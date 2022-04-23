Jerrod Fisher is making his pro MMA debut at age 31, but there are a couple of asterisks to attach to that.
Two years of the pandemic, for example, have slowed everyone’s progress. On top of that, Fisher is a heavyweight, which means he’s dealing with a different timetable than others.
“Heavyweights age a little bit different than everybody else, for fighting,” said his coach, Austin Arnett. “The first thing that goes for everybody is their speed. Speed’s not as important to heavyweights.”
Undefeated as an amateur, Fisher will be the hometown favorite in the main event of Clearwater Combat, which begins at 7 p.m. today at the Clearwater River Resort. He faces Spokane’s Hunter Orgill, who’ll try to end a three-match losing streak and is 0-1 as a pro.
Seven amateur fights and three pro bouts are scheduled, including a co-main event pitting Gloria Grachanin (0-0 as a pro) of Moscow and Lauren Wolfe (1-0) of Missoula, Mont., in a women’s bantamweight battle.
“I wanted to get a women’s pro fight on this card, and honestly these are probably two of the best women’s bantamweights I could find in the Northwest,” Arnett said. “Both are young in their pro careers, but the winner is going to go on to a pretty big future.”
In a third pro event, Jessee Gengler of Lewiston faces Will Comstock of Spokane in a welterweight matchup of entertainment-oriented fighters.
In a match that will decide the Inland Northwest amateur welterweight title, Clarkston High School track and field coach Brian McElroy faces Santo Perez of Moses Lake, Wash.
Also in action will be Demitri Morales, 18, of Lewiston, one of the rising stars of Arnett’s Martial Arts America gym.
“Demitri is probably one of the most well-rounded and skilled fighters that we’ve ever had,” Arnett said. “His future is kind of unlimited right now.”
Ticket prices are $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved and $50 for possibly sold-out front-row seats. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.