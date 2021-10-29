SEATTLE — Coming into the Seattle Kraken’s debut season, the team knew getting goals from all around the ice was going to be important for success.
Enter defenseman Haydn Fleury.
“I think it’s a key part of our team,” Fleury said. “I think all the defensemen from our team have the capabilities to help contribute and I really think if we’re going to be a successful team I think we have to do that.”
Fleury had the first two-goal game of his career and Brandon Tanev added his sixth of the season into an empty net as the Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday.
Seattle won its second straight — and the most impressive of its three victories so far — in handing Minnesota just its second loss. It came after a sluggish start by the Kraken that saw them fall behind within seven minutes.
“They just got going,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “Again, that’s good veteran leadership that has a realization of what’s happening at that point in the game and knows what needs to happen.”
Fleury scored late in the first period to pull Seattle even at 1, and his wraparound goal in the second gave the Kraken the lead. Tanev and Mark Giordano each scored empty-net goals after Minnesota pulled Cam Talbot. Giordano banked his shot off the boards from his own defensive zone for his second of the season.
Ryan Hartman scored his third goal of the season off a great feed from Kirill Kaprizov early in the first period, but Minnesota was stymied the rest of the way thanks to Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer.
He made 30 saves.
Minnesota 1 0 0 — 1
Seattle 1 1 2 — 4
First Period: 1, Minnesota, Hartman 3 (Kaprizov, Foligno), 6:27. 2, Seattle, Fleury 1 (Donskoi, Schwartz), 13:23. Penalties: Bastian, SEA (Interference), 8:42; Foligno, MIN (High Sticking), 19:54.
Second Period: 3, Seattle, Fleury 2 (Donato), 7:33. Penalties: Dewar, MIN (Tripping), 17:00.
Third Period: 4, Seattle, Tanev 6 (Gourde), 19:00 (en). 5, Seattle, Giordano 2 (Sheahan), 19:52 (en). Penalties: Lizotte, MIN (Boarding), 1:46; Fleury, SEA (Interference), 10:01.
Shots on Goal: Minnesota 10-5-16—31. Seattle 13-17-8—38.
Power-play opportunities: Minnesota 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 4.
Goalies: Minnesota, Talbot 5-0-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 2-3-1 (31-30).
A: 0 (17,100). T: 2:29.