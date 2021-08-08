PULLMAN — Washington State running back Max Borghi is the only player in the country who made the watch list for the Doak Walker and Biletnikoff awards this year.
In other words, he’s getting major props for his rushing and receiving skills.
But he didn’t talk much about receiving after Friday’s first day of preseason football camp.
For almost 20 months, he’s been talking about his hunger for more carries in a new coaching regime, and that hunger was hardly sated during the disappointing 2020 season.
Not only were the Cougars limited to four games because of the pandemic, but Borghi missed the first three with a back injury.
So he’s still looking for the extra running plays he began envisioning when Nick Rolovich was hired to replace Mike Leach in January 2020. Maybe he’ll indeed pad his reception totals this season as a senior. But run schemes and pass-protection are what he addressed in his first interview of the preseason.
“Obviously, a big difference for me, as far as Leach’s offense to this offense,” he said. “I’ll be running the ball a lot more, and what’s huge for me also is pass-pro. Obviously I’ve got to prove myself in that aspect if I have aspirations of playing at the next level.”
Of course, the folks overseeing the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s premier pass-catcher, weren’t basing their watch list on wild conjecture. In Leach’s Air Raid system in 2019, Borghi caught 86 passes for 597 yards and five touchdowns, and was the only player in the Power Five to tally 800 yards rushing combined with 550 receiving.
But Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense places more emphasis on run-pass balance (it was about 40-60 last year) and less on catches out of the backfield. Running backs notched only three receptions in 2020, including one by Borghi. If he stays healthy this season, he’ll get enough carries to justify being a contender for the Doak Walker Award, given to the country’s top running back.
“Leach’s offense would frustrate me sometimes,” he said. “I’d be like, ‘Just run the ball.’ He wouldn’t do it. It’s going to be a big year running the ball. We’ve got some dudes. We’ve got some studs.”
He was referring in part to backup running back Deon McIntosh, who filled the breach marvelously in Borghi’s absence last season and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. (McIntosh is expected to join practice Monday after arriving late for camp). Borghi also was referring to an offensive line that returns four starters, as well as to Wisconsin transfer running back Nakia Watson and a handful of young understudies.
“I’m excited to help lead the young guys, bring them up with me — teach them things on and off the field,” Borghi said, “because fall camp can be pretty mentally draining, especially for the freshmen, because they’re away from home and it’s a lot to deal with.”
But Borghi’s the Wazzu headliner at his position, named preseason All-America honorable mention by PFF College and preseason first-team All-Pac-12 by Athlon and the media.
In truth, those are a lot more realistic than Borghi winning the Biletnikoff.
