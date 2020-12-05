It took a little time to shake the rust and begin feeding off self-generated energy at a spectator-less Lewiston High School gym in the Orchards.
Yet it wasn’t too long before the Bengal boys’ basketball team rediscovered its pep and rhythm, divvying up the production and locking down defensively en route to a smooth, 58-46 season-opening defeat of Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint on Friday.
“It’s getting more and more balanced, and they’re all buddies — they love to play together,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “They’re all each other’s No. 1 fans.”
The lot of Bengals became fully audible in the second and third quarters, fueling each other to multiple nifty plays in long-maintained spurts that essentially put the Bulldogs (1-1) to bed.
“I feel bad for the kids, I feel bad for the parents,” Ulrich said of the scrimmage-like venue. “But to tell you the truth, I didn’t really notice a thing in that aspect. ... They were nice and loud and they were right there by me. I think they had a lot of fun with it tonight.”
Lewiston assembled an 11-point edge midway through the second before a mini Sandpoint run, then hit full-throttle a couple of minutes after the break.
Jace McKarcher cooked up momentum then, starting with a dazzling, off-balance scoop layup through traffic that was converted, plus a foul.
The junior guard three times drew a pair of Sandpoint defenders and froze them, dumping off highlight-reel assists.
“He’s just solid,” Ulrich said of McKarcher. “He does a solid job on defense. He does a solid job on offense, and we gotta have him throughout the year.”
The Bengals’ crisp inside passing game went on display, and after Aiden Hottinger buried a 3-pointer from the wing off a nice kick-out, Lewiston emerged with a 17-point advantage — it grew to as many as 20 early in the fourth.
McKarcher led the Bengals with 12 points, but it was an exceedingly balanced effort. Six other Lewiston players kicked in at least five points apiece, with Braydon Forsman hitting two 3s and also piling up double figures with 10. Guard Chanse Eke added nine, and post George Forsmann tallied eight.
“I give everyone on our team the green light,” Ulrich said. “We don’t want them to pass up shots. Do we need to at times? Probably, but ... we want to play fast. We want to get up and down, and that happens.”
Lewiston’s advantage in length was evident from the beginning as the Bulldogs toiled inside, and were turned over six straight times in one early two-minute stretch.
The young Bulldogs shot 32 percent, and went 1-of-12 from distance. Colin Roos (14 points) and Rusty Lee (11) led the way, but the rest of their teammates were 8-for-40 from the field.
“These guys really figured out to extend the other offense way out so we’re not giving them spots that they want to get to,” said Ulrich, whose team made 39 percent of its attempts. “They’re a bunch of long kids with long arms, and they gave them some fits.”
The wiry Bengals owned the glass for much of the game, and didn’t permit a Sandpoint offensive rebound until late in the second.
Forsmann had 10-plus boards, Ulrich approximated. He swatted away a pair of Bulldog tries, as did Joel Mullikin.
“I thought all five of our guys hit the glass really hard, so when it bounced around, we always had someone there near,” he said.
Lewiston, which fell a point shy of the state tournament last year, played without starters Kash Lang and Cruz Hepburn, both of whom are expected to return in the near future after healing up from football injuries.
When that happens, the veteran Bengals will have all but one back from last season’s well-rounded group.
SANDPOINT (1-1)
Colin Roos 5 4-5 14, Max Frank 0 0-0 0, Rusty Lee 5 0-0 11, Jacob Eldridge 3 2-4 8, Arie VanDenBerg 0 1-2 1, Darren Bailey 1 2-2 4, Stone Lee 0 0-0 0, Elijah Larson 2 0-1 4, Randy Lane 1 0-0 2, Ethan Butler 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-14 46.
LEWISTON (1-0)
Chanse Eke 4 0-1 9, Jace McKarcher 3 5-5 12, Carson Way 1 0-0 2, Joel Mullikin 1 3-6 5, Aiden Hottinger 2 0-0 5, Braydon Forsman 4 0-0 10, James White 3 0-0 6, Shadryn Goeckner 0 1-2 1, George Forsmann 3 2-4 8. Totals 21 11-18 58.
Sandpoint 6 15 7 18—46
Lewiston 11 16 18 13—58
3-point goals — Forsman 2, Eke, McKarcher, Hottinger, Lee.
JV — Lewiston 67, Sandpoint 36.
C — Lewiston 65, Sandpoint 17.
