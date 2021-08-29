MOSCOW — On a Vandal offensive line that already moves players around to “quick” and “strong” sides, Idaho’s three core offensive linemen are used to playing different positions.
That could be the case again this year as fourth-year starter Logan Floyd (6-foot-4, 298 pounds) is set to move back to center, where he’s played on-and-off during his career. His normal position is tackle.
Junior Mathew Faupusa (6-2, 315) and sophomore Seth Carnahan (6-6, 298) have similar versatility. The trio will be tasked with anchoring the Idaho trenches this season.
“They’re also two veterans on the O-line,” Floyd said. “They’ve been here four-and-a-half years, so they know the playbook as well as I do.
“So with those three, I think we’re going to be a good O-line this year ... to pick everybody up, to keep everybody confident and just bring that veteran knowledge to the O-line.”
Consider the spring season a test run for a group that had to replace four heavy contributors going in.
But nobody returns with more experience than Floyd. The Kearns, Utah, native has started all but two games in the past three seasons. He was an honorable mention All-Big Sky pick in the spring at tackle.
“Last year I played tackle, this year I play center as of right now, but anywhere I can play I’m going to play,” Floyd said. “I’m going to push these O-linemen to be the best O-line that they can, and I’m just gonna be that leader out there on the field for them.”
Carnahan will start at one of the tackle spots and Faupusa could play guard or tackle. Faupusa has 15 starts the past three years and Carnahan also has played significantly each season.
The other first-team reps have gone to junior Beau St. John (6-3, 301) of Rosalia, Wash., and freshman Kevin Eldredge (6-5, 308) of Meridian.
Some other players who could be in the mix include Greyson Harwood (6-2, 288) of Rupert, Idaho; Washington State transfer Jon Denny and Elijah Sanchez (6-4, 286). All three are freshmen.
The Vandals are a bit shorthanded because of a season-ending injury to projected starter Nate Azzopardi in fall camp, and a lingering injury to starting center Chad Bagwell.
NC State transfer Abe Christensen also suffered an apparent right-leg injury in Wednesday’s practice. He didn’t put any weight on his foot as he was helped off the field.
It makes for a puzzle for new offensive line coach Nick Gilbert. The Idaho graduate joins coach Paul Petrino’s staff from Memphis, where he worked with the running backs and tight ends as the offensive quality control coach.
“This was an exciting job for me because this is honestly a place that is home away from home,” Gilbert said in a release. “I got a master’s degree from here, met my wife here, she’s a Vandal alumni. It just always holds a special place, the way the community and the university treated me when I was a student here, a master’s student and a young coach, and now it’s my time to be able to give back to them.”
It’ll help ease Gilbert’s transition to have a guy like Floyd who can act as a player coach on the field.
“We’re just focusing on our mentals,” Floyd said, “building that mental strength, toughness, going for four seconds and just getting everyone to finish blocks, play to the whistle and getting everyone going. Getting everyone pumped up because it’s almost game week.”
