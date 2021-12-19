SEATTLE — Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Saturday.
Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak. Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves.
It was Foegele’s first multi-goal game of the season.
“He’s such a quick, up-tempo player,” Oilers associate coach Jim Playfair said. “He went to their net hard and was rewarded for it.”
Foegele’s tiebreaking goal with about 11 minutes left to play initially was waved off as he fell into Driedger as the puck went into the net. After review, it was determined he was pushed into the goalie, negating the interference call.
“I knew I wasn’t in the paint, I knew I got pushed in there, but you never know with some of these decisions,” Foegele said. “Just try to get to the net — good things happen when you go to the net.”
Ryan Donato, Jared McCann and Carson Soucy scored for Seattle, and Jordan Eberle had two assists. Chris Dreidger had a season-high 36 saves as the Kraken fell to 1-4-1 in their past six games.
“It was a pretty tight hockey game,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We couldn’t get a push in the second and third periods. We didn’t get through the neutral zone and we didn’t get any type of a forecheck going, so there was no momentum to be found for us.”
The Kraken opened a 2-0 lead early in the game. Donato opened the scoring about four minutes in.
Edmonton 2 1 2 — 5
Seattle 2 1 0 — 3
First Period: 1, Seattle, Donato 8 (Fleury, Geekie), 4:18. 2, Seattle, McCann 12 (Eberle, Schwartz), 9:07. 3, Edmonton, Bouchard 5 (Marody, Draisaitl), 13:05. 4, Edmonton, Foegele 4 (Yamamoto, Draisaitl), 17:08 (pp). Penalties: Sceviour, EDM (Fighting), 2:26; Lauzon, SEA (Misconduct), 2:26; Lauzon, SEA (Roughing), 15:49; Soucy, SEA (Cross Checking), 17:49.
Second Period: 5, Edmonton, Sceviour 2 (McDavid), 12:52. 6, Seattle, Soucy 4 (Lauzon, Eberle), 16:33. Penalties: Yamamoto, EDM (Tripping), 7:44.
Third Period: 7, Edmonton, Foegele 5 (Bouchard, Draisaitl), 8:54. 8, Edmonton, McDavid 17 (Kassian), 19:08 (en). Penalties: Barrie, EDM (Roughing), 16:28; McCann, SEA (Roughing), 16:28.
Shots on Goal: Edmonton 20-9-12—41. Seattle 7-7-3—17.
Power-play opportunities: Edmonton 1 of 2; Seattle 0 of 1.
Goalies: Edmonton, Skinner 4-5-0 (17 shots-14 saves). Seattle, Driedger 3-3-0 (40-36).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:28.