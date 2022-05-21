The bracket for the 2022 Avista NAIA World Series was released, with some intriguing matchups set for the first day.
The Series will take place starting Friday through June 3 at Harris Field on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
There will be four games Friday, four games (including two elimination games) May 28, then four games (with two elimination games) May 30 as the field is whittled down to six teams by the time May 31 rolls around. The championship is set for 6:30 p.m. June 2, with an if-necessary game at 6:30 p.m. June 3.
First-round matchups for Friday are No. 8 seed and defending champion Georgia Gwinnett (45-14) taking on ninth-seeded Mid-American Nazarene (Kan.) (39-16) at 8:30 a.m. Fourth-seeded LSU Shreveport (51-6) plays No. 5 seed Bellevue (47-11) at approximately 11 a.m. At 3 p.m., No. 7 seed Faulkner (Ala.) (37-15) will play No. 10 seed Webber International (Fla.) 41-20). First pitch for No. 3 seed Lewis-Clark State (53-5) and sixth-seeded Westmont (Calif.) (45-11) is set for 7 p.m.
The winner of the Georgia Gwinnett-Mid-American Nazarene game has a date with top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) (54-3) at 3 p.m. May 28. The winner of the Faulkner-Webber International game will play No. 2 seed Tennessee Wesleyan (54-6) at 6:30 p.m. the same day.
The winners of the 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday games will go straight to winner’s bracket semifinal games at 3 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, May 30.