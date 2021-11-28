FARGO, N.D. — Junior guard Trevante Anderson had 21 points and nine rebounds, but the Idaho men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a poor start shooting the ball Saturday in a 90-73 nonconference loss to North Dakota State at the Scheels Center.
Freshman forward Tanner Christensen added 13 points and five rebounds before fouling out for the Vandals (1-6), who lost their fifth consecutive game. Senior guard Mikey Dixon had 11 points for Idaho, which went 7-for-26 (27 percent) from the field in the first 20 minutes.
Rocky Kreuser paced the Bison (4-2) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Grant Nelson added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Tyree Eady finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
North Dakota State went 35-for-67 (52.2 percent) for the game, and was 16-for-32 (50 percent) in the first half. The Bison also committed just six turnovers and forced 11 Idaho miscues. North Dakota State also had a commanding 60-34 edge in points in the paint.
The Bison opened the game on a 12-3 run, including six points from Kreuser, who emphatically ended the run with a dunk. The lead quickly grew to 18-7 at the 11:04 mark of the first half on a second-chance layup by Andrew Kallman.
North Dakota State steadily grew the lead and was up 42-24 at halftime. The closest the Vandals could get in the second half was 13 four different times.
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in its first Big Sky contest of the season against Southern Utah.
IDAHO (1-6)
Christensen 6-10 1-3 13, Anderson 7-18 4-6 21, Bertain 2-5 0-0 6, Dixon 3-4 3-3 11, Smith 4-15 0-1 9, Kilgore 3-5 0-0 6, Quinnett 0-3 0-0 0, Salih 0-2 1-2 1, Pepple 1-5 0-0 2, King 1-3 0-0 2, Hanshaw 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-72 9-15 73.
N. DAKOTA ST. (4-2)
Kreuser 9-14 3-6 21, Nelson 8-15 2-2 18, Cook 4-8 0-0 8, Eady 5-10 7-8 17, Guy 2-4 1-1 6, Harden-Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Kallman 1-3 2-2 4, Morgan 5-8 2-3 13, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Skunberg 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-67 17-22 90.
Halftime: N. Dakota St., 42-24. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 8-22 (Anderson 3-6, Dixon 2-3, Bertain 2-4, Smith 1-4, King 0-1, Salih 0-1, Quinnett 0-3), N. Dakota St. 3-19 (Skunberg 1-1, Guy 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Cook 0-2, Eady 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-2, Kallman 0-2, Kreuser 0-3, Nelson 0-3). Fouled Out: Christensen. Rebounds: Idaho 38 (Anderson 9), N. Dakota St. 41 (Kreuser, Eady 10). Assists: Idaho 13 (Anderson 6), N. Dakota St. 12 (Kreuser, Guy 3). Total Fouls: Idaho 20, N. Dakota St. 16. A: 1,896 (5,700).