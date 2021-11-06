COTTONWOOD — Titus Yearout was responsible for nine touchdowns as Lapwai upset Prairie 68-36 in an Idaho Class 1A Division I state football quarterfinal game Friday.
Yearout was 15-for-28 for 255 yards and five touchdowns through the air and added 254 yards and four touchdowns on 31 rushing attempts for the Wildcats (8-2).
“Titus put on a display tonight,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “(The) kids are not ready for basketball season yet.”
Each team struggled offensively in the first quarter, each finding the end zone once. The second quarter was a different story as the two teams combined for 52 points.
Mason Brown had a big game receiving, collecting seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Kross Taylor added two touchdowns and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones also had one.
For Prairie (8-1), TJ Hibbard had 256 rushing yards on 19 carries with four scores.
Lapwai’s defense held the Pirates to just 24 yards passing and outgained their opponents 602-372.
Injuries also played a big factor. Brody Hasselstrom missed the game for Prairie, and Ahlius Yearout broke his collarbone on Lapwai’s first drive.
Lapwai next will play the winner of Raft River and Potlatch, which takes place at noon Pacific today at Holt Arena.
Lapwai 8 30 16 14 — 68
Prairie 8 22 6 0 — 36
Lapwai — Titus Yearout 6 run (Yearout run).
Prairie — TJ Hibbard 45 run (Lane Schumacher run).
Lapwai — Yearout 26 run (pass failed).
Lapwai — Mason Brown 51 pass from Yearout (Terrell Ellenwood-Jones run).
Prairie — Schumacher 1 run (Trenton Lorentz run).
Prairie — Hibbard 12 run (pass failed).
Lapwai — Brown 46 pass from Yearout (Kross Taylor pass from Yearout).
Prairie — Hibbard 37 run (Schumacher run).
Lapwai — Taylor 6 pass from Yearout (Taylor pass from Yearout).
Lapwai — Ellenwood Jones 14 pass from Yearout (Taylor pass from Yearout).
Lapwai — Taylor 13 pass from Yearout (Ellenwood-Jones pass from Yearout).
Prairie — Hibbard 64 run (run failed).
Lapwai — Yearout 43 run (run failed).
Lapwai — Yearout 9 run (Yearout run).
East Valley 10, Clarkston 7
SPOKANE — Clarkston fell to East Valley in a shortened play-in game to determine representation from the Class 2A Greater Spokane League at state.
East Valley defeated West Valley in overtime in the first shortened tiebreaker to earn the right to play Clarkston in the finale.
In the tiebreaker, the games were broken down to two 10-minute halves.
The Knights scored first on a Diezel Wilkinson run halfway through the first half. Anthony Solis added a 42-yard field goal that hit off the crossbar late in the first half.
Clarkston (4-4) got on the board in the second half when Ikaika Millan punched it in from a yard out to cut the lead to three. The Bantams would not see the ball again until around one minute left in regulation. The Bantams had to drive 80 yards, and an interception ended the season.
“Hope our kids are proud of what we did this year,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said, “Lost some heartbreakers, won some big ones.”
The Bantams only had five possessions in the game, two of them coming in the final minute of each half.
East Valley 10 0 — 10
Clarkston 7 0 — 7
East Valley — Diezel Wilkinson 6 run (kick good).
East Valley — Anthony Solis 42 field goal.
Clarkston — Ikaika Millan 1 run (kick good).
Oakley 80, Genesee 36
OAKLEY, Idaho — The Bulldogs struggled to stop the Hornets’ run game in a loss in an Idaho Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal game that ends Genesee’s season.
Cy Wareham had 11 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown in the first half for the Bulldogs (7-3), but he would not play in the second half because of a knee injury.
Angus Jordan was 23-of-32 passing for 291 yards and a touchdown. Jack Johnson was responsible for three touchdowns, including an 85-yard kick return in the first quarter.
“Oakley was every bit as good as we thought they were,” coach Justin Podrabsky said. “They wore us down.”
Podrabsky was pleased with the season and did not look at the season as a failure after the loss.
“Could not be more proud of these guys,” he said.
Oakley (9-1) next plays the winner of Butte County and Notus next weekend.
Genesee 16 12 0 8 — 36
Oakley 28 24 12 16 — 80
Genesee — Jack Johnson 16 run (Cy Wareham pass from Angus Jordan).
Oakley — Bry Severe 4 run (Briggs Sagers pass from Payton Beck).
Oakley — Sagers 13 pass from Beck (pass failed).
Genesee — Johnson 85 kick return (Johnson pass from A. Jordan).
Oakley — Severe 42 run (pass failed).
Oakley — Ethan Toribau 11 run (Beck run).
Genesee — Johnson 29 run (pass failed).
Oakley — Severe 41 run (run good).
Oakley — Severe 5 run (pass good).
Genesee — Wareham 50 pass from A. Jordan (pass failed).
Oakley — Bridger Duncan 25 pass to Beck (run good).
Oakley — Beck 20 run (run failed).
Oakley — Beck 77 run (run failed).
Genesee — Wyatt Jordan 3 run (A. Jordan good).
Oakley — Duncan 62 pass from Beck (run good).
Oakley — Porter Pickett 29 run (run good).
Colfax game canceled
The game between Colfax and Tonasket was cancelled as Tonasket was unable to field enough players. Colfax sees their season end at 5-4.
“Not the way we wanted to end our season at all, it was a hard meeting with the boys yesterday,” coach Mike Morgan said.
Morgan and the Bulldogs say goodbye to six seniors whose season ends abruptly.