AREA ROUNDUP
The Bantams blitzed to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to an 80-17 Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls basketball win against visiting Rogers on Friday.
Kendall Wallace led 10 scorers for Clarkston (8-3, 2-0) with 19 points, while Ella Leavitt (13 points), Alahondra Perez (12) and Lexi Villavicencio (10) joined her in double figures.
ROGERS (0-4, 0-2)
Angelica Cue 0 0-0 0, Oveyonna Ivy 1 0-0 2, Saige Stuart 1 0-0 2, Aiyla Nehar 0 0-0 0, Emily Peabody 5 2-7 12, Addison Hilker 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 3-8 17.
CLARKSTON (8-3, 2-0)
Kendall Wallace 8 1-1 19, Olivia Gustafson 1 0-0 2, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2, Taryn Demers 2 2-4 6, Sophie Henderson 1 0-0 2, Eloise Teasley 2 0-0 4, Ella Leavitt 4 3-3 13, Aalahondra Perez 5 0-2 12, A. Powaukee 0 0-0 0, Joey Miller 0 2-2 2, Lexi Villavicencio 4 2-3 10. Totals 32 10-15 80.
Rogers 0 7 4 6—17
Clarkston 21 25 20 14—80
3-point goals — Wallace 2, Leavitt 2, Perez 2.
Pullman 63, Shadle Park 59
PULLMAN — Serah Singh and Ryliann Bednar combined for 45 points to lift Pullman past visiting Shadle Park in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Since dropping their first five games of the season, the Greyhounds have now made a 2-0 start in league. Tameria Thompson led the Highlanders (2-3, 1-1) with 22 points.
SHADLE PARK (2-3, 1-1)
Makenzie Marie Fager 6 1-5 14, Julia Licea 0 0-0 0, Jaycie Plaster 1 0-1 2, Addison John 0 0-0 0, Molly Picard 0 0-0 0, Tameria Thompson 6 7-10 22, Brynn Hasenoehrl 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 6 5-8 17, Brieanna Whitcomb 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 15-26 59.
PULLMAN (2-5, 2-0)
Meg Limburgh 1 0-0 2, Jennabee Harris 0 0-0 0, Sophie Armstrong 2 0-0 4, Lacie Sines 0 2-2 2, Lillian Cobos 1 0-0 2, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 2 3-8 8, Serah Singh 10 0-0 23, Ryliann Bednar 7 8-11 22. Totals 23 13-21 63.
Shadle Park 10 13 18 18—59
Pullman 16 14 13 20—63
3-point goals — Fager, Thompson 2, Singh 3, Reyes.
Colfax 60, Davenport 45
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Brynn McGaughy poured in 22 points and Hailey Demler added another 17 for unbeaten Colfax in a 2B Bi-County League win against Davenport.
Harper Booth made nine rebounds to go with her two points in a game during which coach Jordan Reynolds said the Bulldogs (14-0, 9-0) crashed the boards especially hard and totaled 39 rebounds as a team. Emalie Jacoby scored 14 for Davenport (3-3, 3-2).
COLFAX (14-0, 9-0)
Jaisha Gibb 2 0-0 5, Makiah Zorb 2 0-0 5, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 2, Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-0 3, Hailey Demler 7 2-4 17, Ashley Ring 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Brynn McGaughy 8 5-6 22, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-10 60.
DAVENPORT (3-3, 3-2)
Samantha Stiles 0 0-0 0, Glenna Soliday 1 2-5 4, Kiersten Kemmerer 0 0-0 0, Jensyn Jacobsen 2 1-2 5, Addie Schneider 3 0-0 6, Emalie Jacoby 6 0-0 14, Clare Lathrop 3 4-5 10, Lena Waters 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 7-14 45.
Colfax 19 21 11 9—60
Davenport 11 7 8 19—45
3-point goals — Gibb, Zorb, Gilchrist, Demler, McGaughy, Jacoby 2.
JV — Colfax def. Davenport.
Colton 79, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 15
COLTON — Grace Kuhle had a mammoth offensive showing with 40 points for Colton in a Southeast 1B League rout of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Ella Nollmeyer chipped in another 13 points for the Wildcats (10-1, 4-0), while Kyndra Stout contributed 11.
“We did a real good job of running the floor and moving the ball tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (4-4, 1-4)
Catlina Torres 1 0-0 2, Dakota Fox 1 0-0 2, Olivia Danielson 0 0-0 0, Bailey Brown 1 0-1 2, Olivia Kjack 1 2-4 5, Kenzie Stanley 1 0-0 2, Sophia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Avery Fleming 1 0-0 2, Sarah Quigley 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-5 15.
COLTON (10-1, 4-0)
Grace Kuhle 15 2-4 40 Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0 Kyndra Stout 5 0-0 11 Ella Nollmeyer 6 0-0 13 Kaydee Heitstuman 2 0-0 4 Clair Moehrle 3 0-2 6 Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 3-9 79.
SJEL 2 5 2 6—15
Colton 30 19 19 11—79
3-point goals — Kuhle 8, Stout, Nollmeyer.
Garfield-Palouse 35, Pomeroy 29
PALOUSE — Elena Flansburg led the way with 15 points as the host Vikings sunk the Pirates in Southeast 1B League play.
Garfield-Palouse (3-9, 2-2) came out hot with a 17-point first quarter and did not find the same momentum again, but was able to protect the lead in the face of a late rally from Pomeroy, which benefited from 12 points courtesy of Kendall Dixon.
POMEROY (4-4, 2-3)
Jillian Herres 4 2-6 11, Chase Caruso 0 1-2 1, Hannah Bagby 0 0-2 0, Kiersten Bartles 2 0-0 5, Hailee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 4 4-6 12, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-16 29.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-9, 2-2)
Elena Flansburg 6 0-1 15, Kennedy Cook 3 0-2 7, Zoe Laughary 0 0-2 0, Hailey Beckner 2 1-2 5, Kara Blomgren 0 1-3 1, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kyra Brantner 3 1-3 7. Totals 14 3-13 35.
Pomeroy 9 9 3 8—29
Garfield-Palouse 17 7 8 3—35
3-point goals — Herres, Bartles Flansburg 3, Cook.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Pomeroy.
Grangeville 54, Kellogg 37
KELLOGG — Visiting Grangeville had a steady edge in each quarter of a successful Class 2A Central Idaho League season debut against Kellogg.
The Bulldogs (7-7, 1-0) totaled 18 steals and 13 assists as a team during a performance in which coach Michelle Barger praised their defense and unselfish teamwork. Mattie Thacker (15 points) and Caryss Barger (11) led seven players to get on the board for Grangeville.
Emily Coe and Maddie Cheney each scored 10 in a losing effort for the Tigers (5-8, 2-1).
GRANGEVILLE (7-7, 1-0)
Caryss Barger 4 2-4 11, Adri Anderson 2 0-0 5, Abbie Frei 1 0-0 3, Madalyn Green 3 3-8 9, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 6 3-4 15, Adalei Lefebvre 1 0-0 2, Addisyn Vanderwall 4 0-2 9, Kinzley Adams 0 0-0 0, Duty Bashaw 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-18 54.
KELLOGG (5-9, 2-1)
Macy Jerome 3 3-3 9, Makaila Groth 1 0-0 3, Dani Schilleroff 0 4-8 4, Emily Coe 2 6-6 10, Dani Henrikson 0 1-2 1, Maddie Cheney 3 4-6 10. Totals 9 18-25 37.
Grangeville 17 13 11 13—54
Kellogg 9 12 8 8—37
3-point goals — Barger, Anderson, Frei, Vanderwall, Groth.
Lakeland 42, Moscow 34
MOSCOW — The Bears held a slight edge through the opening half, but visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum turned the tide in the third quarter en route to dealing Moscow a defeat the Class 4A Inland Empire League clash.
Landree Simon of Lakeland (8-6, 1-1) led all scorers with 14 points, while Maya Anderson and Kennedy Thompson each reached double figures for Moscow (5-12, 0-1) with 11 points apiece.
LAKELAND (8-6, 1-1)
Landree Simon 4 6-9 14, Karstyn Kiefer 1 1-2 3, Ziya Munyer 1 0-0 2, Kyla Holte 1 1-2 3, Kenna Simon 2 2-4 6, Lila Kiefer 2 3-5 7, Payton Sterling 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 15-24 42.
MOSCOW (5-12, 0-1)
Punk Knott 1 1-2 3, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 3 4-4 11, Kennedy Thompson 4 0-1 11, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 3 3-5 9, Jessa Skinner 0 0-0 0, Li’i Leituala 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-12 37.
Lakeland 11 3 12 16—42
Moscow 12 4 4 14—34
3-point goals — Sterling, Thompson 3, Anderson.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Highland 39, Kootenai 16
CRAIGMONT — The Huskies of Craigmont earned their first win of the season in a nonleague game against the Kootenai Warriors.
Highland improved to 1-9. Complete information was not available at press time.
Kootenai 4 5 2 5—16
Highland 10 14 10 5—39
Northwest Christian 50, Asotin 30
ASOTIN — The Panthers dropped a Class 2B Bi-County decision to the visiting Northwest Christian Crusaders.
Emma Barnea and Carlie Ball each scored seven points to lead Asotin (3-10, 0-4).
Makenzie Ritchie had 11 for Northwest Christian (6-2, 3-1), with Paisley Cox adding 10.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (6-2, 3-1)
Kaitlyn Waters 0 0-4 0, Makenzie Ritchie 6 1-4 11, Paisley Cox 5 2-2 10, Georgia Crockett 3 2-2 6, Makenzie Nelson 1 0-0 2, Grace Engles 3 0-0 6, Leah Platt 3 2-2 8, Macey Shamblin 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-14 50.
ASOTIN (3-10, 0-4)
Kelsey Thummel 1 1-2 3, Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Emma Barnea 3 1-3 7, Cady Browne 1 2-5 4, Carlie Ball 3 1-3 7, Hannah Appleford 1 0-0 2, Emily Elskamp 1 0-0 2, Haylee Appleford 1 1-2 4, Abby Ausman 0 1-1 1. Totals 11 7-16 30.
Northwest Christian 7 19 10 14—50
Asotin 11 4 7 8—30
3-point goals — Platt 2, Ritchie, Hay, Appleford.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLPullman 74, Shadle Park 36
PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown hit four 3s and finished with 25 points and the Greyhounds remained undefeated with a Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball victory against the Shadle Park Highlanders of Spokane on Friday.
Brown was 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and hit all five of his free throw attempts for Pullman (11-0, 2-0).
Champ Powaukee scored 16 points and Dane Sykes added 10.
Jacob Boston was the only player to reach double figures for Shadle Park (5-6, 1-1), adding 12 points.
SHADLE PARK (5-6, 1-1)
Jacob Boston 2 8-10 12, Carson Eickstadt 1 4-7 6, Ronan Redd 1 2-2 4, Ryan Agapith 1 0-0 3, Jase Bowers 3 3-4 9, Hayden Pomerinke 1 0-2 2, Arius Esiwini 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 17-27 36.
PULLMAN (11-0, 2-0)
Jaedyn Brown 8 5-5 25, Tanner Barbour 2 0-2 4, Lucian Pendry 2 0-0 4, Austin Hunt 4 0-0 8, Dane Sykes 3 4-5 10, Caleb Northcroft 0 0-0 0, Champ Powaukee 5 4-6 16, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 1-3 1, Logan Thompson 2 0-0 4, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kwon 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 14-21 74.
Shadle Park 5 7 16 8—36
Pullman 19 19 22 14—74
3-point goals — Agapith, Brown 4, Powaukee 2.
Clarkston 70, Rogers 33
Xavier Santana hit seven 3-point goals and totaled 30 points to help Clarkston more-than-double-up visiting Rogers on the scoreboard of a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Clarkston (5-5, 1-1) also benefited from 10 points courtesy of Dominic Paulucci, with eight Bantams in all getting on the board.
“We’ve really been emphasizing playing with speed, playing together and playing disciplined, and we did that tonight,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
ROGERS (6-4, 0-3)
Deon Kinsey 4 3-8 11, Hartman Warrick 0 0-0 0, Brady Kebs 0 1-3 1, Devin Holyfield 1 2-3 5, Dujuan Haney 5 1-2 13, Davion Angel 0 0-0 0, Dasani Solomon 0 1-2 1, Treshon Green 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 8-15 33.
CLARKSTON (5-5, 1-1)
Xavier Santana 10 3-3 30, Landon Taylor 3 0-0 7, Nate Somers 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 0 2-4 2, Xander Van Tine 1 0-0 2, Dominic Paulucci 3 1-2 10, Carter Steinwand 4 0-0 8, Dustin Beck 3 3-6 9, Kameron Blunt 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 9-15 70.
Rogers 8 10 4 11—33
Clarkston 19 11 20 20—70
3-point goals — Haney 2, Holyfield, Santana 7, Paulucci 3, Taylor.
Davenport 69, Colfax 51
DAVENPORT, Wash. — A Colfax rally was brutally quelled by Davenport, the top-ranked team in Washington Class 2B state polling, for the Bulldogs’ first 2B Bi-County League defeat of the season.
Seth Lustig had 15 points for Colfax (11-3, 6-1) and Adrik Jenkin added another 12. Tennessee Rainwater of Davenport (13-1, 8-1) had 11 of his game-high 23 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
COLFAX (11-3, 6-1)
Bradyn Heilsberg 1 2-4 4, Adrik Jenkin 4 2-3 12, Carson Gray 3 0-0 6, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 5 4-7 15, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 1-2 5, J.P Wigen 3 3-5 9, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-21 51.
DAVENPORT (13-1, 8-1)
Tennessee Rainwater 8 5-8 23, Brenick Soliday 4 2-3 12, Evan Gunning 5 1-2 11, Cash Colbert 7 0-0 14, Jayvee Fudurich 1 0-0 2, Jaeger Jacobsen 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Telecky 2 0-0 4, Jason Schillinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-13 69.
Colfax 13 15 12 11—51
Davenport 21 17 9 22—69
3-point goals — Jenkin 2, Lustig, Rainwater 2, Soliday 2, Jacobsen.
JV — Colfax def. Davenport.
Northwest Christian 71, Asotin 37
ASOTIN — The Panthers came out strong to build a 14-9 lead midway through the first quarter, but couldn’t keep up the momentum and suffered a nonleague defeat to Northwest Christian of Colbert.
AJ Olerich had a team-high 19 points for Asotin (4-8, 1-6), while Asher West of Northwest Christian (11-2, 6-2) led all scorers with 21.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (11-2, 6-2)
Nathan Clark 9 0-2 18, Avi West 3 3-4 9, Asher West 9 3-4 21, Emmett McLaughlin 2 0-0 4, Lincoln Crockett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Spuler 2 0-0 6, Ben Slade 1 0-0 2, Jalen Clark 2 2-2 6, Titus Spuler 2 1-2 5. Totals 30 9-14 71.
ASOTIN (4-8, 1-6)
Cooper Biery 4 0-1 8, Reuben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Kamea Kauhi 0 0-1 0, Gavin Ells 2 1-2 7, Brady Moore 0 0-0 0, Justin Boyea 0 1-2 1, AJ Olerich 9 1-2 19, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Dylan Finney 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-7 37.
Northwest Christian 21 19 15 16—71
Asotin 14 8 12 3—37
3-point goals — J. Spuler 2, G. Ells 2.
Kellogg 63, Grangeville 49
KELLOGG, Idaho — Carter Mundt put up 16 points for Grangeville, but the visiting Bulldogs fell to Kellogg in Class 2A Central Idaho League play.
Kolby and Riply Luna powered the Tigers (7-3, 3-0) to victory with a combined 43 points.
“I thought our guys did a good job playing hard — did a good job scoring the ball inside,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “Credit to Kellogg; they’re a good team.”
GRANGEVILLE (2-9, 0-2)
Sam Lindsley 3 3-5 10, Ray Holes Jr. 0 4-5 4, Jaden Legaretta 2 0-0 4, Kaycen Sickels 2 2-2 7, Jack Bransford 1 0-0 2, Carter Mundt 5 6-9 16, Cody Klement 0 0-0 0, Karl Spencer 0 0-0 0, David Goicoa 2 0-0 4, Tayden Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Cooper Poxleitner 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 15-21 49.
KELLOGG (7-3, 3-0)
Luke Miller 2 0-1 4, Reed Whatscott 0 0-0 0, Riply Luna 7 1-2 18, Kolby Luna 9 4-5 25, Bridger McLean 1 0-3 2, Blake Coburn 0 0-2 0, Kolton Maciosek 1 0-0 2, Tom O’Neill 1 1-3 3, Brody Robinson 0 0-0 0, Logan Hendrix 3 0-1 6, Draeden Taylor 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 7-19 63.
Grangeville 12 10 12 15—49
Kellogg 22 16 20 5—63
3-point goals — Lindsley, Sickels, R. Luna 3, K. Luna 3.
St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 63, Colton 26
COLTON — The Wildcats were shut out in the third quarter and struggled to slow down the St. John Endicott/LaCrosse Eagles in a Southeast 1B League game.
Angus Jordan finished with 10 points for Colton (3-7, 2-5), which was outscored 43-13 in the first half before being unable to get a basket in the first eight minutes of the second half.
Tanner Fleming led SJEL (4-4, 4-4) with 21 points and Rory Maloney added 11.
ST. JOHN ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (4-4, 4-4)
Birch Brown 1 0-0 2, Bear Brewer 2 0-0 6, Brennen Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Tanner Fleming 9 0-0 21, Pedro Molina 2 3-4 8, Rory Maloney 5 0-0 11, Matthew Deford 1 0-0 3, Alex Rocha 0 0-0 0, Avery Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jacob Swannack 3 0-0 6, Landen Miller 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 3-6 63.
COLTON (3-7, 2-5)
Angus Jordan 4 0-0 10, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 3, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 1 0-2 2, Dan Bell 0 0-0 0, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Loren Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 4 0-0 9, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 0-4 26.
SJEL 20 23 14 6—63
Colton 7 6 0 13—26
3-point goals — Fleming 3, Brewer 2, Molina, Maloney, Deford, Jordan 2, Wolf, Reisenauer.
Pomeroy 53, Gar-Pal 32
PALOUSE — The visiting Pirates sailed past the Vikings in Southeast 1B League play.
Trevin Kimble of Pomeroy (6-4, 4-1) led all scorers with 18 points, while Jett Slusser added another 11. Lane Collier was the top scorer for Gar-Pal (1-11, 1-5) with 12.
POMEROY (6-4, 4-1)
Ollie Severs 4 1-2 9, Brady Bott 2 0-0 5, Jett Slusser 4 1-1 11, Trevin Kimble 6 3-4 18, Brodie Magill 1 0-0 2, Colby Ledgerwood 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jacob Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 1 0-0 2, Trace Roberts 0 1-2 1, Herres 1 0-1 3, Haven Morfin 0 0-0 0, Totals 20 7-12 53.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-11, 1-5)
Bryce Pfaff 2 0-0 4, Lane Collier 4 4-7 12, Macent Rardan 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 3, Kieran Snekvik 0 3-4 3, Landon Orr 3 3-3 9, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 0 1-2 1, Totals 9 11-16 32.
Pomeroy 10 20 15 8—53
Gar-Pal 2 11 6 15—32
3-point goals — Bott, Slusser 2, Kimble 3, Herres, B. Snekvik.
Kamiah 51, Troy 43
TROY — Kaden DeGroot had what coach Aaron Skinner called “one heck of a night offensively,” totaling 24 points, to help Kamiah top Troy in Whitepine League Division I competition.
The Kubs (10-3, 6-1) trailed 12-5 through the opening quarter before asserting themselves in the second and third, then held off a rally from the host Trojans (6-3, 4-3) in the fourth.
TROY (6-3, 4-3)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 2 3-5 7, Dominic Holden 5 1-4 15, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Conner Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 5 0-0 11, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 1 2-2 4, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-11 43.
KAMIAH (10-3, 6-1)
Jayden Crowe 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 8 4-5 24, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Tug Loughran 1 0-0 3, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 2 0-0 4, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 0-6 9, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 4 1-3 9, William Milliage 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-14 51.
Troy 12 11 4 16—43
Kamiah 5 21 16 9—51
3-point goals — Holden 4, Johnson, DeGroot 4, Skinner 3, Loughran.
JV — Kamiah def. Troy.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGLewiston wins twice at Post Falls
POST FALLS — The Lewiston wrestling team registered two victories to advance to the gold division championship at the River City Duals at The Arena.
The Bengals beat Capital 54-27, then downed Shadle Park 72-12 to advance to today’s eight-team main championship bracket.
Hoyt Hvass (126), Gabriel Ruth (145), Gunner Whitlock (152), Asa McClure (170), Brice Cuthbert (182), Brenden Thill (195) and Robert Storm (285) each won their two matches by pinfall.
Action begins at 9 a.m. today.
Lewiston 54, Capital 27
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Brandon Sutton (Lewiston) by forfeit; 113 — Ashton Ramos (Capital) by forfeit; 120 — AhmadRomal Amini (Capital) pinned Jack Bvinkly 1:31; 126 — Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) pinned Zander Grow 2:40; 132 — Trever Clemans (Capital) dec. Jase Hendren 6-3; 138 — Gabriel Brown (Capital) pinned Xander Johnson 1:30; 145 — Gabriel Ruth (Lewiston) pinned Jaluck Chinabalire 3:03; 152 — Gunner Whitlock (Lewiston) pinned Matt Monterrosa 3:56; 160 — Cole Lockart (Lewiston) pinned Oliver Edmunds 3:17; 170 — Asa McClure (Lewiston) pinned Cyprien Mutoni 3:39; 182 — Brice Cuthbert (Lewiston) pinned Henry Feese 5:33; 195 — Brenden Thill (Lewiston) pinned Zachary Rehwalt 1:40; 220 — Tucker French (Capital) pinned Benicio Avila 1:17; 285 — Robert Storm (Lewiston) pinned Cristian Cervantes 1:06.
Lewiston 72, Shadle Park 12
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Lucas Horner (Shadle Park) pinned Brandon Sutton 0:44; 113 — Braeden Champion (Shadle Park) by forfeit; 120 — Jack Bvinkly (Lewiston) pinned Jayce Rodriguez 1:25; 126 — Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) pinned Payton Kenagy 1:53; 132 — Jase Hendren (Lewiston) pinned Austin Ballestrazze 2:58; 138 — Xander Johnson (Lewiston) by forfeit; 145 — Gabriel Ruth (Lewiston) pinned Corbin Jaurez 5:27; 152 — Gunner Whitlock (Lewiston) pinned Zachary Pugh 5:57; 160 — Cole Lockart (Lewiston) by forfeit; 170 — Asa McClure (Lewiston) pinned Brayden Burgener 0:46; 182 — Brice Cuthbert (Lewiston) pinned Jackson Berkey 0:34; 195 — Brenden Thill (Lewiston) pinned Charley Tonasket 0:54; 220 — Benicio Avila (Lewiston) by forfeit; 285 — Robert Storm (Lewiston) pinned Sam Picicci 2:18.
Six undefeated at Jaybird Memorial
NAMPA, Idaho — A total of six area girls wrestlers are undefeated after the first day of action at the sixth Jaybird Memorial tournament at Columbia High School.
Potlatch is 21st out of 52 teams with 18 points. Grangeville and Lewiston are tied for 27th with 14 points.
Grangeville’s Kadence Beck (114) and Holli Schumacher (120), along with Lewiston’s Joely Slyter (100) and Cassidy Rehder (165) and Potlatch’s Shelby Prather (120) and Hayley McNeal (145) are perfect going into the second day of action, which begins at 8 a.m. Pacific today.
Team scores — 1. Eagle 51; 2. Thunder Ridge 39; 3. Canyon Ridge 38; 34. Owyhee 37; 5. Columbia 35; 6. Filer 34; 7. Caldwell 33.5; 8. Rocky Mountain 33; 9. Boise 31.5; 10. Emmett 31; 11. Payette 27; 12. American Falls 24; 13. West Side 23; 14. Nyssa 21; T15. Fruitland 20; T15. Meridian 20; T15. Rigby 20; 18. Mountain Home 19.5; 19. Vale 19; 20. Borah 18.5; 21. Potlatch 18; 22. Jerome 17; T23. Grace 16; T23. La Grande 16; T23. Marsh Valley 16; T23. New Plymouth 16; T27. Bonneville 14; T27. Four Rivers 14; T27. Grangeville 14; T27. Lewiston 14; T27. Middleton 14; T32. Capital 12; T32. Union 12; 34. Nampa 11; 35. Ontario 10.5; 36. Centennial 10; T37. Elko 9; T37. Kuna 9; T39. Century 9; T39. Gooding 9; T41. Mountain View 7; T41. Vallivue 7; T43. Garden Valley 6; T43. Homedale 6; T43. Ridgevue 6; T43. Tri-Valley 6; T43. Twin Falls 6; 48. Weiser 5; 49. Adrian 4; T50. Buhl 0; T50. Glenns Ferry 0; T50. Hillcrest 0.
Grangeville results
114 — Kadence Beck 2-0.
120 — Holli Schumacher 1-0.
132 — Morgan Pack 0-2.
Lewiston results
100 — Joely Slyter 2-0.
132 — Kamryn Lockart 1-2.
152 — Emma Rivera 0-1.
165 — Cassidy Rehder 1-0.
235 — Lyrica Peterson-Wagenborg 0-2.
Potlatch results
100 — Marlo Kampster 1-1.
107 — Lillian Lawrence 0-1.
120 — Shelby Prather 2-0; Ariana Johnston 0-2.
145 — Hayley McNeal 1-0.
CV holds lead after first day of Maniac tourney
OROFINO — Clearwater Valley had five wrestlers undefeated after the first day of action at the Maniac Wrestling Tournament at Orofino High School.
The Rams of Kooskia tops the seven-team field with 62 points. Grangeville is second with 58 points, followed by Orofino (49.5) and Lewiston (36). Lapwai is seventh with 20 points.
Tanner Labrum (120), Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Jake Fabbi (152) and Bass Myers (195) all haven’t lost yet for Clearwater Valley.
The Bulldogs have Kaden Schaff (113), Becket Brown (113), Lucas Wren (145), Terry Eich (145), TJ Fetters (160), Parker Farmer (170) and Michael Bowen (182) who are perfect.
Lewiston’s James Grossman (126), Alex Norton (132) and Austin Nine (170) are undefeated, as is Lapwai’s Mattias Fox (285), and Orofino’s Hunter Gamble (120), Sean Larsen (195), John Dafoe (220) and Casey Rima (girls).
Action continues at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Clearwater Valley 62, Grangeville 58; 3. Orofino 49.5; 4. Lewiston 36; 5. McCall-Donnelly 32; 6. Joseph 30; 7. Lapwai 20.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 0-2.
120 — Tanner Labrum 2-0.
132 — Keegan Robeson 0-1.
138 — Keyan Boller 2-0.
145 — Anthony Fabbi 3-0; Kyler Usher 1-3.
152 — Jake Fabbi 3-0.
160 — Payton Wilson 2-1; Estuardo Puderbaugh 2-1.
195 — Axl Fairbank 0-1; Bass Myers 2-0.
220 — Ethan Brousseau 1-2.
Grangeville results
113 — Kaden Schaff 2-0; Becket Brown 2-0.
126 — Noah Johnson 1-2.
145 — Lucas Wren 4-0; Terry Eich 3-0.
152 — Patrick Bowen 1-2.
160 — TJ Fetters 3-0.
170 — Parker Farmer 3-0.
182 — Michael Bowen 2-0.
Lapwai results
120 — Austin Houchins 0-2.
170 — Layson Morrell 0-3.
182 — Shawn Wittman 0-2
285 — Garyn Moffit 1-1; Mathias Fox 1-0.
Lewiston results
120 — Frank Staab 0-2.
126 — Dominic Gutknecht 1-1; James Grossman 2-0.
132 — Alex Norton 2-0.
138 — Frank Jenkins 1-1; Kayleb Petertson 1-1.
145 — Cole Trembley 0-3; Austin Crea 2-2; Drew Dammon 1-3.
160 — Landynn Lynch 2-1; Lennard Niese 1-2; Bradley Waits 0-3; Wiley Wagner 1-2.
170 — Austin Nine 3-0.
220 — Kyle Rivera 0-3.
285 — James Gibbs 0-1.
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 2-0.
126 — Sean Frye 0-3.
152 — Garrett Sanders 2-1; Corbin Dayley 0-3.
170 — Petar Carlson 0-3.
182 — Jonas Hartlick 1-1; Daniel Stieger 1-1.
195 — Ian Powell 0-3; Sean Larsen 2-0.
220 — John Dafoe 2-0.
Girls — Casey Rima 2-0; Leilani Orozco 0-2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU wins three events at road meet
TUCSON, Ariz. — Freshman Emily Lundgren registered two victories for Washington State as the Cougars earned three victories at a tri-meet with Northern Arizona and host Arizona at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center.
Lundgren touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.05) as well as the 200 breast (2:16.35). Freshman Dori Hathazi also was victorious in the 200 butterfly (2:02.28).
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC inks junior college transfer
The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf coaching staff has announced the signing of Alex Navarro to the team.
Navarro, a native of Valencia, Spain, played two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Miss. He was named a second-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American and was named to the NJCAA all-tournament team after placing the top 11.