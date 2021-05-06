Samantha Mader was just trying to put her bat on the ball and move the runner into scoring position. Kristin Delp credited senior night voodoo.
Either way, the player and coach are conference champions.
Mader’s walk-off RBI triple clinched the regular-season Inland Empire League title for the Lewiston softball team against Post Falls on Wednesday at Airport Park. The dramatic moment was the peak of a day full of highs for Mader, a senior, who led the Bengals to their first regular-season championship in program history.
“That’s a big deal down here. It’s a crazy feeling,” Mader said. “We’ve just got to keep going and do good at districts and go on to state.”
Lewiston split its doubleheader with Post Falls, winning 7-6 on Mader’s heroics before dropping Game 2, 14-8. The loss was inconsequential for the Bengals (19-5, 8-4), who clinched the No. 1 seed for next week’s Class 5A district tournament with the win in Game 1. They will host the tournament that starts Tuesday, playing fourth-seeded Coeur d’Alene at 2 p.m.
Lewiston is 10-1 at home this season.
“The fact that we get to play at home is a major plus for us,” said Delp, the Bengals’ fourth-year coach. “It’s going to put us in a much better spot going into playoffs.”
Mader’s game-winner put an exclamation point on a tense opener.
Post Falls (12-6, 6-6) trailed for most of the game, but never was too far away. The Trojans scored twice in the fifth to trim Lewiston’s 4-1 lead to 4-3. Then, after the Bengals responded with two runs to push it back to 6-3, Post Falls plated two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie it.
But the Bengals had answered each Post Falls rally and had one more in them.
Morgan Williams singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh to set the stage for Mader. The right-hander worked a 2-2 count and lined one over the outstretched glove of the Post Falls’ right fielder.
Williams never slowed down as she rounded second and third base and scored standing up. She was congratulated by teammates before the mob moved to Mader, who was standing, stomping and jumping on third.
“I just didn’t want to go into extra innings,” Mader said. “I was just looking for a hit. Morgan was on first and I just knew I had to move her, so I was doing my job for the team.”
Mader also staked Lewiston’s 6-3 lead with a two-run homer in the fifth and threw a complete game in the circle. She stayed hot in the second game with a single, a double and a three-run homer to finish the day 5-for-8 with two homers, a double, a triple and six RBI.
“She hit the heck out of the ball. I think the senior night voodoo was in her favor,” Delp said. “She just really wanted it today and she had that fire.”
The Bengals, Delp admitted, were hampered by some energy lapses in Game 2. Post Falls scored six times in the fourth to surge ahead 9-1 and, after Lewiston regrouped to make it 9-5, added three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Trojans led 14-5 before Mader’s three-run bomb to straight-away center field in the seventh made it 14-8.
Plus, Lewiston didn’t have its usual lineup. Taryn Barney and Loryn Barney, two of the team’s best hitters and everyday starters at catcher and first base, respectively, did not play. The sisters also missed Saturday’s nonleague win against Moscow. They were held out of the games for unspecified reasons. They will play in the district tournament and “the rest of the season,” Delp said.
Complicating things further, Evanne Douglass, who filled in for Taryn Barney at catcher in Game 1, was injured in between games. The last-minute scramble forced left-handed freshman Caitrin Reel to catch the first inning of Game 2. Douglass retook her spot behind home plate in the second.
“People were a little scattered. People had to get thrown into positions last-minute that they don’t normally play,” Delp said. “We won’t see that anymore. We’ll have our full team back next week and hopefully that’ll help us out.”
Mader was one of eight Bengals with multiple hits on the day. Jenika Ortiz homered in each game and finished 3-for-8 with four RBI, Kaitlin Banks went 4-for-8 with four singles, Tori Purington was 3-for-6 with a triple and four RBI, and Douglass was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Game 1.
After checking off one milestone, Lewiston has another big one in view: the state tournament. The Bengals haven’t been there since 2008, but can lock up a spot if they win twice Tuesday.
“I think if everyone keeps working hard and doing their job, we should be fine,” Mader said.
GAME 1
Post Falls 100 022 1—6 11 1
Lewiston 300 120 1—7 15 0
McKenna Moak and Alyssa Krause; Samantha Mader and Evanne Douglass.
Post Falls hits — Kailey Cramer 2 (2 2B), Kaycie Barber 2 (2B), Kahlea Dumas 2, Katie Berg 2, Jaden Donohoe 2, Sophia Solberg.
Lewiston hits — Douglass 3 (2B), Mader 2 (HR, 3B), Kaitlin Banks 2, Lanie Weeks 2, Tori Purington 2, Morgan Williams 2, Jenika Ortiz (HR), Karli Taylor.
GAME 2
Post Falls 210 603 2—14 12 1
Lewiston 001 400 3—8 10 4
Sophie Nungesser, McKenna Moak (4) and Alyssa Krause; Kaitlin Banks, Samantha Mader (4) and Caitrin Reel, Evanne Douglass (2).
Post Falls hits — Kahlea Dumas 3 (3B, 2B), Kaycie Barber 2 (3B), Moak 2, Katie Berg 2, Kailey Cramer (3B), Sophia Solberg, Emma Aldrich.
Lewiston hits — Mader 3 (HR, 2B), Jenika Ortiz 2 (HR, 2B), Banks 2, Tori Purington (3B), Karli Taylor, Reel.
