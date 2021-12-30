SEATTLE — Even after a long layoff, the Philadelphia Flyers kept rolling.
Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime as the Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday as both teams returned to the ice after more than a week away because of postponements and the holiday break.
Philadelphia improved to 5-0-1 in its past six games, continuing the team’s turnaround since losing 10 straight in late November and early December.
“In the third period, we recognized that we were pretty fortunate to be in the position that we were in and we started to come out and have a better mindset,” interim coach Mike Yeo said.
James van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the night with 5:13 left in regulation pulled the Flyers even at 2. He scored 15 seconds after Seattle’s Jeremy Lauzon got his first of the season after having a goal disallowed by goaltender interference earlier in the period.
But the lead was gone in a blink when van Riemsdyk beat Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer for the second time in the game. Van Riemsdyk also scored on a power play at 4:44 of the first, and has five goals in the past six games.
“Anytime you can get one to go you get that confidence and you start playing a little more free,” van Riemsdyk said. “I think generally that’s why those things come in a bunch.”
Martin Jones made 34 saves and kept the Flyers close with Seattle dominating most of the first two periods. Seattle doubled the Flyers in shots in the first 40 minutes and generated numerous scoring chances but failed to build a lead.
“We probably played too much in our own end but I thought we did a decent job defending,” Jones said. “Obviously we would like to build off how we played in the third.”
Seattle appeared to take the lead with 14:03 remaining in the third when Lauzon’s shot from the point and through traffic beat Jones. Philadelphia challenged, claiming goalie interference, and the goal was disallowed after a video review determined Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz had impeded Jones in the crease.
Yanni Gourde scored a power-play goal in the first period for Seattle. Grubauer made 19 saves but dropped to 7-12-4.
Philadelphia 1 0 1 1 — 3
Seattle 1 0 1 0 — 2
First Period: 1, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 6 (Giroux, Konecny), 4:44 (pp). 2, Seattle, Gourde 7 (Soucy, Geekie), 12:46 (pp). Penalties: Eberle, SEA (Cross Checking), 4:29; Mayhew, PHI (Hooking), 11:08.
Second Period: None. Penalties: Braun, PHI (Hooking), 6:46; McCormick, SEA (Slashing), 17:43.
Third Period: 3, Seattle, Lauzon 1 (Larsson, Jarnkrok), 14:32. 4, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 7 (Sanheim, Ristolainen), 14:47. Penalties: Konecny, PHI (Hooking), 0:49; Lauzon, SEA (Roughing), 8:35.
Overtime: 5, Philadelphia, Provorov 3 (Hayes), 2:14. Penalties: None.
Shots on Goal: Philadelphia 6-5-10-1—22. Seattle 12-11-9-4—36.
Power-play opportunities: Philadelphia 1 of 3; Seattle 1 of 3.
Goalies: Philadelphia, Jones 6-4-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 7-12-4 (22-19).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:32.