The Avista NAIA World Series is back after a year hiatus and the “fire” has been rekindled for a Southeastern team that enters as the favorite to win it all at Harris Field.
The Fire are the tournament’s top seed and are no strangers to recent success here. Southeastern won its first Series in 2018, returned in 2019 as a three-seed en route to tie for fifth, and racked up a 26-1 record in a 2020 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
So it’s no surprise the 50-7 team from Lakeland, Fla., enters with a target on its back.
“We’re just thankful, counting our blessings that we get the chance to go back up there and do it again,” fifth-year Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said. “We’ve all been through a lot, so pretty blessed to get to go do it.”
There aren’t many weaknesses on a well-rounded Southeastern crew that ranks in the top five in the nation hitting (fifth, .351 average) and pitching (fifth, 3.37 ERA), and 12th in fielding percentage (.967).
It also boasts experience. Southeastern’s top hitter during its ’18 championship run? The same player leading the team now — Nick Bottari.
The senior first baseman is tops on the team in batting average (.422), home runs (21), runs (80) and second in hits (81).
“The old man can still hit,” Dinkel said. “We’re thankful that that guy’s here, man. He’s the guy you’re going to miss a ton.”
Bottari’s big bat is far from the only weapon for the Fire. Four players boast double-digit home runs and 10 with significant experience are hitting .333 or better.
Colton Onstott — the Fire’s other player with Series experience (in 2019) — adds a team-high 83 hits and ranks second in batting average at .419.
“(Bottari) and Colton Onstott are the two guys that we’ve just been able to plug in the middle of the lineup over the last three years and just know that they’re going to give us a chance to win every game every time they’re up,” Dinkel said.
On the mound, the Fire have battled some unspecified injuries, Dinkel said, but have had multiple players step up and perform well.
Ace Christian Camacho started the season as the No. 3 pitcher. Now, he enters the Series with a 10-1 record and a whopping 100 innings pitched — by far the most on the team.
Ryan Munoz started the season in the bullpen before moving into a starting spot and racking up a 11-0 record and 1.87 ERA.
“We’ve just had a lot of guys kind of step up into some roles and they’ve done a heck of a job helping us get back here to the World Series,” Dinkel said. “That’s what’s been fun about this group is just the next-man-up mentality.”
Dinkel said finding ways to keep people healthy was one of the biggest challenges after COVID-19 axed the 2020 season and sent the offseason into uncertainty. Players who normally train, play and practice close to 365 days per year suddenly were separated from their routines for extended periods.
But Dinkel said he and his team tried to look at the positive — although they missed a year, they were able to get back at it this spring and are one of the few teams still playing ball.
The Fire have a bye in the first round and will play the winner of eight-seeded Keiser vs. No. 9 LSU Shreveport at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“This tournament … the best team doesn’t always win it,” Dinkel said. “So we’re just going to go compete, and we’re playing with house money at this point, so we’re just excited to get out there.”