BERKELEY, Calif. — Either way, the catch was spectacular. But Calvin Jackson Jr. capped it with a stellar — and symbolic — toe-tap at the edge of the end zone.
This time, the Cougars made sure to finish.
Washington State stopped California’s final four drives with fourth-down stops and Jayden de Laura threw three touchdown passes — one featuring Jackson’s dazzling reception — as the Cougars upset California 21-6 on Saturday in a Pac-12 football game at Memorial Stadium.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-2) claimed their first Football Bowl Subdivision win of the season and decisively removed a monkey from their backs after squandering leads in five of their first eight games of the Nick Rolovich coaching tenure.
“We were getting closer and getting closer,” Rolovich said. “To bust through that level of finishing a game I think is very important for this program and for this season.”
Jackson insinuated himself into numberless highlight reels in the first quarter when he made a spinning one-handed catch and landed just inbounds for a 5-yard touchdown that pushed a WSU lead to 14-6.
“That’s as good a catch as you’re going to see,” Rolovich said.
When Jackson saw the ball in flight,
“I thought there’s no way I can get two hands on it,” he said, “so let me just see if I can maneuver my way to get one on it.
“My next thing was to get that foot down, and I didn’t know how close I was to the sideline, so I just quickly got that foot down and got it in.”
Thereafter, the Cougar defense became the star of the show, repeatedly barging into the Cal backfield and making life miserable for veteran quarterback Chase Garbers.
It was a collective effort for the Wazzu D, with Armani Marsh making 12 tackles, Brennan Jackson sacking Garbers twice and Ron Stone Jr. scooping up the ball to turn an early blocked punt into a first down.
“Our front seven has been playing out of their minds,” said Marsh, a nickelback. “Putting the pressure on them the way they have been has helped us out on the back end a lot. They’re relentless and they’ve been playing amazing.”
De Laura returned to action after missing a loss at Utah with an injury the previous week. He tried to go easy on his left knee but completed 25 of 41 passes for 219 yards. He was intercepted on back-to-back series in the first half, but the Cougar defense scarcely blinked either time and held Cal scoreless for the final 52 minutes.
“We expected to play much better than that,” Bears coach Justin Wilcox said. “We really didn’t do much of anything, and that falls on me. It’s my job to help our team prepare to be successful, and I failed.”
Cougars backup quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who had filled in for de Laura at Utah, “got banged up toward the end of that game” and didn’t make the trip to Berkeley, Rolovich said.
Max Borghi also returned from injury for the Cougars, wearing a brace on his left arm and rushing for 40 yards to complement the 59 of Deon McIntosh.
Garber was held to 14-for-30 passing for 152 yards for the Bears (1-4, 0-2), getting sacked four times and pressured repeatedly.
Travell Harris made seven catches for 46 yards for the Cougs, and Jackson added six receptions for 52 yards and two scores. He had opened the scoring with a 20-yard grab less than four minutes into the game.
“We had a pretty good flow to start,” Rolovich said, “but I think we left a lot out there.”
Leading 14-6 at halftime, the Cougars secured the only insurance they would need on de Laura’s 8-yard scoring pass to De’Zhaun Stribling on their first possession of the third quarter. The drive began with back-to-back McIntosh runs of 15 and 13 yards.
From there, the Cougs kept grinding.
“There were times in that thing where it felt like some of other games we let get away,” Rolovich said. “And for us to finish it was more impactful for our season and our program than a blowout would have been.”
Washington St. 14 0 7 0 — 21California 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
WSU: Ca.Jackson 22 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 11:21.
CAL: C.Brooks 11 run (run failed), 7:44.
WSU: Ca.Jackson 5 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 1:46.
Third Quarter
WSU: Stribling 8 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 8:47.
A: 40,286.
WSU CAL
First downs 20 15
Total Net Yards 332 269
Rushes-yards 34-113 34-117
Passing 219 152
Punt Returns 1-5 2-7
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 1-7 2-4
Comp-Att-Int 25-41-2 14-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 4-35
Punts 6-35.8 6-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 5-30
Time of Possession 30:50 29:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., McIntosh 12-59, Borghi 13-40, de Laura 4-9, Stone 1-7, Cooper 1-5, (Team) 3-(minus 7). California, Street 8-51, C.Brooks 8-40, Remigio 1-11, D.Moore 3-9, Dancy 2-3, Garbers 12-3.
PASSING: Washington St., de Laura 25-40-2-219, Victor 0-1-0-0. California, Garbers 14-30-1-152.
RECEIVING: Washington St., Harris 7-46, Ca.Jackson 6-53, Stribling 4-36, Ollie 3-26, Victor 2-19, McIntosh 1-23, Hobert 1-12, Borghi 1-4. California, Crawford 3-67, Clark 3-55, Remigio 3-11, Mojarro 2-5, C.Brooks 1-6, Baker 1-4, Street 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Stars of the game
CALVIN JACKSON JR. made a fabulous one-handed touchdown catch to extend an early Washington State lead, and he finished with six receptions for 52 yards and two scores. JAYDEN DE LAURA passed 25-for-41 for 219 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. BRENNAN JACKSON had two sacks and ARMANI MARSH made 12 tackles for the Cougs.
Turning point
With the Cougars leading 7-6 in the first quarter, their offense stalled at their 29-yard line and Cal’s Nick Alfti blocked a Nick Haberer punt. But the Cougars’ Ron Stone Jr. scooped up the ball and dashed for a first down at the 36-yard line. The Cougars then drove for a touchdown to make it 14-6.
Up next
The Cougars return home to play Oregon State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.