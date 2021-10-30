PULLMAN — Terran Page rumbled for almost 200 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns to power Pullman past North Central 24-8 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League football game Friday.
The Greyhounds’ rushing attack was on point in a wet senior night game at Pullman High as fellow running back Henry Preece added 56 yards and another score.
Pullman coach David Cofer praised his team’s defense, which held North Central off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
“(It was) senior night and it was nice to send those guys out with a win here at home,” Cofer said. “I thought our defense played really well, starting with our defensive line (being) able to get pressure on the quarterback and really just preserve the game.”
The Greyhounds (3-6, 3-3 GSL) next will play East Valley Yakima at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman High in a Class 2A crossover game.
North Central 0 0 0 8—8
Pullman 3 14 0 7—24
Pullman — Jaxon Patrick 25 field goal.
Pullman — Terran Page 43 run (Patrick kick).
Pullman — Henry Preece 3 run (Patrick kick).
North Central — Cameron Dewey 10 pass from Carter Strom (2-point conversion good).
Pullman — Page 29 run (Patrick kick).
Genesee 62, Murtaugh 36
WEISER, Idaho — Genesee receiver Cy Wareham scored three touchdowns, including a 65-yard interception return, and the Bulldogs pulled away with a 22-point fourth quarter in an Idaho Class 1A Division I playoff game at Weiser High School.
The Bulldogs got the ball back with 50 seconds left until halftime and put together a quick drive to go into the locker room up by 10 points, 34-24 — momentum they carried into the second half.
Genesee’s offense was clicking in all facets as quarterback Angus Jordan went 21-of-30 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Wareham tallied nine catches for 202 yards and running back Jack Johnson racked up 90 rushing yards and two scores.
Wareham also flew around on defense, compiling 11 tackles and his interception return for the final score of the game.
“Cy put the team on his back,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “I think there were two or three times the ball was thrown up in his vicinity … and Cy went up and got the ball in crucial situations on third or fourth down.”
The Bulldogs (7-2) will wait to hear who and where they’ll play next week in the second round of tournament play.
Genesee 14 20 6 22—62
Murtaugh 8 16 12 0—36
Genesee — Jack Johnson 20 run (Cy Wareham pass from Angus Jordan).
Genesee — C. Wareham 67 pass from Jordan (pass failed).
Murtaugh — Cesar Aburto 18 run (Ashton Anderson run).
Murtaugh — Aburto 7 run (run good).
Genesee — Jordan 11 run (pass failed).
Murtaugh — Anderson 14 run (run good).
Genesee — Johnson 55 run (C. Wareham pass from Jordan).
Genesee — Teak Wareham 18 pass from Jordan (run failed).
Genesee — C. Wareham 34 pass from C. Wareham (pass failed).
Murtaugh — Anderson 8 run (run failed).
Murtaugh — Junior Bentiez 11 run (run failed).
Genesee — Johnson 6 pass from Jordan (C. Wareham pass from Jordan).
Genesee — Jordan 32 run (pass failed).
Genesee — C. Wareham 65 interception return (C. Wareham pass from Jordan)
Shadle Park 30, Clarkston 27
The Clarkston Bantams came up just short of clinching the Class 2A Greater Spokane League title after visiting Shadle Park of Spokane surged past them in the fourth quarter.
Carter Steinwand threw for four Clarkston touchdowns, while Landon Taylor caught three of them and converted three PAT kicks.
“It was a hard-fought high school football game with a lot on the line,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Both teams made plays, both teams made mistakes, and they just came out on top.”
The Bantams (4-4, 4-2) will play a three-way tiebreaker against East Valley and West Valley next week to decide which team receives a state berth.
Scoring plays for Shadle Park were not available.
Shadle Park 0 7 13 10—30
Clarkston 7 14 0 6—27
Clarkston — Nate Somers 17 pass from Carter Steinwand (Landon Taylor)
Clarkston — Taylor 59 pass from Steinwand (Taylor kick)
Clarkston — Taylor 10 pass from Steinwand (Taylor kick)
Clarkston — Taylor 63 pass from Steinwand (kick failed)
Lapwai 58, Clearwater Valley 6
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout threw to younger brother Ahlius Yearout for Lapwai’s first four touchdowns as the Wildcats routed Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in opening-round Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoff action.
The Yearouts ran for three more touchdowns in the second half, and teammate Mason Brown ran another. Titus Yearout totaled 342 offensive yards.
Anthony Fabbi passed to Bass Myers for Clearwater Valley’s lone score of the day.
The Wildcats (7-2) advance to face Prairie of Cottonwood next week.
Clearwater Valley 6 0 0 0—6
Lapwai 24 18 8 8—58
Lapwai — Kross Taylor 19 pass from Titus Yearout (Simon Henry pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 26 pass from T. Yearout (T. Yearout run)
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 57 pass from Anthony Fabbi (run failed)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 40 pass from T. Yearout (T. Yearout run)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 50 pass from T. Yearout (pass failed)
Lapwai — Mason Brown 11 run (run failed)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 37 run (run failed)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 25 run (Terrell Ellwnood-Jones pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 13 run (Kross Taylor pass from T. Yearout)
Potlatch 46, Grace 8
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — In Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoff action, victorious Potlatch scored 46 consecutive points before finally conceding a fourth-quarter touchdown to Grace.
The Loggers (6-3) led just 8-0 at halftime, but exploded in the second half with three running touchdowns and one receiving from Tyler Howard, who totaled 172 rushing yards on 16 carries.
“Second half we just came out and did a really nice job,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Tyson Tucker ran for the game’s first touchdown and passed to Howard for another, while Ben Johnson converted the final Potlatch score of the day.
The Loggers advance to face Raft River of Malta, with scheduling details to be announced.
Grace 0 0 0 8—8
Potlatch 8 0 16 22—48
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 4 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 35 run (Avery Palmer run)
Potlatch — Howard 43 pass from Tucker (Wyatt Johnson pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — Howard 83 run (Howard run)
Potlatch — Howard 9 run (Howard pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — Ben Johnson 3 run (run failed)
Grace — Braden Kimball 63 pass from Landon Moss (Joe Clegg pass from Moss)
Pomeroy 62, Liberty Christian 6
POMEROY — Pirates quarterback Trent Gwinn rushed, passed and caught touchdowns as Pomeroy rolled past Liberty Christian in a 1B Southeast game that doubled as senior night and homecoming.
Pomeroy flew out to a 46-6 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there to improve its record to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.
Gwinn accounted for four touchdowns and 215 yards of total offense, including 164 yards on the ground. Colton Slaybaugh added 101 rushing yards and three scores.
Pomeroy next will play Sunnyside Christian (8-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday. A win would give the Pirates the outright league title.
Liberty Christian 6 0 0 0—6
Pomeroy 46 8 8 0—62
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh 50 run (Trent Gwinn run), 11:26.
Liberty Christian — Sam Culver 65 pass from Perry Pottle (pass failed), 9:43.
Pomeroy — Gwinn 25 run (Gwinn run), 8:35.
Pomeroy — Gwinn 46 run (Trevin Kimble pass from Gwinn), 5:02.
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 45 run (Gwinn run), 4:47.
Pomeroy — Oliver Severs 36 fumble return (Gwinn run), 3:06.
Pomeroy — Sid Bales 31 pass from Gwinn (run failed), 1:32.
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 6 run (Gwinn run), 3:49.
Pomeroy — Gwinn 11 pass from Bales (Slaybaugh run), 7:32.
Liberty 40, Asotin 13
ASOTIN — The Panthers led by a point after the first quarter but couldn’t hold on in a 2B Bi-County League loss to Liberty of Spangle.
Logan Wilson passed for four touchdowns for the Lancers.
Asotin’s Preston Overberg ran for a score in the first quarter and passed to Rueben Eggleston for a touchdown in the fourth to lead the Panthers (2-6).
“We had a lead in the first quarter, and in the second quarter things got away from us a little bit, and we couldn’t get back up,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said.
Liberty 6 21 13 0—40
Asotin 7 0 0 6 —13
Liberty — Jake Jeske 12 pass from Logan Wilson (run failed).
Asotin — Preston Overberg 4 run (Cam Clovis kick).
Liberty — Wyatt Sego 15 pass from Wilson (Dylan Goodwin kick).
Liberty — Josh Stern 13 pass from Wilson (kick failed).
Liberty — Sego 21 pass from Wilson (Jeske run).
Liberty — Goodwin 50 pass from Wilson (kick failed).
Liberty — Goodwin 42 run (Goodwin kick).
Asotin — Reuben Eggleston 18 pass from Overberg (kick blocked).
Grangeville 21, St. Maries 14
ST. MARIES, Idaho — The Grangeville Bulldogs beat the St. Maries Lumberjacks to clinch the Class 2A Central Idaho League title and earn a bid into the state playoffs next week.
The Bulldogs (3-5, 2-0) were tied with the Lumberjacks (1-6, 1-1) at 14 heading into the fourth quarter before scoring the go-ahead touchdown.
No other details were available at press time. Grangeville will find out its playoff opponent this weekend.
Carey 54, Timberline 6
CAREY, Idaho — The Timberline Spartans saw their season come to an end with a Class 1A Division II playoff loss to the Panthers (9-0).
The Spartans finish the season 3-4. No other details were available at press time.