30 p.m. on FS1.
Coaches generally use bye weeks to assess their teams’ play so far and make tactical and personnel adjustments that might be too complicated during a game week.
But the Cougs’ plans for their bye week starting Sept. 29 were disrupted by the abrupt resignation of defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys and the promotion of Roc Bellantoni to interim DC. Coaches indeed made bye-week adjustments, but they were hurried and probably not the same ones Claeys had been plotting.
“It was too tall a load to totally get accomplished,” Leach said. “I think we’re further along now, as far as all the coaches and players being kind of settled in. Also I think we’ve reduced the (defensive) package some, to our benefit.”
Recruiting, another bye-week priority, was “slightly” affected by the tremors of a month ago, Leach said, but here too the second open date has helped coaches play catch-up.
It’s first time since 2014 the Cougars have had two hiatuses between games in one season.
Leach again lauded his team’s performance in its most recent game, a 37-35 road loss against Oregon, which this week is ranked No. 7. It was the third time in five games the Cougars had lost a close game despite mounting a scoring drive inside the final six minutes. In this case, the Ducks won on a 26-yard field goal as time expired.
“We just have to close it out,” Leach said. “A couple of (those games), if we play together better on defense, as far as closing it out ....”
He let the thought trail off, but added, “Some of the disruption we’ve had on defense has hurt that effort a little bit. But I do think they’re getting better and coming together.”
The Cougars had entered the season with avowed hopes of winning the Pac-12 North, but they’ve now been mathematically eliminated from the race. Leach rejected the notion they need to adjust their goals.
“If anybody thinks like that, they’re distracted by not being in the present,” he said. “They need to be focused on one play at a time. I mean, all you have is the next play. That’s like saying your goal is to live to be 100. Well, why don’t you just live tomorrow?
“I plan to be 150,” he said. “It’s what I do between now and then that counts.”
Grummert may be reached at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.