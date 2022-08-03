Idaho defensive back Tommy McCormick, right, intercepts a pass during an April 21 spring practice at the East Field. McCormick will play an important role for the Vandals on defense this season. The team opens fall practice today.
Idaho defensive back Tommy McCormick, right, intercepts a pass during an April 21 spring practice at the East Field. McCormick will play an important role for the Vandals on defense this season. The team opens fall practice today.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Idaho running back Roshaun Johnson will be one of several players seeking to earn time in the backfield as the Vandals open fall camp today.
Idaho’s defense has seen a number of departures from this past season. Last year’s sack leader and tackle leader, Charles Akanno and Tre Walker, respectively, are gone, as are starters Noah Elliss (defensive lineman), Jalen Hoover (cornerback) and Tyrese Dedmon (safety).
But the Vandals have retooled with the additions of linebackers Juliano Falaniko and Paul Moala, junior college transfer Murvin Kenion III and the return of senior defensive lineman Leo Tamba, who missed the previous season with an injury.
Coach Jason Eck said the players who are back in the front seven provide opportunity for different looks and fronts, and those in the secondary will be familiar faces as fall camp begins at 9:30 a.m. today.
“I really think at corner, Marcus Harris and Jeremiah Salaam are kind of a notch above,” Eck said. “I think those guys are going to be candidates for All-(Big Sky Conference). Justin Ford from Montana is a really good player, but there aren’t a lot of better FCS corners than Marcus Harris.
“And we have some guys, Wyryor Noil, Josh Jones who, hopefully, give us some good depth there. Then at safety, Mathias Bertram and Tommy McCormick were really solid in the spring. Murvin Kenion, who came in this summer from San Francisco City College will assist there and become a factor. He’s had a great summer. Sean McCormick is a good backup, Kyrin Beachem has done a good job. I think we have a lot of decent depth (at defensive back).”
There is a clearer picture defensively, but there are question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
Injuries resulted in a plethora of running backs being used in 2021. Aundre Carter, Roshaun Johnson, Elisha Cummings and Nick Romano all were featured at some point in the season, with Johnson setting the record for most touchdowns in a game when he had six rushing scores against Southern Utah. With several capable running backs, that should bode well for the team’s depth.
“I think you like to have two backs take the majority of the snaps,” Eck said. “I think that lets you get into a rhythm ... we can have some sets where we play two running backs at the same time and that’s a little different, it’s a good way to get guys more involved but I think between Roshaun and Eli, Aundre and Romano it’ll be a pretty good competition.”
Eck mentioned Carter has done a good job during the summer and potentially could make a push for one of the top two spots when the Vandals play Washington State in the Sept. 3 season opener.
The quarterback competition between Gevani McCoy and CJ Jordan was another question that wasn’t answered during spring practice, and now is muddled with recent transfer J’Bore Gibbs joining the fray.
“It’s really going to be (Jordan, McCoy and Gibbs) getting equal reps to start,” Eck said. “We’ve got to whittle through that. I’m not into equal reps all the way up to the first game. I think we got to start making progress. Because the key thing is we got to get enough reps for the guy who starts (against) Washington State to be ready.”
Looking for a job
Elliss was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles and placed on the reserve/non-football injury list July 26. Elliss was signed by the Eagles after the NFL draft as an undrafted free agent to a 3-year, $2.56 million contract with a $10,000 signing bonus and $250,000 guaranteed.