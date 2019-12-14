PULLMAN — Through its first four games, the Pullman boys’ basketball team relied on its defense to win and stay in games.
It finally found its offense Friday.
The host Greyhounds used a big second quarter to rout East Valley in their biggest win of the season, 61-35 in a Great Northern League game.
“I thought we played a pretty complete game defensively and offensively,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “I was pretty proud of how we started moving the ball in the second quarter and sharing the basketball.”
In the girls’ game, East Valley used a big third quarter to beat the Greyhounds 67-37.
The Greyhounds (4-1, 1-0 GNL) outscored the Knights 18-5 in the second quarter, delivering some highlight-worthy plays along the way.
One such play was a two-handed, fast-break jam by sophomore Grayson Hunt that sent the gymnasium into a frenzy.
Sophomore Evan Strong got the play started with a steal he flipped to senior Ethan Kramer. Kramer and Hunt broke away on the fast break without a Knight in sight, and Kramer dished the ball to Hunt, who finished with the dunk.
“I really wanted that for Grayson,” Kramer said. “I saw I had a layin by myself, but I saw Grayson in front of me and I (thought), ‘No, I’m giving it to him for the dunk.’
“It was what I really wanted for him and I was really happy he finally got his first dunk in a game.”
Hunt, a 6-foot-7 post, and Kramer, a 6-2 guard, piled up much of the offense for Pullman. Hunt tallied a game-high 18 points, while Kramer notched 12.
Moments after the dunk, Kramer hit a 3-pointer for the final points of the half, sending the Greyhounds to the locker room with a 33-13 advantage.
“I thought our kids came to a little bit of an understanding of more of the way I want them to play by attacking inside out a little more than what we have had,” Brantner said. “And we did that.”
Pullman used its second-quarter momentum to extend its lead to 49-22 in the third.
Hunt garnered a traditional three-point play to kickstart a stretch of seven consecutive points by the sophomore as the Knights (0-5, 0-1) struggled to find an answer in the paint.
Brantner also praised the play of another post, senior Dane Bednar, who was tasked with defending East Valley star Tyrell Brown, who finished with six points. Bednar also had six points.
“I thought Dane Bednar really stepped up,” Brantner said. “He really had to guard a really good player in Tyrell Brown, and he did a great job of staying in front of him and challenging his shots.”
Collin Zurfluh racked up 12 points as the lone Knight in double figures.
One theme of Pullman’s season thus far has been an ability to get to the free-throw line more often than its opponents.
That continued in this one, with the Greyhounds shooting 12-of-18 from the line to just 1-of-4 for the Knights.
Pullman will play its fourth game in five days when it plays at 6 p.m. today at home against Freeman.
“We have a big game (today) against Freeman and then we have Clarkston coming up, so it should catapult us,” Kramer said of the win. “We needed a game like this where we blow somebody out and get some confidence.
“We really needed it, so I think we’ll be ready to go against Freeman.”
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE (0-5, 0-1)
RJ McGee 0 0-0 0, Collin Zurfluh 6 0-0 12, Adreyan Hargrave 3 1-2 7, Reece Rasmussen 2 0-0 4, Taylor Hofstee 1 0-0 2, Tyrell Brown 2 0-0 6, Julian Gunderson 0 0-0 0, Henry Stevens 0 0-2 0, Coleton Hansen 2 0-0 4, Zach Honegger 0 0-0 0, Quintan Moultrie-Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-4 35.
PULLMAN (4-1, 1-0)
Dane Bednar 3 0-0 6, Grayson Hunt 8 2-2 18, Hyatt Utzman 0 0-0 0, Stephen Wilmotte 2 0-1 4, Brady Wells 1 0-0 2, Evan Strong 3 0-0 7, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Brayden Roberts 1 4-7 7, Ethan Kramer 4 3-4 12, Steven Burkett 1 3-4 5. Totals 23 12-18 61.
East Valley 8 5 9 13—35
Pullman 15 17 16 12—61
3-point goals — Brown 2, Strong, Roberts, Kramer.
GIRLS
Pullman hung within two through the first quarter, and trailed by six at the half before the Knights outscored the Greyhounds 28-7 in the third quarter to run away with a GNL victory.
Pullman was led by Meghan McSweeney’s 12 points.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE
Johnson 1 0-0 2, Green 2 2-2 6, Syverson 6 1-1 15, Glore 1 0-0 3, Stowell 6 0-0 12, Holecek 9 3-3 22, Hillyard 3 1-2 7. Totals 28 7-8 67.
PULLMAN
Megan Limburg 1 3-3 6, Elise McDougle 2 0-0 5, Audrey Pitzer 2 2-2 6, Peyton Teevens 1 1-2 3, Hailey Chittenden 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 5 0-0 12, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Hallie McDougle 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 1-2 3, Hailey Talbot 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 7-9 37.
East Valley 14 13 28 12—67
Pullman 12 9 7 9—37
3-point goals — Limburg, McDougle, McSweeney 2, Syverson 2, Glore, Holecek.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and on Twitter at @StephanSports.