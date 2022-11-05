Light rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Clarkston quarterback Carter Steinwand, right, makes a last ditch effort to save a play as he tackled by Ephrata defensive lineman Vandan Dormaier during a Washington Class 2A crossover game Friday at Adams Field.
Clarkston receiver Ian Nieves, right, reacts after the Bantams fell 17-7 to Ephrata in a Washington Class 2A crossover game Friday.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Clarkston quarterback Carter Steinwand, right, makes a last ditch effort to save a play as he tackled by Ephrata defensive lineman Vandan Dormaier during a Washington Class 2A crossover game Friday at Adams Field.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Clarkston's football team lines up before playing Ephrata in a Washington Class 2A crossover game Friday.
Austin Johnson
Clarkston quarterback Carter Steinwand prepares to throw downfield during Friday's Washington Class 2A crossover game against Ephrata.
Austin Johnson
Clarkston running back Ikaika Millan is tackled by an Ephrata player during Friday's Washington Class 2A crossover game.
Austin Johnson
Clarkston receiver Landon Taylor hurdles over Ephrata defensive back Landon Ahmann during Friday's Washington Class 2A crossover game.
Austin Johnson
Clarkston defensive back Landon Taylor, left, and defensive lineman Jade Robertson sack Ephrata quarterback Travis Hendrick during Friday's Washington Class 2A crossover game.
Austin Johnson
Clarkston running back Ikaika Millan, left, drives for a first down during Friday's Washington Class 2A crossover game against Ephrata.
Austin Johnson
Clarkston offensive lineman Ronin Lysne, center, gets pumped up with teammates before facing off against Ephrata in a Washington Class 2A crossover game Friday.
Austin Johnson
Clarkston receiver Landon Taylor catches a pass as Ephrata defensive back Joshua Green during a Washington Class 2A crossover game.
Playing for the third time in seven days and going against one of the toughest Class 2A defenses in the state proved too much for the Clarkston football team to overcome.
Ephrata shut out the Bantams across the final three quarters to win a Washington crossover game 17-7 on Friday at a muddy, wet Adams Field.
By the end of the game, many of Ephrata’s white jerseys were completely stained brown and Clarkston’s white numbers on black jerseys had been filled in like a coloring book.
For the Tigers (6-4), they advance to the state tournament. For the Bantams (7-3), the season came to a close.
“We had three games in seven days. I think that caught up to us a little bit tonight because they’re a physical group and we’ve asked a lot from our guys,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “They stepped up and they played really hard.”
Bantams strike first
Coming off a pair of Kansas tiebreakers Tuesday, Clarkston struck first against the Tigers.
Bantams defensive back Mason Brown garnered a tackle for loss and another first-down saving tackle to force an early punt.
The junior, who also had an interception, then snagged a 25-yard reception from quarterback Carter Steinwand. That helped set up a 3-yard touchdown pass from Steinwand to tight end Josh Hoffman.
Unfortunately for the Bantams, that was their first and only score against an Ephrata team that allows just 15.6 points per game.
“We just didn’t execute on offense,” Bye said.
Hendrick a handful on both ends
Ephrata scored all its points in the second quarter, with most of them coming from two-way player Travis Hendrick.
A rare quarterback who also plays linebacker, Hendrick rattled off a 42-yard run up the middle to set up a 2-yard touchdown early in the second.
One minute later, Hendrick intercepted Steinwand and scampered 26 yards for the go-ahead score.
Hendrick’s pick-6 was one of several highlight plays for a Tigers’ defense that never let the Bantams find any rhythm on offense.
“Their front three are really good, so they can stop the run with a three-man defensive line,” Bye said. “And then they can get a pass rush from three dudes. That is really tough to handle from an offensive perspective.”
End of the line
Clarkston ended its regular season on a five-game winning streak before splitting the Kansas tiebreakers (two games of two 10-minute halves) three days earlier against Shadle Park and West Valley to set up its game against Ephrata.
Playing in November is the dream of any high school football player, but Bye said the successful season wasn’t just about the wins.
“I told the guys in the group, the big thing for me is I really loved coaching this group,” Bye said. “... It wasn’t just because we had a good season, that was a bonus to it, it was because we had really, really good guys on our team. That’s my big takeaway is the kids really enjoyed playing and we enjoyed coaching them.”
Ephrata 0 17 0 0 — 17
Clarkston 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
Clarkston — Josh Hoffman 3 pass from Carter Steinwand (Landon Taylor kick), 4:55.
Second Quarter
Ephrata — Travis Hendrick 2 run (Erik Kahn kick), 11:19.