When Kiara Burlage completes her basketball career at Lewis-Clark State, she probably will rank among the school’s top 10 in a number of statistical categories. In a couple of cases, she likely will top the list.
In one nonstatistical realm, however, she will stand alone, at least among Warriors of the past two decades.
She will have successfully juggled a four-year basketball career with the pursuit of a nursing degree. No one else has done that during the 20-year tenure of LCSC women’s coach Brian Orr. No one has tried. For most athletes, there aren’t enough hours in a day to blend those two endeavors.
Burlage isn’t sure how long this will continue. Like many other senior athletes during the coronavirus pandemic, she has the option of replaying her final year in 2021-22, and she hasn’t decided whether to do so.
In any case, she’ll have a distinct sense of accomplishment when she wraps up her pandemic-disrupted 2020-21 season during the final segment of the NAIA tournament at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The Warriors (14-5) play a round of 16 game at 11 a.m. Pacific today against Campbellsville (Ky.) (18-2).
“It’s definitely a challenge, it’s a grind,” Burlage said this week by phone, while driving to one of her classes. Time management, you know.
“But it’s something I signed up for and knew what I was getting myself into,” she said. “I’m just taking it one day and one week at a time. I have a mantra on my mirror for this semester: ‘Find calm in chaos.’ That’s kind of the motto I’m living by right now. It works for basketball, it works for nursing school, it works honestly in the world we’re living in right now with COVID. You have to find some calm in chaos because life is chaotic, as every person can attest.”
That she does find calm is evident on the basketball court, where the 6-foot forward leads the Warriors in scoring (17.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.2) and is first among starters in 3-point percentage (40.0 percent on 60 attempts) and free-throw percentage (76.3 percent). In a 90-84 LCSC win at Montana State-Northern on Dec. 12, she found her calm at the foul line and set school records with 19 attempts and 18 conversions.
Students who try to combine college basketball with nursing study say the latter is more time-consuming. The classes are difficult and numerous, and the process eventually includes “clinicals,” in which students essentially act as neophyte nurses at medical establishments.
Burlage credits her teammates with helping her juggle hoops and health care. She shares a house with three of them and is especially grateful to junior guard and house chef Abby Farmer, who “is the mom I need when I’m here.”
In the health-care realm, she gets similar support from relatives. Her parents, Josh and Jessi, run an assisted-living home in Columbia Falls, Mont., and the family is full of nurses. Burlage’s great-grandmother, both of her maternal grandparents, her mother, most of her mother’s siblings, an older sister — all nurses.
“I could go to them with anything,” Burlage said. “In nursing, you have to constantly be keeping up on everything. You have to know everything, because you never know what’s going to happen. I can go to them with any question, and every single one of my family members will know the answer.”
Burlage chose LCSC for its nursing program and its history of basketball success. On the court, she spent two years as a reserve before bursting to the fore last season. Her game always had featured a remarkably quick release under the basket, but now she became an outside shooting threat as well. She averaged 15.6 points per game and was a third-team NAIA All-American pick.
Orr called the transformation striking, and he attributes it partly to Burlage’s level of conditioning. Her ability to dominate wind sprints, for example, coincided with a new self-confidence and her emergence as a leader.
“Kiara came in her freshman year, and we knew we had a tremendous athlete,” Orr said, “but she played like she was afraid. She’d get the ball and she’d look here, look there, and just tried to play too fast.
“I was just so happy with her last year, but then to continue it this year and keep it going — as a nursing major. She misses every Tuesday (practice). We don’t see her on Tuesdays because she’s at the hospital. I’m just so proud of what she’s been able to accomplish, and certainly her success is a big reason we’ve been successful this year.”
The pandemic, of course, has harshened her challenge. It not only steals time but it puts up barriers between her patients and their loved ones. To Burlage, time and love are valuable commodities.
“The strangest part of nursing (at this time) is not having families there,” she said. “I have not witnessed a death but I feel like in the health-care world people are dying alone. That’s something we kind of turn our back to, but that is so very real, and something I personally would have been terrified of — to die alone.
“So I think that being empathetic to that — that these people are scared and they are alone. That’s been my focus in my clinicals, just spending an extra five minutes with my patients.”
