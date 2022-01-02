When it comes to conference play, it always is a battle until the final whistle.
That was exactly the case Saturday for the 17th-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team in its 91-90 overtime victory against Cascade Conference foe Multnomah at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Terin Johnson scored on a layup with 1:27 remaining in the extra period to put the Lions up 90-88. But on the next possession, Warrior sophomore guard Kai Warren hit a 3-pointer with 1:12 left for the final margin.
But it wasn’t done by any stretch. Johnson rebounded a Zach Richardson miss and was fouled by senior Khalil Stevenson with 39 seconds to go. Johnson, who up to that point was 4-for-7 from the line, missed both free throws, with freshman Oreon Courtney corraling the ball.
Johnson fouled Courtney with 27 seconds left, putting all the pressure on the guard who entered the game converting just 34.6 percent of his 26 free-throw attempts on the season.
Courtney, who had 17 points and seven rebounds in the game but was just 1-for-6 at the line at that point, missed the two, with the rebound going to Multnomah’s Taylor Peppinger. Peppinger drove down and missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left to end it.
“We always talk to our guys about being solution oriented and doing the next right thing,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “I think tonight was an elite example of being solution oriented.”
With five minutes to go in regulation, Tyrese Taylor had a layup to extend the Lions’ lead to 75-65.
The Warriors (12-1, 5-1) answered with an 13-0 run in a 3:12 stretch to put them back in front 76-75. Freshman forward Brennen Newsom, who finished with 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting, capped the spurt with the final five points.
“He was great,” Johnson said. “He came on huge tonight and finished at the rim, if he can do that consistently he’s going to be a threat.”
Wallace Ungwiluk hit a 3-pointer for Multnomah (8-7, 4-3) to tie it at 78 with 1:20 remaining. On the ensuing possession, he forced a turnover and fed the ball to Taylor, who finished in the paint to put the Lions in front 80-78 with 57 seconds left in regulation.
After a Lewis-Clark State timeout, freshman guard Silas Bennion nailed a 3 to give the lead back to the Warriors.
The Lions were forced to foul after an unsuccessful possession. Bennion, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, hit one of two free throws to extend the Warriors’ lead 82-80 with 15.2 seconds to go.
“Where he goes is where we’re going to go as a team,” Johnson said. “He was a lot more aggressive with the ball tonight then he was the previous two games. He also played 41 out of the 45 minutes, which is always tough.”
On the final Multnomah possession, Ungwiluk drove down the court, passed it to Jaeden Ingram, who converted a layup to tie it at 82 and force the extra five minutes.
In the first 12 minutes of the game, Lewis-Clark State built a comfortable 30-17 lead. But the Lions roared back with a 28-8 run to take a seven-point, 45-38 lead to the locker room.
“That lead evaporated about as fast as a lead can evaporate,” Johnson said. “After what we did to start, being down seven at (the) half was pretty demoralizing.”
The Warriors also had a hard time shooting the ball in the first half. Entering the game ranked in the top 10 nationally in field-goal percentage at 50.9 percent, they were just 13-for-34 (38.2 percent) from the field in the first 20 minutes before heating up in the final 25 minutes, when they were 21-for-37 (56.8 percent).
“We just settled for a lot of early shots,” Johnson said. “In that second half, we did a much better job making them guard 15-20 seconds into the possession.”
Senior guard Khalil Stevenson paced the Warriors with 22 points, Oreon Courtney had 17, and Nathan Fromm added 11.
Amande Uchime led Multnomah with 19, and Johnson and Taylor contributed 18 apiece.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. Monday at home against Warner Pacific, a game that originally was scheduled for Friday but postponed because of inclement weather.
MULTNOMAH (8-7, 4-3)
Uchime 7-11 2-2 19, Johnson 7-18 4-9 18, Taylor 8-16 2-2 18, Richardson 3-9 2-2 10, Ungwiluk 3-5 0-0 7, Ingram 3-8 0-0 8, Estep 2-5 2-2 6, Peppinger 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 34-76 12-17 90.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (12-2, 5-1)
Stevenson 7-17 4-4 22, Courtney 8-12 1-8 17, Newsom 8-10 1-1 17, Bennion 5-17 3-4 16, Stockton 0-1 0-0 0, Fromm 3-7 5-6 11, Warren 2-2 0-0 5, Spencer 1-3 0-0 2, Abram 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 34-71 15-25 91.
Halftime — Multnomah, 45-38. End of regulation — 82-82. 3-point goals — Multnomah 10-27 (Uchime 3-6, Richardson 2-4, Ingram 2-5, Ungwiluk 1-3, Peppinger 1-3, Estep 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Taylor 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 8-24 (Stevenson 4-10, Bennion 3-10, Warren 1-1, Stockton 0-1, Fromm 0-1, Spencer 0-1). Fouled out — Taylor, Newsom. Rebounds — Multnomah 45 (Ingram 7), Lewis-Clark State 42 (Bennion 9). Assists — Multnomah 10 (Richardson 5), Lewis-Clark State 13 (Bennion 9). Total fouls — Multnomah 22, Lewis-Clark State 13. A — 332.
