SEATTLE — Chris Flexen pitched three-hit ball for seven innings in another home win, and Luis Torrens added an RBI triple as the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0 on Saturday.
David Fletcher of the Angels extended his hitting streak to 23 games.
Flexen (8-3), signed out of the Korea Baseball Organization after last season, struck out six. He improved to 6-2 in 10 starts at home as the Mariners won their third consecutive game.
“He’s a great man on the mound,” Torrens said of Flexen. “He’s the man of the moment right now.”
Flexen had multiple suitors in the U.S. in the offseason and even considered staying in Korea. Midway through the season, he’s now Seattle’s top starter.
“I 100 percent made the right decision,” Flexen said. “I love being here. I love this organization.”
Drew Steckenrider struck out the side in the eighth and Paul Sewald got Shohei Ohtani to strike out swinging on the way to his second save and a combined three-hitter.
Torrens tripled against Patrick Sandoval (2-3) with two outs in the sixth for a 2-0 lead. He also was instrumental in the fourth inning when he moved Mitch Haniger from first to third with a single, setting up Jake Fraley’s RBI grounder.
Torrens has eight hits, two home runs, six RBI and his only two career triples during Seattle’s current eight-game homestand. He’s also drawn a walk in six straight games, something no other Mariners player has done since 2015.
Torrens credits his recent surge on “my mentality,” he said. “I’m starting to believe in myself and I’ve started to give all my effort when I’m playing.”
Sandoval struck out six and allowed six hits in seven innings, but got no run support. In his previous two games against the Mariners, he has struck out 16 in 13 innings, but is 0-2.
“I think Sandoval was outstanding,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “That may have been his all-time high for pitches and innings thrown. I think it was important to stretch him out mentally more than physically.”
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (right shin) was a late scratch with a bone bruise he got in a collision on Thursday against the Yankees. He played Friday, but trainers were unable to reduce the swelling for this game. He’s day-to-day and might not go on the injury list because of the All-Star break. “It was one of the worst ones I’ve ever seen,” Servais said. “... It’s like a bruised banana. It’s bad.” ... Right-hander Casey Sadler threw live to hitters before the game in the next step of his recovery from a shoulder injury. Sadler has been on the injured list since May 2. “From what I understand he felt good coming out of that, so he’ll continue to build upon that as he gets closer to rejoining our bullpen,” Servais said. Sadler was 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 games before landing on the injured list.
UP NEXT — Angels left-hander José Suarez (3-2, 2.37) makes his second start of the season in 11 appearances. He lost on Monday in his first start after allowed two earned runs in three innings. Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago (1-1, 3.38) will get the start while his 10-game suspension for tampering is under appeal. The bullpen start is necessary because of injury to regular starter Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain).
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 1 1 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 1 1 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 Torrens dh 3 0 2 1
Gosselin lf 3 0 1 0 Fraley cf 3 0 0 1
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Ward rf 3 0 0 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 Moore 3b 3 0 1 0
Mayfield 3b 2 0 0 0 Bauers lf 3 0 1 0
Rojas ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 30 2 7 2
Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0
Seattle 000 101 00x — 2
LOB—Los Angeles 4, Seattle 8. 3B—Torrens (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Sandoval, L, 2-3 7 6 2 2 2 6
Cishek 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Claudio 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Seattle
Flexen, W, 8-3 7 3 0 0 2 6
Steckenrider, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3
Sewald, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Sandoval.
Umpires—Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T—2:50. A—27,353 (47,929).