Idaho’s defense has seen a number of departures from this past season. Last year’s sack leader and tackle leader, Charles Akanno and Tre Walker, respectively, are gone, as are starters Noah Elliss (defensive lineman), Jalen Hoover (cornerback) and Tyrese Dedmon (safety).

But the Vandals have retooled with the additions of linebackers Juliano Falaniko and Paul Moala, junior college transfer Murvin Kenion III and the return of senior defensive lineman Leo Tamba, who missed the previous season with an injury.

Tags

Recommended for you