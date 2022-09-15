SEATTLE — For at least one week this season, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves all alone in first place in the NFC West.
In no other week might it be a sweeter feeling for the Seahawks than after Week 1 and their 17-16 upset of the Denver Broncos on Monday.
With all the attention focused on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle with the Broncos after his offseason trade to Denver, the Seahawks managed to steal a victory despite being a touchdown underdog at home.
There watching it all unfold was a group of former Seahawks. The game was a family reunion of sorts, with Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin, Marshawn Lynch, Sidney Rice, Cliff Avril and K.J. Wright all strolling along the sideline beforehand waiting to see what Wilson would do in his first game not in a Seahawks uniform.
By the end of the night, those former Seahawks players seemed to be celebrating just as much as the players in the locker room responsible for the victory.
“It was obvious how much they wanted to win the game,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show Tuesday. “And we were representing them with everything we were doing and we were playing for them as much.”
While the victory was lustfully celebrated by coaches, players and fans that gladly booed Wilson most of the night, it still was just one game and there were plenty of faults the Seahawks showed. They didn’t suddenly change the expected narrative of this being a season of restructuring for Seattle.
But Seattle might end up being more competitive than expected, especially if Geno Smith can perform as he did in the first half against the Broncos when he almost was perfect.
“It was just another win, great win, with the team,” Smith said. “I love the way our guys stood up. I love the passion we played with, and we just have to keep that going.”
What’s working
Seattle’s defense was on the field too much in the second half and allowed 433 total yards, but its red zone defense was superb. Denver had three red-zone possessions in the second half and came away with just three points thanks to two fumbles near the goal line.
Seattle’s defensive line anchored by Poona Ford, Al Woods and Shelby Harris were notably solid during those goal-line situations and keeping the Broncos from finding the end zone.
What needs help
Seattle’s second-half offense was putrid. The Seahawks managed 34 total yards and had just five first downs, two of which came via penalty. Smith was 17-of-18 passing for 164 yards in the first half, but faced too many long-yardage situations in the second half and couldn’t sustain drives.
Stock up
Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu was thought of as a nice addition to Seattle’s defensive front in the offseason and could be a good rotational player.
He showed plenty more than just being a nice addition in the opener. He was constantly wrecking Denver’s plans. Nwosu finished with seven tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and forced one of the two goal-line fumbles by the Broncos.
“They brought me here for a reason. I kind of feel like I was not perceived as the player I think I am, and I have to go out there and show it. As many times as I have to do it, I’ll do it,” Nwosu said. “To be able to do it in a place like this, with the crowd behind you like that, it’s surreal and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Stock down
Rookie cornerback Coby Bryant only played two defensive snaps in the first game of his career and ended up allowing a 67-yard touchdown on one of the two. It was a great route by Jerry Jeudy and a good throw by Wilson, but a forgettable moment for Bryant.
Seattle still has high hopes for the fourth-round pick and last year’s Jim Thorpe Award winner at Cincinnati. But his debut was rough.
Adams seeking options
Carroll said safety Jamal Adams still is deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered against Denver.
Carroll said Wednesday that Adams wasn’t being placed on injured reserve and was seeking additional opinions after getting hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win.
“He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.”
Injuries have defined Adams’ three seasons with the Seahawks. He missed four games in 2020 and played 12 games last year, when he ultimately needed season-ending shoulder surgery.
There is a chance his latest injury could sideline him the rest of this season.
Seattle is expected to use Josh Jones and Ryan Neal in the role that Adams was expected to play.
Next steps
Seattle will try and start 2-0 for the third time in the past four seasons if it can win at San Francisco on Sunday.