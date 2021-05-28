This story was printed in the Palm Beach Post on Dec. 21.
WEST PALM BEACH — A 21-year-old Keiser University student-athlete died in a West Palm Beach apartment on Dec. 20 from an apparent gunshot wound, city police said Monday.
Derek R. Becker was found inside his apartment on the 4200 block of Community Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, north of the Keiser campus. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death appeared to be gunfire, police said.
Police are investigating Becker’s death as a homicide. They did not release any details regarding the circumstances of what led to the incident.
A Keiser spokeswoman confirmed Becker was a student there. The university’s athletic department website lists Becker as an infielder on the baseball team and said he hails from Cohoes, N.Y., a city about 10 miles north of Albany.
The Albany-Times Union reported that Becker was a standout baseball player at Cohoes High School who played at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y., before transferring to Keiser.
Keiser baseball coach Brook Fordyce said in a statement that Becker was not only a standout athlete but also “an exceptional friend and associate to those whose lives he touched.”
Becker appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks in 2020, making nine starts before the remainder of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to his biography on the athletic department website.