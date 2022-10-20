St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) and Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug goes down while competing for the puck against Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) and Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) scuffle during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) is congratulated after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) shoots against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. Binnington stopped Donato's first attempt, but Donato then scored. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) and Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
AP John Froschauer
St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug goes down while competing for the puck against Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
AP John Froschauer
Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
AP John Froschauer
St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) and Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) scuffle during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
AP John Froschauer
Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) is congratulated after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
AP John Froschauer
Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) shoots against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Seattle. Binnington stopped Donato's first attempt, but Donato then scored. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
SEATTLE — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday.
Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease.
Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.
Will Borgen, Ryan Donato and Alex Larsson scored for Seattle in its third straight loss at home to start the season. Seattle wiped away a two-goal deficit in the second.
Faulk gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead with 7:48 left in the first.
Donato stuffed the puck home midway through the second and Larsson buried a slap shot from the blue line to tie it with 1:29 left in the period. Binnington appeared to have the puck lined up on Larsson’s shot, but Torey Krug inadvertently redirected the puck into the net with his stick.
St. Louis 3 0 0 1 — 4
Seattle 1 2 0 0 — 3
First Period: 1, St. Louis, Kyrou 1 (Leddy, Parayko), 7:16. 2, Seattle, Borgen 1 (Wennberg, Bjorkstrand), 10:51. 3, St. Louis, Schenn 1 (Tarasenko, Thomas), 11:55. 4, St. Louis, Faulk 1 (Tarasenko, Schenn), 12:12. Penalties: Schultz, SEA (Delay of Game), 2:00; Seattle bench, served by McCann (Roughing), 5:09; Donato, SEA (Roughing), 5:09; Barbashev, STL (Roughing), 5:09; Larsson, SEA (Interference), 17:59.