POTLATCH –– Brayden Stapleton generated another four rushing touchdowns for the Deary High School football team Saturday, adding two more through the air as the Mustangs gained back some momentum with a 50-26 dismantling of Potlatch in a nonleague football game.
After back-to-back losses the previous two weeks against Genesee and Kamiah, first-year Deary coach Daryl Stavros thought his Mustangs (2-2) brought a much-needed energy.
“We found our fight again tonight,” Stavros said. “We lost our fight as a football team over the last few weeks and we were let down by that.”
After Potlatch (0-3) registered 20 points in the opening period, Deary reined in the Loggers and started taking charge in the second quarter, holding a 28-20 halftime edge.
“Our offensive and defensive lines played an outstanding game,” Stavros said. “I’m proud of them for stepping it up and they regained some of that fight we lost.”
Deary 12 16 6 16––50
Potlatch 20 0 0 6––26
First Quarter
Deary — Preston Johnston 10 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 39 run (run failed).
Deary — Brayden Stapleton 15 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 14 run (Tucker run).
Potlatch — Howard 93 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Deary — Garrison Bogar 13 pass from Stapleton (Bogar pass from Stapleton).
Deary — Stapleton 7 run (Preston Johnston run).
Third Quarter
Deary — Stapleton 42 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
Deary — Stapleton 22 run (Stapleton run).
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 55 pass from Tucker (pass failed).
Deary — Bogar 51 pass from Stapleton (Stapleton run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Potlatch: Tucker 23-95, Howard 19-172, Izack McNeal 1-15, Avery Palmer 1-2. Deary: Stapleton 21-233, Bogar 4-(-1), Johnston 2-10.
PASSING — Potlatch: Tucker 13-18-189-1. Deary: Stapleton 11-19-246-2.
RECEIVING — Potlatch: Howard 5-59, Johnson 4-93, McNeal 3-33, Palmer 1-4. Deary: Bogar 6-169, Johnston 3-44, Dale Fletcher 2-33.
Salmon River 54, Lewis Co. 8
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins blew past Lewis County in a nonleague game. Each team now is 1-3 on the season
No details were available.
Orofino game canceled
OROFINO — The Orofino Maniacs’ season-opening game against Kellogg, which was rescheduled for Saturday because of air quality issues from the area’s wildfires, was canceled because of the same issue.
Orofino will attempt to start its season at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Marsing.