Fentanyl, the powerful painkiller that a coroner said contributed to the death of Washington State football player Bryce Beekman, has been associated with several high-profile overdoses in recent decades. But not many of them have involved athletes.
The most notable case in the sports world probably was that of Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher who was found dead in a hotel room in July. An autopsy concluded he had died of asphyxia while under the influence of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol.
The role fentanyl played in Beekman’s death in March likely will be a primary focus as authorities continue investigating the case.
“We are working closely with the Pullman Police to get our questions answered,” the Beekman family said in a prepared statement released Friday through WSU, “and ultimately help prevent this from happening again to anyone else’s son or daughter.”
Beekman, 22, a senior safety from Baton Rouge, La., ranked fifth on the Cougars in tackles last season. WSU athletic director Pat Chun recently indicated Beekman’s mother, Julie, traveled to Pullman after her son’s death and “displayed an incredible amount of strength and courage.”
Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid painkiller generally used to treat patients experiencing long-term severe pain or recovering from surgery. There are no indications those conditions applied to Beekman, whom a friend found dead in the athlete’s Pullman apartment March 24, according to police. The friend wasn’t a teammate, a source said.
Annie Pillers, the Whitman County coroner, said Friday that Beekman died accidentally of acute intoxication involving fentanyl and promethazine. She gave the time of death as about 2 a.m. March 23, almost 40 hours before the body was discovered.
Promethazine is an antihistamine used to treat allergies, nausea and other issues, and it’s not generally associated with overdoses. Fentanyl, on the other hand, is considered 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
In addition to its medical uses, fentanyl is sometimes used recreationally and is considered a prime contributor to the opioid crisis that has gripped the country in recent years, particularly east of the Mississippi River.
It has been associated with the deaths of pop stars Prince and Tom Petty, in 2016 and 2017 respectively, along with several other musicians: rappers Mac Miller, Lil Peep and (early this year) Lexii Alijai; onetime Wilco guitarist Jay Bennett; and heavy-metal rocker Paul Gray.
But the drug rarely has been linked to overdoses involving high-profile athletes. One exception was pro wrestler Anthony Durante, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2003.
Beekman, who had visited his home in Louisiana earlier in March, died on the morning WSU classes resumed after spring vacation. Some of his teammates were on campus at the time, but many remained at their permanent homes because the school was making a wholesale shift from in-person classes to online learning in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Beekman family’s statement alluded to the athlete’s popularity among teammates and others.
“We are extremely grateful for the national outpouring of love and support,” the family said. “It is a clear sign of all the lives that were touched by Bryce. We encourage everyone to remember how his bright smile, genuine personality and amazing spirit brought people together, which is what made him such a wonderful family member, real friend and great teammate.”
The statement concluded by saying, “As this important investigation continues, we respectfully request privacy for our family. We are all grieving and wish to honor Bryce’s life right now. Like many college students, Bryce was looking forward to graduating and was excited about his future. He had his whole life in front of him, and it is nothing but a tragedy that he has been taken from us so soon.”
