LAPWAI — It was all too familiar for the defending Class 1A Division I girls’ basketball state champion Lapwai Wildcats.
The last time Lapwai entertained rival Prairie, on Jan. 21, the Pirates pressured the Wildcats into out-of-sync play for three quarters — and into a late, three-possession hole.
But Lapwai hit another gear in the final period and wound up cruising to victory.
Same opponent, same place, same result.
Lapwai, the state’s top-ranked team, soared back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit Friday, holding Prairie scoreless for all but the last 30 seconds of the frame to emerge with a 54-49 district championship win, and a berth to State.
“Both times we played them at home, we had to fight back,” said second-year Wildcats coach Ada Marks, whose team didn’t own a lead until there were three minutes remaining in the contest. “I don’t know what it is, but in the fourth quarter, we just flip a switch and play.
“With that adversity, to not give up — that was key right there.”
Lapwai (20-1) had rediscovered its run-and-gun groove to shoot ahead with a 17-0 rally before the Pirates (19-3) scored on a layup to stop the bleeding. It was too late at that point.
With the Wildcat faithful re-energized, freshman guard Jordyn McCormack-Marks scored five of her 13 points during the spurt, and junior Grace Sobotta tallied seven of her 12 — including a 3-pointer to open the surge, then the rest coming on sealing free throws.
“We just told each other to dig deep, keep playing hard,” McCormack-Marks said. “We knew we could do it. We just needed to find it in ourselves and get it going.”
Astute shot selection and ball movement combined with a resurgent, turnover-forcing defense were the new trends that surfaced down the stretch for Lapwai, which was rushed into rash attempts earlier and outhustled by the Pirates on the glass and for loose balls.
“We were struggling, and they were worrying about the score,” Marks said. “Halftime came along and we were like, ‘We gotta make sure to slow it down and make them play defense.’”
Prairie’s offense worked the ball around and was efficient with its attempts for three quarters. Pirates coach Lori Mader said her team became “passive” in the fourth, and ceased attacking the basket.
“Just keep them spread out and keep going to the hole, going to the hole — we kind of went away from that,” she said.
Marks noted an improvement in her defense’s communication, which translated to takeaways and quick offense.
“We didn’t come focused right away (defensively),” she said. “It took us a whole half to get there. When we stepped up our defense, our offense started flowing. They started hitting each other and had more chemistry out there.”
McCormack-Marks, the coach’s daughter, added five assists and four steals. Senior Omari Mitchell tacked on 10 points and sophomore defensive standout Lauren Gould contributed seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
Timely 3s kept the Wildcats in it when it appeared Prairie might pull away. After a 4-0 start for the visitors, Lapwai trailed by two possessions throughout the first half.
“They’re very savvy. We just had to weather their storms,” Mader said. “You know they’re going to hit a few 3s on us. It’s awful hard to contain them, but you’ve got to keep your head in the game.”
Prairie, from Cottonwood, was paced by sophomore Kristin Wemhoff, who slashed her way inside for 18 points. Senior Madison Shears had 10 and sophomore Tara Schlader chipped in six points and six boards.
The Pirates, who have lost only to Lapwai this season, will host Genesee at 6 p.m. today for the Whitepine League’s second bid to the state tournament.
“It’s always a big game when you play Lapwai, and I couldn’t have asked for my kids to play harder than they did,” Mader said. “It shows our character, but we’ll show our real character when we turn around and play Genesee.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (19-3)
Delanie Lockett 3 0-0 7, Kristin Wemhoff 8 2-5 18, Madison Shears 2 5-6 10, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 2-2 6, Tara Schlader 2 2-5 6, Hope Schwartz 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 13-20 49.
LAPWAI (20-1)
Grace Sobotta 3 4-6 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 5 2-3 13, Glory Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Alexis Herrera 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Ciahna Oatman 2 0-0 5, Lauren Gould 3 1-7 7, Omari Mitchell 3 3-4 10, Jordan Shawl 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 10-20 54.
Prairie 12 14 15 8—49
Lapwai 8 13 11 22—54
3-point goals — Lockett, Shears, Gr. Sobotta 2, McCormack-Marks, Oatman, Mitchell, Shawl.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.