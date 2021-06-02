In its 14-10 win against Indiana Southeast on Tuesday, Faulkner made more hits, completed more runs, went through more pitchers and committed as many errors as it did through its first two outings at this year’s Avista NAIA World Series combined.
The win, then, represented an inversion of the Faulkner formula seen earlier in the tournament.
The Eagles (40-11) had largely presented as a defensive team in both their 4-0 upset of Lewis-Clark State last Friday and their tight 4-3 defeat by Central Methodist on Monday, leaning heavily on pitchers Antonio Frias and July Sosa. This time out, however, they rested Frias for the first 4 innings while cycling through three other pitchers, and Sosa was not to be seen. When Frias ultimately did take to the mound, he was not quite at his dominating best.
Senior center fielder Sam Anthony, meanwhile, had gone hitless through the previous two outings before he exploded against IU Southeast in a 3-for-5 showing with two home runs, a double and five RBI. Anthony both jumpstarted the Faulkner offense with a first-inning homer and put the Eagles back aloft in the seventh with a three-run jolt after the Grenadiers had pulled even at 8-8.
“Fortunately, a couple gusts from the gods and he got a couple balls out of the park,” coach Patrick McCarthy said. “Made a difference.”
This was not the first time Anthony flashed a propensity for delivering his biggest performances when the stakes were highest; after hitting only two total home runs through the entire regular season, he came up with two more in the Eagles’ Series-qualifying win over Vanguard of California less than two weeks ago.
“I love those moments,” Anthony said of pivotal big-game at-bats. “I’ve been dreaming about being in a World Series since I was a kid, so that’s just the spot I wanted to be in, honestly.”
As a team, Faulkner totaled 14 hits with three home runs (the third coming from Matthews on the heels of Anthony’s second) and 13 RBI against IU Southeast, compared with 13 hits, two homers and seven RBI in their first two games put together. Of course, a part of that was down to their opponents’ woes on the mound as the Grenadiers rotated through a whopping nine total pitchers.
In the field, the Eagles had registered three errors and conceded only one earned run through their first two outings of the Series; on Tuesday, they erred four times and gave up eight earned runs.
To have a look at this year’s Series title, one might suppose Faulkner needs to be able to bring the ace-pitching, tight-fielding defense seen against L-C and CMU together with the big-hitting offense it mustered to top IU Southeast in the same outing.
Will that happen before the week is out?
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” McCarthy said. “Just going to play one day at a time. If it rains, it rains; if it don’t, it don’t. Just have to play hard every day.”
