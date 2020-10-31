HARRISON, Idaho — The Lewis County football team wrapped up its season with a dominant 68-20 nonconference victory at Kootenai on Friday.
“Kids played really hard tonight,” said Eagles coach Monty Moddrell, whose team will finish the season with a 3-6 record.
Statistics were not available, but Moddrell estimated quarterback Ty Hambly accounted for “maybe five touchdowns,” and considered the showing a “great liftoff for next season,” noting several freshmen and sophomores gained valuable varsity playing time.
“I’m proud of the way the guys stuck to it, kept playing ball, got better as the season progressed,” Moddrell said. “Really excited about the future kids. We’ve got a great core. If we get a few more players, watch out.”
Dietrich 52, Timberline 0
DIETRICH, Idaho — Timberline of Weippe suffered a lopsided loss to Dietrich in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division II playoffs. No details were available.