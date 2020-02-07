Larry Ephan and Greg Blackman II, three-time NAIA World Series champions and former roommates at Lewis-Clark State, linked back up at Harris Field during a game in 2017, just before their 1992 team was inducted into the school’s hall of fame.
Blackman’s son, Greg III — “GT,” for short — was a sophomore in high school, there to scope out that Warrior tradition he’d heard so much about.
Ephan’s son, Brock — then a first-year slugger — was at bat.
GT called it: A bomb to left-center. A few innings later, GT (Gregory Thomas) predicted another homer from his future teammate, this one to deep right.
“Larry told me, ‘Man, whatever you guys are doing, we need your son to come back here,’” Greg Blackman III said recently by phone from his work in La Grande, Ore. “It was the first time I’d seen (Larry) in years. It was neat to see him so excited that his boy was playing here.”
As it happens, another legacy was added. GT, after a little nudging from his dad, picked LCSC over Yakima Community College and a partial offer from Washington State, where his mom had run track.
“It fit me. ... I wanted to do the grind, be tough. I gotta be a Warrior,” GT said. “My dad obviously advocated for here, because of the community, the great program and the history of it.”
Larry Ephan and Blackman II helped make history about 25 years before, when they won their third consecutive championship with three straight routs at the Series, then staged in Des Moines, Iowa, after a long stint in Lewiston. The Warriors, who finished 55-10 under coach Ed Cheff, toppled Mary Hardin-Baylor 14-4 in the final for their eighth title.
Ephan caught the championship game for LCSC, which also boasted an infielder by the name of Jake Taylor — a first-year Warrior and Mt. Hood Community College transfer.
“I grew close with Blackman because we’d come in as freshmen in 1990,” said Larry Ephan by phone from his property management office in Hawaii. “Then Jake came in, was a hard-nosed player too. It all clicked. That team, we were a family. ... I was pumped they got a coach who understands the tradition.”
Like fathers, like sons. Brock Ephan, a senior first baseman who’s bounced back after missing the past two years with injury, and GT Blackman — a sophomore right-hander — are seeking a Series title alongside Taylor, LCSC’s second-year coach.
The march continues at 1 p.m. today, weather permitting, when the 19th-ranked Warriors (2-3) play host to Western Oregon at Harris Field.
But the pair’s path wasn’t all set in stone. GT “basically sent letters to (LCSC) in the recruiting process” because he wasn’t heavily recruited. He earned himself a workout during a scrimmage — one week after he did the same at Washington State. In Year 1, GT got considerable reps in an upperclassmen-laden pitching staff.
“I think he liked that intimate part of L-C (after the game in 2017),” said Blackman II, who’d helped coach GT’s high school, La Grande, to a 2017 state title. “The more he found out about it, the more he felt a connection.”
Blackman II had a similar feeling about 30 years earlier. He said he sought the L-C grind, and the constructive challenge of playing under Cheff.
“It provides a little extra incentive. I told my dad, ‘I wanna win four here because you won three,’” said GT, who prides himself on accuracy and competitiveness, like his father. “That obviously didn’t happen. I’ve had to reset my goals. Now, we’re going for three.
“It’s cool going around town and hearing, ‘Blackman, I know that name.’”
Big-hitting and sneaky athletic Brock Ephan, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 285 pounds, took the juco route, from Kaua’i, Hawaii, to Yavapai College (Ariz.). There, he honed his focus and dialed in his loud bat.
“I learned that it’s on you. If you wanna go to the next level, you gotta do it,” said Brock, who persevered through his injury to get back in the lineup.
After junior college, Larry Ephan figured his son was headed to Cal State Fullerton, and he was pleasantly shocked.
“He called me up, said ‘Your school offered me a full ride, and I’m going there,’” Larry Ephan said. “I got goosebumps. It’s just been a journey since then. He’s on the same real estate where I bled and slept. I’m proud of the adventure. That makes me emotional.”
Why did Larry ink with the Warriors? He’d watched LCSC play in an annual tournament in Hawaii, and “they would crush the D-I teams.” Cheff just happened to call a coach at the University of Hawaii in search of a local catcher, and Ephan was recommended.
“I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat,” said defense-minded Larry Ephan, who’d hit a walk-off single in Game 2 of the 1992 Series. “You walked in there a boy, and you came out a man.
“Lewiston’s the same as here — home, family-oriented. They showed us Hawaiians a lot of love.”
According to Larry Ephan, he and his son — who was part of LCSC’s 2017 title team — are only the second father/son duo to have rings. GT Blackman is striving for that.
To perhaps replicate the successes of their fathers — and coach — the Warriors might take a cue from that 1992 team, which was exceedingly balanced, experienced and resilient after any of its few losses.
“Anyone who’s played here thinks their team is the best,” Taylor said with a chuckle. A newspaper featuring a photo of Larry Ephan and pitcher Vic Darensbourg celebrating the 1992 title hangs in his office. He’s still quite close with his former teammates.
“You share successes, failures and memories with these guys. It just leaves a lifelong friendship, and since we went through the same moment in our lives, it’s a great growing experience.”
Signing the sons and brothers of alums isn’t some new LCSC tradition. Lewiston-bred Warrior outfielder Jaden Phillips’ dad, Montie, and uncle, Lonnie, starred in the 1980s.
But the fact Brock Ephan and GT Blackman — neither of whom are from the valley — took after their parents speaks to how widespread the Warriors’ reputation is, and also speaks to their successes.
“It connects us,” Brock Ephan said.
