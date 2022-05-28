In the past 10 years, the Faulkner (Ala.) baseball team has been one of the cream of the crop in the NAIA. The Eagles, under coach Patrick McCarthy, have made 10 appearances in the Avista NAIA World Series, with five top-three finishes and the national championship in 2013.
But for the first time since his rookie season as the team’s coach in 2010, he faced one of his tallest tasks: turning a team of mostly first-year players into a cohesive unit.
Starting the season with 17 players who had not played significant time on a college baseball field, the 13th-year leader molded this Eagle group into one of the 10 entrants into this year’s Series field.
“We did a lot of growing, (faced) a lot of adversity, (had) a lot of close games and a lot of challenges that you face when you have 17 new faces on your club,” McCarthy said.
Faulkner, who has made the Series in nine of the past 10 seasons, had an uncharacteristic start to the season. The Eagles (37-15) won two of their first three games, then lost six consecutive games, including a three-game home series against Webber International (Fla.) (41-20), which Faulkner will play at 10 a.m. today in the first round here. It was the first time in the McCarthy era a Faulkner team had been swept at Harrison Field in Montgomery, Ala.
That 2-7 start left the Eagles in a place where they had to do a little bit of soul searching.
It mainly was the basics of the game, and in reality, the basics in life in general. It became more about teaching how to communicate well on the field as well as off it.
The Eagles have one of the more diverse rosters in all of the NAIA. Besides recruiting players from the South, Faulkner has three players from Puerto Rico and one from Panama. Language barriers became an issue.
Then like all families, brothers became brothers and there was plenty of in-fighting.
“This team comes from so many different places,” McCarthy said. “We’ve been trying to figure out how to communicate each other, and it’s just boring stuff. Like fly-ball communication to holding runners on. It was just the simple little things. There were actually verbal altercations and guys trying to work through it.”
There was no a-ha moment for this team, McCarthy conveyed. Instead, they worked their way through the issues and eventually started to right the ship. The Eagles took three of four games at the end of February against then-No. 15 Indiana Wesleyan at home, followed that by winning two of three games against then-No. 12 Loyola (La.) and it seemed Faulkner was off.
But McCarthy said it took about 30 to 40 games for this team to finally find its groove.
“The character that they’ve shown to not turn on each other, and have the whole season go down the tubes,” he said. “They responded each time to the challenges of somebody being hurt, somebody misplaying the ball, somebody not playing well. It’s actually been the most gratifying thing to see, to see young men grow up and become men.”
An atypical Eagle group has had to fight, claw and scratch for everything this year. Despite winning the Southern States Athletic Conference regular-season title by four games over William Carey (Miss.), they fell 7-0 in the tournament title game May 7 against the Crusaders.
Just one more obstacle thrown Faulkner’s way in a season full of them. But just like the Eagles have done in the past decade, they bounced back and won all three games in the Montgomery Opening Round bracket, beating Reinhardt (Ga.) 11-8 in the May 18 final.
And just like a proud papa, McCarthy beamed from ear-to-ear when talking about the road to get here.
“I’m prouder of this team than any other team besides our first-year team,” said McCarthy, whose first team in 2010 went 39-21. “I believe that just helped them grow. Grow as a team, grow in character and know that people can come from all kinds of different places and backgrounds and still have the end result and figure it out.”
